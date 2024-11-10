'That's One Of The Best Feelings Of My Life' - Paul Waring Sends Classy Message Following Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Win

In the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Paul Waring produced one of the best performances of 2024, with the Englishman holding off Major winners and Ryder Cup players to secure the biggest win of his career!

Carding a blemish-free six-under final day on Sunday, the performance was up there with the best and, speaking in the DP World Tour's Green Room, Waring had barely any words to describe his incredible performance, with the Englishman in fact looking forward to the avenues the win has opened up.

"Absolutely (in regards to the best moment of his life). I said I'd hit the best shot of my life on Friday. I think I played under so much control, the best golf of my life, so that's one of the best feelings of my life!"

With the win, Waring has all but secured a place on the PGA Tour in 2025, as the 39-year-old moves into the top 10 spots. However, speaking in the Green Room, his attention seemed to turn to his good buddy, Andy Sullivan, with Waring hoping his fellow countryman can join him on the circuit next season.

"I just want him to have the week of his life now, next week, so he can join me on the PGA Tour next year", stated Waring, who jumped 43 spots into fifth place in the Race to Dubai rankings.

"I hope the pair of us (Sullivan) can head over to America and see what is going on over there. It's a new chapter, new challenge and it's something new. I want to see if I like it and see how much I enjoy it. I love the DP World Tour. I love the people and have some great mates, but it's another chapter for me, especially with my advanced age!"

Celebrating the win, the DP World Tour released a video of Sullivan reacting to his good friend's victory, with the former Ryder Cupper emotional as Waring holed the birdie putt at the 72nd hole at Yas Links.

Moving up two spots in the Race to Dubai standings following a 27th placed finish in Abu Dhabi, Sullivan will need a strong result in Dubai to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available but, with Waring's high finish, as well a number of fine finishes at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sullivan may take some confidence into the final event of the DP World Tour season.