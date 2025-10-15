Jon Rahm Did Not Win A Tournament In 2025... But He Still Earned Over $33 Million

Was 2025 a successful year for Jon Rahm or not? The answer is complicated.

The Spaniard played a key role in Team Europe winning the Ryder Cup once again and achieved strong results in three of the four Majors - with Rahm temporarily putting pressure on Scottie Scheffler at the PGA Championship late on Sunday.

In addition, he achieved top-10 finishes in 12 of the 13 LIV Golf League tournaments with his "worst" result turning out to be T11th in Dallas.

That helped Rahm scoop the LIV Golf Individual Championship as his Legion XIII roster clinch the Team Championship for a clean sweep.

However, the two-time Major champion failed to win a tournament outright in any of his 20 starts through 2025 and was beaten in a playoff at both LIV's Chicago and Indianapolis events.

In the aftermath of LIV Golf Indianapolis, where Rahm lost an overtime battle against Sebastian Munoz but still just about did enough to rip the season-long title out of Joaquin Niemann's hands, even the 30-year-old wasn't quite sure what to make of his campaign to that point.

He said: "To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I'll be proud of that. Right now it's slightly more something I'm going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated.

"You need a lot of coincidences to go on exactly with the year Joaquin had. He's won five times; he's played incredible golf. One could argue he was probably the more deserving guy to win this.

"But we have the points system that we have, and somehow, I don't know how, I managed to pull through and get it done."

Despite the relative lack of silverware week-to-week, Rahm lifted the LIV Golf Individual Championship for the second season in a row and consequently banked the $18 million reward.

The title-winning figure was added on to his $2.25 million runner-up check, forming a $20.25 million prize that made up over 60% of his yearly total.

Much of the other 40% also came from LIV Golf, with roughly $11.4 million being banked via Rahm's highly impressive sequence of results.

A $1.875 million check in Riyadh to begin the year set Rahm off on the right foot before he scooped almost $2.3 million across the next four weeks prior to The Masters.

In the five LIV events between Augusta National and Royal Portrush, the 30-year-old collected a little more than $4.5 million for his work - a runner-up in Spain was the highlight of this stretch.

And to cap it all off, Rahm powered through the finishing tape courtesy of a T5th at LIV Golf UK and two big consolation checks in losing playoff quests.

All told, Rahm earned $31.6 million from LIV Golf in 2025. But his earnings did not end there.

A T14th at The Masters, a T8th at the PGA Championship, a T7th at the US Open and a relatively disappointing T34th at The Open Championship helped Rahm pick up an additional $1,635,210 from the Majors.

Then there were the three DP World Tour events to account for. But make that two as Rahm missed the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic. At the BMW PGA Championship and Open de España, Rahm earned in the region of $185,000.

In total, Rahm's on-course earnings in 2025 came out to $33,429,211 from 20 events. So, was his year successful? If we look at trophies won, it could be argued either way. But in relation to money earned, the answer in an emphatic yes.

JON RAHM RESULTS AND EARNINGS 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Event Result Prize Money Dubai Desert Classic MC $0 LIV Golf Riyadh T2nd $1,875,000 LIV Golf Adelaide 6th $700,000 LIV Golf Hong Kong T6th $561,875 LIV Golf Singapore T5th $613,500 LIV Golf Miami T9th $409,166 The Masters T14th $336,000 LIV Golf Mexico City 4th $1,000,000 LIV Golf Korea T7th $470,500 PGA Championship T8th $598,270 LIV Golf Virginia T8th $483,750 US Open T7th $614,423 LIV Golf Dallas T11th $370,000 LIV Golf Andalucia 2nd $2,250,000 The Open T34th $86,517 LIV Golf UK T5th $750,000 LIV Golf Chicago T2nd $1,875,000 LIV Golf Indianapolis 2nd $20,250,000 (inc. Individual Championship winnings) BMW PGA Championship T13th $127,286 Open de España T9th $57,924 Row 20 - Cell 0 Total $33,429,211