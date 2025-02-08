Adrian Meronk Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title With Victory By Two In Riyadh As Legion XIII Wins Team Event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrian Meronk came through a nervy final round to claim his maiden LIV Golf title by two in Riyadh.

The Pole was seemingly cruising to victory as he headed to the back nine on the final round of the event, which was played under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.

The Cleeks GC player headed to the turn with a four-shot lead after a steady front nine that included one birdie and one bogey. However, he then had a substantial wobble with successive birdies at the 10th and 11th.

The first came when he missed a par putt from all of a couple of feet, and things didn't improve at the 11th, not helped by a wayward tee shot. He eventually made bogey moments after one of the chasing pack, Sebastian Munoz, closed the gap to just one with a birdie at the same hole.

Meronk's issues continued off the 12th tee when he sent his drive way left, but he eventually recovered to make par. That appeared to settle his nerves as his tee shot at the 13th was beautiful, helping set him up for a birdie opportunity. However, from a distance of around four feet, Meronk's putt circled the cup and stayed out.

Thanks to Munoz's birdie at the same hole, that drew the pair level, but not for long. On the 14th, Munoz had a makeable par putt to maintain his joint lead, but it narrowly missed to hand the advantage to Meronk with four to play.

After the 15th, the two were level once again, when Meronk's birdie putt missed right, leaving Munoz to make his.

Finally, on the 16th, Meronk rediscovered the form that saw him take such a commanding lead into the back nine. After a beautiful approach shot, he had another birdie opportunity and this time he made no mistake, turning the screw just at the right time to regain the solo lead.

All the while, the likes of Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm and Lucas Herbert were eyeing their chance to narrow the gap, but ultimately there was frustration as what had looked like a close finish saw Meronk assert his authority.

That was helped by Munoz's fourth bogey of the day on the 17th, while at the same hole, Rahm missed a straightforward birdie chance, with the Spaniard vocalizing his frustrations.

Meronk, meanwhile, had settled the nerves. He completed a par putt at the 17th to lead by two, and there were no more scares as another par at the 18th got him over the line.

Afterwards, he explained how much the win meant to him, saying: "Yeah, it's super special. I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning, then got - it was a fight at the end. But super happy that I crossed the line, and it was very satisfying, definitely, winning that tournament."

Legion XIII won the team title (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Rahm was left disappointed to miss out by two, his Legion XIII team positively strolled to the team title. All four of the team, including debutant Tom McKibbin, contributed to a final score of -50 for the tournament as the team won by 11.

Rahm was delighted to get the season off to such a positive start. He explained: "I've always said the mission is clear; we compete to win. I think we're all that way individually, and as a team it shows, and with the addition of Tom, he's a world-class player, it's just people haven't seen it yet. It's really made us stronger, and with the new format, like I've been saying all week, I think it's to our benefit."

There won't be much time for Meronk, Rahm and co to celebrate as there's now a quick turnaround for the players. They head to Australia next for LIV Golf Adelaide, which begins on 14 February.

LIV Golf Riyadh Individual Leaderboard

1 Adrian Meronk -17

Adrian Meronk -17 T2 Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz -16

Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz -16 T4 Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert -14

Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert -14 T6 David Puig, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton -13

David Puig, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton -13 11 Caleb Surratt -12

Caleb Surratt -12 T12 Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri -11

Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri -11 T15 Ben Campbell, Tom McKibbin Matthew Wolff -10

Ben Campbell, Tom McKibbin Matthew Wolff -10 T18 Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters, Paul Casey -9

Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters, Paul Casey -9 T21 Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III, Graeme McDowell -8

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III, Graeme McDowell -8 T25 Wade Ormsby, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood -7

Wade Ormsby, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood -7 T30 Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans, Ian Poulter -6

Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans, Ian Poulter -6 T33 Frederik Kjettrup, Charl Schwartzel, Danny Lee, Matt Jones, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann -5

Frederik Kjettrup, Charl Schwartzel, Danny Lee, Matt Jones, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann -5 T40 Richard Bland, Chieh-po Lee -4

Richard Bland, Chieh-po Lee -4 T42 Charles Howell III, Abraham Ancer -3

Charles Howell III, Abraham Ancer -3 T44 Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer -2

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer -2 48 Henrik Stenson -1

Henrik Stenson -1 T49 Anthony Kim, Yubin Jang, Mito Pereira E

Anthony Kim, Yubin Jang, Mito Pereira E T52 Branden Grace, Kevin Na

Branden Grace, Kevin Na 54 Andy Ogletree

LIV Golf Riyadh Team Leaderboard

1 Legion XIII -50

Legion XIII -50 T2 Ripper GC, Range Goats GC -39

Ripper GC, Range Goats GC -39 4 Crushers GC -36

Crushers GC -36 5 Fireballs GC -34

Fireballs GC -34 6 Cleeks GC -28

Cleeks GC -28 7 Torque GC -27

Torque GC -27 T8 Stinger GC, Majesticks GC -25

Stinger GC, Majesticks GC -25 10 Smash GC -23

Smash GC -23 11 4Aces GC -21

4Aces GC -21 12 Hy Flyers GC -18

Hy Flyers GC -18 13 Iron Heads GC -11

