LIV Golf Money List 2025

After just two events of the new LIV Golf season, there are already some familiar names taking residence at the top of the money list

Images of Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm
There are already some high earners on the LIV Golf Money List after just two events of the season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The fourth LIV Golf season features a few changes, with a handful of players moving on and some new talents coming in to replace them. Some new locations are coming as the season progresses, too, while the opener took place at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time.

Still, one of the elements of the League that is very familiar is the huge prize money on offer at each of its tournaments. Like the previous three seasons, each of the regular events offers a purse of $25m, with the winner guaranteed a check for $4m.

Last year, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann finished with earnings of over $16m each, and that was before the bonus money was handed out for their placings in the season-long Individual Championship - a contest that handed eventual winner Rahm an additional $18m.

The pair have started well in the 2025 season, too, although neither tops the early money list. That honor goes to Cleeks GC player Adrian Meronk, largely thanks to his victory in the season opener in Saudi Arabia. He followed that with a T12 at LIV Golf Adelaide to add $312,500 to the $4m he earned in Saudi Arabia.

Meronk’s earnings of $4,312,500 after the first two events not only leave him $167,000 better off than LIV Golf Adelaide winner Niemann, who is right behind him, but he’s already just shy of $1m from his total earnings for the 2024 season.

Joaquin Niemann with the LIV Golf Adelaide trophy

Joaquin Niemann is second on the money list

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind Niemann is Rahm thanks to his finishes of runner-up and sixth in the first two tournaments. That gives him earnings of $2,575,000 so far, while Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert and Richard Bland complete the top 10.

Of those, only Bland in 10th currently doesn't have over $1m, although he's not far off the milestone, with $934,000, thanks largely to his finish of fifth in Adelaide.

Rahm’s Legion XIII team is already looking strong this year and tops the team standings following finishes of first and second, and it has been helped by Tom McKibbin who sits 15th on the money list to make him the highest of the new arrivals to LIV Golf this season, with earnings of $763,000.

Tom McKibbin takes a shot at LIV Golf Adelaide

Tom McKibbin is the highest on the list of the new signings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Towards the foot of the money list, one notable name is 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch, who is third bottom with $180,250, with only reserve Ollie Schniederjans and wildcard Anthony Kim currently beneath him.

Below is the full 2025 LIV Golf Money List after the first two events of the season.

LIV Golf League Money List 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Player

Prize Money

1st

Adrian Meronk

$4,312,500

2nd

Joaquin Niemann

$4,145,572

3rd

Jon Rahm

$2,575,000

4th

Carlos Ortiz

$2,060,000

5th

Abraham Ancer

$2,004,000

6th

Sebastian Munoz

$2,000,000

7th

David Puig

$1,534,500

8th

Dean Burmester

$1,212,500

9th

Lucas Herbert

$1,053,750

10th

Richard Bland

$934,000

11th

Sam Horsfield

$800,500

12th

Anirban Lahiri

$800,500

13th

Bryson DeChambeau

$784,500

14th

Sergio Garcia

$784,500

15th

Tom McKibbin

$763,000

16th

Marc Leishman

$759,500

17th

Tyrrell Hatton

$725,214

18th

Harold Varner III

$685,500

19th

Brooks Koepka

$616,072

20th

Thomas Pieters

$562,500

21st

Cameron Tringale

$562,500

22nd

Bubba Watson

$555,000

23rd

Caleb Surratt

$533,750

24th

Ben Campbell

$483,214

25th

Charl Schwartzel

$458,072

26th

Henrik Stenson

$432,500

27th

Peter Uihlein

$405,714

28th

Paul Casey

$403,750

29th

Matthew Wolff

$380,000

30th

Brendan Steele

$355,714

31st

Cameron Smith

$355,000

32nd

Graeme McDowell

$350,000

33rd

Jason Kokrak

$336,500

34th

Louis Oosthuizen

$320,000

35th

Lee Westwood

$320,000

36th

Charles Howell III

$319,714

37th

Ian Poulter

$318,750

38th

Kevin Na

$300,000

39th

Danny Lee

$280,572

40th

Luis Masaveu

$280,572

41st

Dustin Johnson

$279,000

42nd

Matt Jones

$273,072

43rd

Patrick Reed

$260,250

44th

Chieh-Po Lee

$255,500

45th

Yubin Jang

$250,714

46th

Wade Ormsby

$245,000

47th

Andy Ogletree

$203,750

48th

Frederik Kjettrup

$195,572

49th

Phil Mickelson

$190,714

50th

Martin Kaymer

$185,250

51st

Branden Grace

$185,000

52nd

Mito Pereira

$185,000

53rd

Talor Gooch

$180,250

54th

Ollie Schniederjans

$165,000

55th

Anthony Kim

$115,000

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