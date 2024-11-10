Paul Waring Stares Down Major Champions And Ryder Cup Stars To Win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Waring carded a bogey-free final-round 66 to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by two strokes from a star-studded field which included LIV golfer, Tyrrell Hatton and four-time Major champion, Rory McIlroy.

Waring began the day out in front by just one stroke at Yas Links after his course-record 61 on Friday was followed up with an awkward 73 on Saturday. However, the Englishman was quick out of the blocks in round four with two consecutive birdies to start setting him well on the way.

Two more birdies either side of the turn gave Waring some breathing room on a day where his challengers were also going low, but his advantage was eventually wiped out by Hatton midway through the back nine.

The 39-year-old putted brilliantly to avoid any mistakes coming home, and he finally warmed his flat stick up sufficiently on the 17th to roll in a vital 40-foot birdie - his fifth of the day - and hit the front once more.

While a par on the 600-plus-yard par-5 18th would have been enough to seal victory and bank the $1.53 million winner's check, Waring was able to get down in four via some superb golf to add a cherry to the top of his triumphant cake.

Describing his emotions throughout the day, Waring said: "You know what, I was absolutely fine until -- I'll be honest with you, I thought the second shot into 18 was absolutely perfect. To see it go long was, right, I've still got business, still got stuff to do.

"So got my head back on. I'll be honest, legs were shaking a little bit over that last putt. I just wanted to make sure that nothing else could happen and great to roll that one in on the last as well."

Reflecting on just the second DP World Tour win of his career, following on from the Nordea Master six years ago, Waring joked: "It was quite an easy day really, wasn't it?!

"To actually keep control of myself in the way that I did today I'm really proud of myself, and Alex was absolutely amazing. Playing partner was amazing, Shane, was great as was Niklas. I'm a bit taken aback right now."

Victory in Abu Dhabi has moved Waring up to fifth in the Race To Dubai and means he is almost certainly set to claim one of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer to DP World Tour golfers.

It will also likely push him up to around 100th in the world and may allow the player who was ranked 229th before the week to compete at a Major next season.

Either way, victory will be life-changing. So what of the future for Waring? He said: "I was quite happy living in Dubai to be honest with you. It's going to be a long way to travel, a long commute over to America. But I'm looking forward to that. It's a new challenge. I don't know if that's the case. Absolutely made up."

A closing 64 from Hatton left him in solo second - and consequently helped him secure another large cluster of Ryder Cup points - while McIlroy (64), Matt Wallace (63), and Thorbjorn Olesen (66) all shared third.

ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-24 Paul Waring (66)

-22 Tyrrell Hatton (64)

-21 Rory McIlroy (64)

-21 Matt Wallace (63)

-21 Thorbjorn Olesen (66)

-20 Tommy Fleetwood (67)

-20 Thriston Lawrence (64)

-20 Antoine Rozner (63)

-20 Ugo Coussaud (66)

-19 Matthew Jordan (66)

-19 Tom McKibbin (64)

-19 Niklas Norgaard (70)