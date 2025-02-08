Adrian Meronk Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title With Victory By Two In Riyadh As Legion XIII Wins Team Event

Adrian Meronk came through a nervy final round to claim his maiden LIV Golf title by two in Riyadh.
The Pole was seemingly cruising to victory as he headed to the back nine on the final round of the event, which was played under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.
The Cleeks GC player headed to the turn with a four-shot lead after a steady front nine that included one birdie and one bogey. However, he then had a substantial wobble with successive birdies at the 10th and 11th.
The first came when he missed a par putt from all of a couple of feet, and things didn't improve at the 11th, not helped by a wayward tee shot. He eventually made bogey moments after one of the chasing pack, Sebastian Munoz, closed the gap to just one with a birdie at the same hole.
Meronk's issues continued off the 12th tee when he sent his drive way left, but he eventually recovered to make par. That appeared to settle his nerves as his tee shot at the 13th was beautiful, helping set him up for a birdie opportunity. However, from a distance of around four feet, Meronk's putt circled the cup and stayed out.
Thanks to Munoz's birdie at the same hole, that drew the pair level, but not for long. On the 14th, Munoz had a makeable par putt to maintain his joint lead, but it narrowly missed to hand the advantage to Meronk with four to play.
After the 15th, the two were level once again, when Meronk's birdie putt missed right, leaving Munoz to make his.
Finally, on the 16th, Meronk rediscovered the form that saw him take such a commanding lead into the back nine. After a beautiful approach shot, he had another birdie opportunity and this time he made no mistake, turning the screw just at the right time to regain the solo lead.
All the while, the likes of Dean Burmester, Jon Rahm and Lucas Herbert were eyeing their chance to narrow the gap, but ultimately there was frustration as what had looked like a close finish saw Meronk assert his authority.
That was helped by Munoz's fourth bogey of the day on the 17th, while at the same hole, Rahm missed a straightforward birdie chance, with the Spaniard vocalizing his frustrations.
Meronk, meanwhile, had settled the nerves. He completed a par putt at the 17th to lead by two, and there were no more scares as another par at the 18th got him over the line.
Afterwards, he explained how much the win meant to him, saying: "Yeah, it's super special. I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning, then got - it was a fight at the end. But super happy that I crossed the line, and it was very satisfying, definitely, winning that tournament."
While Rahm was left disappointed to miss out by two, his Legion XIII team positively strolled to the team title. All four of the team, including debutant Tom McKibbin, contributed to a final score of -50 for the tournament as the team won by 11.
Rahm was delighted to get the season off to such a positive start. He explained: "I've always said the mission is clear; we compete to win. I think we're all that way individually, and as a team it shows, and with the addition of Tom, he's a world-class player, it's just people haven't seen it yet. It's really made us stronger, and with the new format, like I've been saying all week, I think it's to our benefit."
There won't be much time for Meronk, Rahm and co to celebrate as there's now a quick turnaround for the players. They head to Australia next for LIV Golf Adelaide, which begins on 14 February.
LIV Golf Riyadh Individual Leaderboard
- 1 Adrian Meronk -17
- T2 Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz -16
- T4 Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert -14
- T6 David Puig, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton -13
- 11 Caleb Surratt -12
- T12 Bubba Watson, Sam Horsfield, Anirban Lahiri -11
- T15 Ben Campbell, Tom McKibbin Matthew Wolff -10
- T18 Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters, Paul Casey -9
- T21 Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Harold Varner III, Graeme McDowell -8
- T25 Wade Ormsby, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Lee Westwood -7
- T30 Brendan Steele, Ollie Schniederjans, Ian Poulter -6
- T33 Frederik Kjettrup, Charl Schwartzel, Danny Lee, Matt Jones, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann -5
- T40 Richard Bland, Chieh-po Lee -4
- T42 Charles Howell III, Abraham Ancer -3
- T44 Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer -2
- 48 Henrik Stenson -1
- T49 Anthony Kim, Yubin Jang, Mito Pereira E
- T52 Branden Grace, Kevin Na
- 54 Andy Ogletree
LIV Golf Riyadh Team Leaderboard
- 1 Legion XIII -50
- T2 Ripper GC, Range Goats GC -39
- 4 Crushers GC -36
- 5 Fireballs GC -34
- 6 Cleeks GC -28
- 7 Torque GC -27
- T8 Stinger GC, Majesticks GC -25
- 10 Smash GC -23
- 11 4Aces GC -21
- 12 Hy Flyers GC -18
- 13 Iron Heads GC -11
ADRIAN MERONK WINS LIV GOLF RIYADH!
