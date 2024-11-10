'That's One Of The Best Feelings Of My Life' - Paul Waring Sends Classy Message Following Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Win
Following his victory in Abu Dhabi, Waring sent close friend, Andy Sullivan, a classy message, as Waring all but wrapped up his PGA Tour card for 2025
In the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Paul Waring produced one of the best performances of 2024, with the Englishman holding off Major winners and Ryder Cup players to secure the biggest win of his career!
Carding a blemish-free six-under final day on Sunday, the performance was up there with the best and, speaking in the DP World Tour's Green Room, Waring had barely any words to describe his incredible performance, with the Englishman in fact looking forward to the avenues the win has opened up.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
"Absolutely (in regards to the best moment of his life). I said I'd hit the best shot of my life on Friday. I think I played under so much control, the best golf of my life, so that's one of the best feelings of my life!"
With the win, Waring has all but secured a place on the PGA Tour in 2025, as the 39-year-old moves into the top 10 spots. However, speaking in the Green Room, his attention seemed to turn to his good buddy, Andy Sullivan, with Waring hoping his fellow countryman can join him on the circuit next season.
"I just want him to have the week of his life now, next week, so he can join me on the PGA Tour next year", stated Waring, who jumped 43 spots into fifth place in the Race to Dubai rankings.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
"I hope the pair of us (Sullivan) can head over to America and see what is going on over there. It's a new chapter, new challenge and it's something new. I want to see if I like it and see how much I enjoy it. I love the DP World Tour. I love the people and have some great mates, but it's another chapter for me, especially with my advanced age!"
Celebrating the win, the DP World Tour released a video of Sullivan reacting to his good friend's victory, with the former Ryder Cupper emotional as Waring holed the birdie putt at the 72nd hole at Yas Links.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Moving up two spots in the Race to Dubai standings following a 27th placed finish in Abu Dhabi, Sullivan will need a strong result in Dubai to claim one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available but, with Waring's high finish, as well a number of fine finishes at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sullivan may take some confidence into the final event of the DP World Tour season.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Is This The Best Links On The North Wales Coastline? We Think So!
Rob Smith revisits one of the finest links courses in the country
By Rob Smith Published
-
Treasure Island - We Discover One Of Planet Golf’s Finest Holiday Destinations
The outstandingly beautiful island of Mauritius is home to some equally scenic golf
By Rob Smith Published
-
Paul Waring Stares Down Major Champions And Ryder Cup Stars To Win Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
The 39-year-old Englishman claimed his second DP World Tour title by two strokes in Abu Dhabi, carding 24-under to beat Tyrrell Hatton and likely secure a 2025 PGA Tour card
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Bryan Brothers To Play In PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship
George and Wesley Bryan will both play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the second successive year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Despite Changing 12 Of His Golf Clubs, Shane Lowry Moves Into Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Contention
Shane Lowry fired a six-under 66 to move into contention at Yas Links, with the Major winner revealing he had changed 12 of his clubs pre-tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Paul Waring takes a one-shot lead into the final round at Yas Links, where the line-up for the season-closing DP World Tour Championship will be confirmed
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jose Maria Olazabal Caddies For Nephew Joseba Torres At DP World Tour Q-School
The two-time Masters champion is giving a helping hand to his nephew in his bid for a DP World Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided a thrilling finale, with all three LIV Golfers putting in fine performances at Yas Links!
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Bernhard Langer Breaks Age Yet Again On PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Playing the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the 67-year-old fired nine birdies and two bogeys to beat his age for the 21st time on the circuit!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Disqualified In Bizarre Rules Incident At World Wide Technology Championship
Emilio Gonzalez had been looking to make the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship, but was disqualified following a bizarre rules incident!
By Matt Cradock Published