Which Players Are In Danger Of Missing The DP World Tour Play-Offs?

The second edition of the DP World Tour Play-Offs begin next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the Genesis Championship the final tournament for players to qualify.

The top-70 in the DP World Tour rankings are eligible for the Play-Offs, as well as all 12 European Ryder Cup players.

Rafa Cabrera Bello is the man on the bubble, and he is among many DP World Tour players around the cut-off position teeing it up in South Korea this week.

Wenyi Ding sits in 68th-place but is not playing in the Genesis, a risky move that could potentially lead to him dropping out.

Another player around the 70-mark is Sam Bairstow, with the Englishman missing out on the Play-Offs in 78th-position as he and Ding are the only men from 65th-79th not playing this week.

England's Joe Dean started the week in the dreaded 71st-position, with Ivan Cantero 72nd and Jason Scrivener in 73rd.

Six-time Race to Dubai winner Rory McIlroy currently leads the rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thorbjorn Olesen in 96th is one of the big names set to miss the Play-Offs, with the Dane choosing to tee it up on the PGA Tour this week to try and keep his card for next season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Min Woo Lee, 102nd, and Ryan Fox, 106th, are two other star names who will not be in Abu Dhabi next week.

Adam Scott is in the field in Korea and the 2013 Masters champion is going to need a strong week to move into the top 70, with Scott currently down in 115th-position.

Jon Rahm is another high profile player who will not be competing in the Play-Offs, but not because he hasn't qualified. The Spaniard is currently ranked 57th in the Race to Dubai and exempt due to his Ryder Cup appearance, but he recently confirmed he would be taking over three months off.

Rahm is skipping the DP World Tour Play-Offs for the second consecutive year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm's next appearance won't be until February's LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh.

Fellow Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is down in 75th but he is qualified after making the European side for Bethpage Black last month.

Aberg will join his teammates Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre in a strong field at Yas Links.

The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will then head for Jumeirah Golf Estates and the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the season.

Race to Dubai rankings before Genesis Championship