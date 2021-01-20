We take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood uses.

Tommy Fleetwood What’s In The Bag?

Let’s take a look at the equipment Tommy Fleetwood uses…

After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit.

The Southport man was without an equipment contract for a while which saw him using clubs from a variety of brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Callaway, Nike and Srixon.

Now though Fleetwood has signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade which will see him use the brand’s clubs and TP5 golf ball. The news was posted on the TaylorMade YouTube channel late in 2020 in the funny video below.

Starting at the top of the bag Fleetwood has put the SIM2 Max in with 10.5 degrees of loft. He also carries two SIM2 fairway woods as well – the first is a Rocket model with 13.5 degrees of loft and the second is a regular SIM2 with 18.5 degrees.

For a while Fleetwood had been using the TaylorMade P7TW’s however he now has his own set called the P7TF’s. They go from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

At the moment the Englishman is currently using a set of Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges and an Odyssey White Hot putter but we have been informed that he is currently testing TaylorMade wedges and putters so watch this space for changes at the bottom of the bag too.

He also uses the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball and wears Nike apparel.

Note – The exact configuration of Fleetwood’s bag changes dependent on conditions, tournament, course etc.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 Max, 10.5 degrees, Diamana DF 70 TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Rocket, 13.5 degrees, Diamana DF 70 TX shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 18.5 degrees, Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7TF (3-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (48-10S at 47, 52-10S, 60-08T) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey #3 White Hot Pro

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel: Nike