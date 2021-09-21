After a rain delay, Team USA were forced to spend thousands of pounds on new waterproof clothing.

Relive Team USA’s Ryder Cup Waterproof Disaster At Celtic Manor

The Ryder Cup always throws up many memorable moments; the Concession in 1969, the Miracle at Medinah in 2012, and the American team having to buy new waterproof gear at Celtic Manor in 2010!

In what could only be described as brutal conditions, the first victim of that year’s Ryder Cup came in the form of Team USA’s waterproof attire.

Having to buy new rain gear from the merchandise tent during the weather delay on Friday, American Captain, Corey Pavin, said: “We were disappointed with the performance of them, they were not doing what we wanted them to do, so we went out and bought some more waterproofs.”

The Sun Mountain gear, which was navy blue and had stripes around the arms and left leg as well as last names stitched on the back above USA, had already drawn criticisms on its looks, with unflattering comparisons being made with basketball tracksuits.

What was even worse for Team USA, is that the gear that was bought was ProQuip, who, at the time, had been supplying the European team!

Obviously the European team found this hilarious, with Rory McIlroy tweeting “just have to say our waterproofs are performing very well!”

Another player who seemed delighted at the outfit change was Ian Poulter, who said “I can see them on right now. Ours are keeping us nice and dry, that’s all I am going to say.”

Thanks to the rain delay, the final day concluded on a Monday for the first time in Ryder Cup history, with Europe regaining the trophy by 14.5 – 13.5 points.