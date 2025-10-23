Which Players Are In Danger Of Missing The DP World Tour Play-Offs?

The top 70, and Europe's Ryder Cup team, will qualify for next week's DP World Tour Play-Offs

The final hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates and insets of Adam Scott, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Joe Dean hitting golf shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

The second edition of the DP World Tour Play-Offs begin next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the Genesis Championship the final tournament for players to qualify.

The top-70 in the DP World Tour rankings are eligible for the Play-Offs, as well as all 12 European Ryder Cup players.

Rory McIlroy posing with his Race To Dubai and DP World Tour Championship trophies in 2024

Six-time Race to Dubai winner Rory McIlroy currently leads the rankings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thorbjorn Olesen in 96th is one of the big names set to miss the Play-Offs, with the Dane choosing to tee it up on the PGA Tour this week to try and keep his card for next season.

Min Woo Lee, 102nd, and Ryan Fox, 106th, are two other star names who will not be in Abu Dhabi next week.

Adam Scott is in the field in Korea and the 2013 Masters champion is going to need a strong week to move into the top 70, with Scott currently down in 115th-position.

Jon Rahm is another high profile player who will not be competing in the Play-Offs, but not because he hasn't qualified. The Spaniard is currently ranked 57th in the Race to Dubai and exempt due to his Ryder Cup appearance, but he recently confirmed he would be taking over three months off.

Jon Rahm looks on ahead of the 2025 Open de Espa&amp;ntilde;a

Rahm is skipping the DP World Tour Play-Offs for the second consecutive year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm's next appearance won't be until February's LIV Golf season opener in Riyadh.

Fellow Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is down in 75th but he is qualified after making the European side for Bethpage Black last month.

Aberg will join his teammates Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Hojgaard and Robert MacIntyre in a strong field at Yas Links.

The top 50 in the Race to Dubai standings after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will then head for Jumeirah Golf Estates and the DP World Tour Championship, the final event of the season.

Race to Dubai rankings before Genesis Championship

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Player

Points

65th

Ben Schmidt

764.18

66th

Ryggs Johnston

752.67

67th

Jeong weon Ko

742.93

68th

Wenyi Ding

728.25

69th

Richard Sterne

708.41

70th

Rafa Cabrera Bello

707.00

CUT OFF

CUT OFF

CUT OFF

71st

Joe Dean

700.49

72nd

Ivan Cantero

697.95

73rd

Jason Scrivener

697.29

74th

Ashun Wu

696.65

75th

Ludvig Aberg

676.86

76th

Julien Guerrier

667.84

77th

Mikael Lindberg

667.30

78th

Sam Bairstow

664.11

79th

Guido Migliozzi

657.10

80th

Dan Bradbury

640.46

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.