It's been touch and go for Adrian Meronk over the back nine, and he frittered away a four-shot lead at one point to tie the top of the leaderboard with Sebastian Munoz. He's steadied himself nicely though and looks like closing out victory.
He's on the 18th green with a birdie chance, but first it's Monoz from 39 feet. It comes up short. Now it's the Pole's big moment. He's looking for his maiden LIV Golf title and first in any tournament since the 2023 Andalucia Masters on the DP World Tour.
He knows it's all but in the bag, but he's not taking any chances from 16 feet, with his usual methodical putting routines. He rolls it towards the hole, but it's short. He'll have another go for the title after Munoz finishes for par.
Now Meronk for par and the title... in it goes and the Pole is the LIV Golf Riyadh champion!
AGONY FOR RAHM
Jon Rahm has a chance to close gap on Meronk but his birdie putt at the 17th misses right, and he's not happy: "You have to be kidding me!" he shouts at the top of his voice. Sadly for Rahm, no - it's real and he remains two behind.
NO BOTHER FOR MERONK
We're at the 396-yard par-4 18th and Meronk is first to go. His tee shot goes left, perhaps a little too left, but it's fine. He just needs to play things safe here.
Munoz, two behind, is next. He also avoids trying to go over the water and finds the fairway.
MERONK ON THE CUSP!
From the 17th tee, Adrian Meronk finds the green nicely enough, but he'll face a long putt for birdie. Munoz, looking to put pressure on the leader, then makes the right of the green.
Munoz is first to go with his second shot. He leaves it short and will be a little nervous about making par.
Meronk is next with a 31-foot birdie putt. It comes up short too.
Munoz then, crucially, misses his par putt to put Meronk two ahead with one to play. Can Meronk hold that lead with his own putt for par? He can!
BEAUTIFUL FROM MERONK
Adrian Meronk's second at the 16th is a real beauty. The direction is perfect and it just lacks a little distance or we may have been looking at a hole-out for eagle. Instead, he has a golden chance for birdie to stamp his authority on proceedings. He then completes the birdie to move to 17-under.
BURMESTER ON THE MOVE
South African Dean Burmester in now in the mix. He's level with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, just two behind Sebastian Munoz and Adrian Meronk at the top. Can anyone gatecrash the party and join the leaders over the closing holes?
MUNOZ TURNS SCREW
Something of a misread for Adrian Meronk with a birdie chance at the 15th. That means it misses right and leaves a chance for Munoz to join him at the top of the leaderboard with his birdie chance at the 15th. He makes it, and we're tied at the top!
MERONK TAKES SOLO LEAD
Sebastian Munoz has a makeable par putt on the 14th to maintain his joint lead with Meronk, but it narrowly misses to hand the advantage to the Pole. Four to play.
ALL UP FOR GRABS
Adrian Meronk is making heavy weather if his bid to claim a maiden LIV Golf title, while another who has yet to win on the circuit is the man he shares the lead with, Sebastian Munoz.
While it's entirely possible either of those could lift the trophy, there are several who'll fancy their chances heading into the final hole. One is Jon Rahm, but he's just blotted his copy book missing a straightforward birdie putt moments after Tyrrell Hatton, who also has a chance of the title, did the same. Will they rue these missed chances?
AGONY FOR ADRIAN!
Adrian Meronl has a birdie putt he really ought to make on the 13th. Having said that, it's eminently missable too, as he proves, with the ball circling the cup but staying out. Talk about fine margins. That means he now shares the lead with Sebastian Munoz.
BUBBA IN TOUCH
One surprising name in the upper echelons of the leaderboard is Range Goats GC's Bubba Watson. He finished in the Drop Zone last season but was kept on anyway, and he's repaying the faith the powers-that-be showed in him. He's currently 11-under just five off the leader.
