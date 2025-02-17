LIV Golf Money List 2025
After just two events of the new LIV Golf season, there are already some familiar names taking residence at the top of the money list
The fourth LIV Golf season features a few changes, with a handful of players moving on and some new talents coming in to replace them. Some new locations are coming as the season progresses, too, while the opener took place at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time.
Still, one of the elements of the League that is very familiar is the huge prize money on offer at each of its tournaments. Like the previous three seasons, each of the regular events offers a purse of $25m, with the winner guaranteed a check for $4m.
Last year, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann finished with earnings of over $16m each, and that was before the bonus money was handed out for their placings in the season-long Individual Championship - a contest that handed eventual winner Rahm an additional $18m.
The pair have started well in the 2025 season, too, although neither tops the early money list. That honor goes to Cleeks GC player Adrian Meronk, largely thanks to his victory in the season opener in Saudi Arabia. He followed that with a T12 at LIV Golf Adelaide to add $312,500 to the $4m he earned in Saudi Arabia.
Meronk’s earnings of $4,312,500 after the first two events not only leave him $167,000 better off than LIV Golf Adelaide winner Niemann, who is right behind him, but he’s already just shy of $1m from his total earnings for the 2024 season.
Behind Niemann is Rahm thanks to his finishes of runner-up and sixth in the first two tournaments. That gives him earnings of $2,575,000 so far, while Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert and Richard Bland complete the top 10.
Of those, only Bland in 10th currently doesn't have over $1m, although he's not far off the milestone, with $934,000, thanks largely to his finish of fifth in Adelaide.
Rahm’s Legion XIII team is already looking strong this year and tops the team standings following finishes of first and second, and it has been helped by Tom McKibbin who sits 15th on the money list to make him the highest of the new arrivals to LIV Golf this season, with earnings of $763,000.
Towards the foot of the money list, one notable name is 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch, who is third bottom with $180,250, with only reserve Ollie Schniederjans and wildcard Anthony Kim currently beneath him.
Below is the full 2025 LIV Golf Money List after the first two events of the season.
LIV Golf League Money List 2025
Position
Player
Prize Money
1st
Adrian Meronk
$4,312,500
2nd
Joaquin Niemann
$4,145,572
3rd
Jon Rahm
$2,575,000
4th
Carlos Ortiz
$2,060,000
5th
Abraham Ancer
$2,004,000
6th
Sebastian Munoz
$2,000,000
7th
David Puig
$1,534,500
8th
Dean Burmester
$1,212,500
9th
Lucas Herbert
$1,053,750
10th
Richard Bland
$934,000
11th
Sam Horsfield
$800,500
12th
Anirban Lahiri
$800,500
13th
Bryson DeChambeau
$784,500
14th
Sergio Garcia
$784,500
15th
Tom McKibbin
$763,000
16th
Marc Leishman
$759,500
17th
Tyrrell Hatton
$725,214
18th
Harold Varner III
$685,500
19th
Brooks Koepka
$616,072
20th
Thomas Pieters
$562,500
21st
Cameron Tringale
$562,500
22nd
Bubba Watson
$555,000
23rd
Caleb Surratt
$533,750
24th
Ben Campbell
$483,214
25th
Charl Schwartzel
$458,072
26th
Henrik Stenson
$432,500
27th
Peter Uihlein
$405,714
28th
Paul Casey
$403,750
29th
Matthew Wolff
$380,000
30th
Brendan Steele
$355,714
31st
Cameron Smith
$355,000
32nd
Graeme McDowell
$350,000
33rd
Jason Kokrak
$336,500
34th
Louis Oosthuizen
$320,000
35th
Lee Westwood
$320,000
36th
Charles Howell III
$319,714
37th
Ian Poulter
$318,750
38th
Kevin Na
$300,000
39th
Danny Lee
$280,572
40th
Luis Masaveu
$280,572
41st
Dustin Johnson
$279,000
42nd
Matt Jones
$273,072
43rd
Patrick Reed
$260,250
44th
Chieh-Po Lee
$255,500
45th
Yubin Jang
$250,714
46th
Wade Ormsby
$245,000
47th
Andy Ogletree
$203,750
48th
Frederik Kjettrup
$195,572
49th
Phil Mickelson
$190,714
50th
Martin Kaymer
$185,250
51st
Branden Grace
$185,000
52nd
Mito Pereira
$185,000
53rd
Talor Gooch
$180,250
54th
Ollie Schniederjans
$165,000
55th
Anthony Kim
$115,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
