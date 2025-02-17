LIV Golf Money List 2025

The fourth LIV Golf season features a few changes, with a handful of players moving on and some new talents coming in to replace them. Some new locations are coming as the season progresses, too, while the opener took place at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time.

Still, one of the elements of the League that is very familiar is the huge prize money on offer at each of its tournaments. Like the previous three seasons, each of the regular events offers a purse of $25m, with the winner guaranteed a check for $4m.

Last year, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann finished with earnings of over $16m each, and that was before the bonus money was handed out for their placings in the season-long Individual Championship - a contest that handed eventual winner Rahm an additional $18m.

The pair have started well in the 2025 season, too, although neither tops the early money list. That honor goes to Cleeks GC player Adrian Meronk, largely thanks to his victory in the season opener in Saudi Arabia. He followed that with a T12 at LIV Golf Adelaide to add $312,500 to the $4m he earned in Saudi Arabia.

Meronk’s earnings of $4,312,500 after the first two events not only leave him $167,000 better off than LIV Golf Adelaide winner Niemann, who is right behind him, but he’s already just shy of $1m from his total earnings for the 2024 season.

Joaquin Niemann is second on the money list (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind Niemann is Rahm thanks to his finishes of runner-up and sixth in the first two tournaments. That gives him earnings of $2,575,000 so far, while Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert and Richard Bland complete the top 10.

Of those, only Bland in 10th currently doesn't have over $1m, although he's not far off the milestone, with $934,000, thanks largely to his finish of fifth in Adelaide.

Rahm’s Legion XIII team is already looking strong this year and tops the team standings following finishes of first and second, and it has been helped by Tom McKibbin who sits 15th on the money list to make him the highest of the new arrivals to LIV Golf this season, with earnings of $763,000.

Tom McKibbin is the highest on the list of the new signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Towards the foot of the money list, one notable name is 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch, who is third bottom with $180,250, with only reserve Ollie Schniederjans and wildcard Anthony Kim currently beneath him.

Below is the full 2025 LIV Golf Money List after the first two events of the season.

LIV Golf League Money List 2025