Another player to look out for over the closing holes is Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC is four behind leader Adrian Meronk.
NERVE SETTLER FOR MERONK
With Munoz breathing down his neck just one behind, there's encouragement for leader Adrian Meronk, whose tee shot at the 13th couldn't be better. He'll need to hold his nerve over the closing holes as he has at least four others eyeing the chance of swiping the title from out of his grasp.
Soon after, two of the challengers, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, both have decent birdie chances, and they both pass them up.
TIGHT AT THE TOP
At the 13th, Tyrrell Hatton looks like continuing his charge up the leaderboard. His approach at the par-5 hole lands pin high a few feet left. His birdie putt doesn't make it though.
Meanwhile, at the 12th, Sebastian Munoz will have a birdie chance, but he too misses his chance to apply even more pressure on Meronk.
Elsewhere, you can't write off Jon Rahm yet. He's now level with Hatotn in third after a birdie.
PRESSURE GETTING TO MERONK
We're on the par-4 12th, and if there's one thing Adrian Meronk needs it's a decent tee shot to settle the nerves after successive bogeys reduced his lead to one. He doesn't get it. Instead, it heads way to the left. That's done nothing to alleviate fears the pressure of closing out his maiden LIV Golf title is getting to him.
DOWN TO ONE AT THE TOP
'On the 11th, Sebastian Munoz has made a birdie to move two behind Meronk. Seconds later, the leader makes bogey at the same hole and the lead is one. That's successive bogeys for the leader...
TROUBLE FOR THE LEADER
Meronk, in a greenside bunker after his second, is in all sorts of trouble here. His shot out of the sand positively flies out. Sadly for him, it heads over the green. There's a sense that what happens in the next few minutes could define the destination of the title. Can Meronk recover his nerve and stay on track?
His delicate chip onto the green is nice, but it still means he'll make a bogey at best.
TYRRELL ON A CHARGE
A wild tee shot from Adrian Meronk suggests the pressure might be starting to tell after his bogey at the previous hole. Meanwhile, a man who has been in excellent form for months, Tyrrell Hatton, is eyeing his chance of a second LIV Golf win. He'll move to just three behind Meronk if he makes a birdie at the par-4 12th. After a brilliant approach shot, he ought to. And he does.
MISTAKE FOR MERONK
I spoke too soon on Meronk's chances of making par at the 10th. He only needed to tap in from a couple of feet, but it was slightly misdirected and the leader has had to settle for bogey.
MERONK IN CONTROL
At the par-5 10th, Meronk finds himself in a spot of bother 34 yards from the hole and on his fourth shot, but he judges his chip beautifully to all but ensure he'll make par.
Meanwhile, for Lucas Herbert, in fifth and six behind Meronk, it's all going wrong. He's just found a bunker with his fifth shot at the 681-yard par-5 monster, the 10th.
CLOSE CALL FOR RAHM
After making a bogey on his 10th to slip five behind Meronk, Jon Rahm has a chance to make amends immediately with an 18-foot birdie chance. It's good... very good, and is heading straight for the center of the hole, until, annoyingly, it runs out of steam an inch or two short.
GIMMICK OR GAME-CHANGER?
As I've mentioned, we're under the lights at LIV Golf Riyadh, which is definitely adding something to the occasion. Should other circuits follow suit more often? You can read what some of our writers had to say about the idea here...
STATE OF PLAY
We've just nine holes to go of the first LIV Golf event of the season, under the lights in Riyadh, and it's beginning to look like we could see Adrian Meronk's maiden title.
He's at 18-under, four ahead of his closest challenger, Sebastian Munoz.
On the team side of things, it looks like a walk in the park for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, who are 11 ahead of Ripper GC. Rahm has just dropped to third after making a bogey.
GOOD EVENING ALL
Hello all and welcome to the final stages of LIV Golf Riyadh, where Adrian Meronk and Legion XIII GC are on course to claim victory in Saudi Arabia.
Going into the back nine, Legion XIII are 12 clear of Ripper GC and in prime position to claim a dominant team win. In the individual standings, Meronk sits at 18-under, four clear of Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz