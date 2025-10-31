Sepp Straka Withdraws From DP World Tour Play-Offs
The Austrian will no longer appear at the DP World Tour's two events to end the season as he and his wife Paige care for their baby son
Sepp Straka has announced his withdrawal from the DP World Tour Play-Offs for “personal reasons.”
The Austrian had secured a place in the field for the opening event, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as a result of being a member of the European Ryder Cup team.
However, he will no longer be taking part in the tournament as he and his wife Paige spend the time caring for his baby son, Thomas, who was born prematurely.
In a statement, Seppa explained: “Paige and I are pleased to share that we are preparing for our son, Thomas, to return home in the coming weeks after spending his initial two months of life in intensive care.
"We are immensely grateful to the dedicated medical teams who have cared for him and helped him grow stronger following his early arrival in August.
“Consequently, I will be withdrawing from both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship to focus on my family during this important time.
"I need to be in Alabama to support Paige, ensuring we give Thomas the best start possible as he transitions from NICU to home.”
Straka went on to thank those who have sent messages of support in recent months before adding: “I would like to extend my best wishes to all participants in the upcoming DP World Tour Play-Off events and look forward to being back out there soon.”
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Straka’s absence from the Play-Offs means he is unable to fulfil his minimum Counting Tournament obligation on the DP World Tour this season.
However, it has been confirmed that the obligation has been reduced from four events to two “in recognition of his serious personal circumstances since August.”
As a result, Straka, whose most recent DP World Tour appearance was in July's Genesis Scottish Open, will remain eligible for membership for the 2026 season.
Straka’s preparation for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was also affected by the health of his son. For example, he was the only member of the team not in the field for the BMW PGA Championship, which preceded the match.
Ahead of the Wentworth tournament, captain Luke Donald explained his absence, saying: “Yeah, everything is OK. I don't think an official announcement has been made, but him and his wife welcomed their baby a few weeks ago prematurely.
"Everything is going extremely well with their baby. He just doesn't want to be so far away. I think that's only fair.”
Straka earned one point from his three sessions at the match as he helped the Europeans win 15-13. It remains his only appearance since placing 30th at the Tour Championship in August.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.