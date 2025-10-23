Which Players Are In Danger Of Missing The DP World Tour Play-Offs?
The top 70, and Europe's Ryder Cup team, will qualify for next week's DP World Tour Play-Offs
The second edition of the DP World Tour Play-Offs begin next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the Genesis Championship the final tournament for players to qualify.
The top-70 in the DP World Tour rankings are eligible for the Play-Offs, as well as all 12 European Ryder Cup players.
Rafa Cabrera Bello is the man on the bubble, and he is among many DP World Tour players around the cut-off position teeing it up in South Korea this week.
Wenyi Ding sits in 68th-place but is not playing in the Genesis, a risky move that could potentially lead to him dropping out.
Another player around the 70-mark is Sam Bairstow, with the Englishman missing out on the Play-Offs in 78th-position as he and Ding are the only men from 65th-79th not playing this week.
England's Joe Dean started the week in the dreaded 71st-position, with Ivan Cantero 72nd and Jason Scrivener in 73rd.
Thorbjorn Olesen in 96th is one of the big names set to miss the Play-Offs, with the Dane choosing to tee it up on the PGA Tour this week to try and keep his card for next season.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Min Woo Lee, 102nd, and Ryan Fox, 106th, are two other star names who will not be in Abu Dhabi next week.
Adam Scott is in the field in Korea and the 2013 Masters champion is going to need a strong week to move into the top 70, with Scott currently down in 115th-position.
Jon Rahm is another high profile player who will not be competing in the Play-Offs, but not because he hasn't qualified. The Spaniard is currently ranked 57th in the Race to Dubai and exempt due to his Ryder Cup appearance, but he recently confirmed he would be taking over three months off.
Rahm's next appearance won't be until February's LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh.
Fellow Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is down in 75th but he is qualified after making the European side for Bethpage Black last month.
Aberg will join his teammates Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre in a strong field at Yas Links.
The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will then head for Jumeirah Golf Estates and the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the season.
Race to Dubai rankings before Genesis Championship
Position
Player
Points
65th
Ben Schmidt
764.18
66th
Ryggs Johnston
752.67
67th
Jeong weon Ko
742.93
68th
Wenyi Ding
728.25
69th
Richard Sterne
708.41
70th
Rafa Cabrera Bello
707.00
CUT OFF
CUT OFF
CUT OFF
71st
Joe Dean
700.49
72nd
Ivan Cantero
697.95
73rd
Jason Scrivener
697.29
74th
Ashun Wu
696.65
75th
Ludvig Aberg
676.86
76th
Julien Guerrier
667.84
77th
Mikael Lindberg
667.30
78th
Sam Bairstow
664.11
79th
Guido Migliozzi
657.10
80th
Dan Bradbury
640.46
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.