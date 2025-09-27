Viktor Hovland Withdraws From Ryder Cup Saturday Four-Ball Session With Neck Injury

Team Europe’s Ryder Cup could have barely gone any better after three sessions, taking a commanding 8.5-3.5 lead into the Saturday afternoon four ball.

However, their apparently relentless charge to the title has been dealt a significant blow with the withdrawal of Viktor Hovland from the final session on Sunday.

The Norwegian has suffered a neck injury and will be replaced by Tyrrell Hatton in the four-ball session, with the Englishman alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in the fourth match against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

A statement released by the Ryder Cup confirmed the news, saying: "Due to a neck injury Viktor Hovland is unable to play Match #4 of this afternoon’s Four-Ball Matches.

"Tyrrell Hatton will be substituted for Viktor Hovland in Match #4.Per item 3.c) in the Captains Agreement: For Foursome and Four-Ball:

It is agreed that in the event of illness, injury or other emergency reason to a player selected to play in a match, he may be substituted by another member of the team previously not selected, prior to the commencement of this match."

Hovland played alongside Robert McIntyre in the morning session of foursomes, where they claimed a 1 up win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

There is no news on the severity of the injury, although captain Luke Donald will be hoping it doesn't keep him out of the Sunday singles, which concludes the match.

In the event Hovland isn't able to play, the little-known Ryder Cup envelope rule will come into play.

It requires each captain to place the name of one of his players in an envelope – essentially, the player he is most comfortable not playing in the event a player withdraws.

If all 12 players from each team are able to play in the Sunday singles, the envelope remains unsealed and the player whose name is inside it never finds out it was him.

However, if Hovland is not able to play on Sunday, the name US captain Keegan Bradley placed in the envelope will be revealed to be paired with Hovland and the match will be halved.