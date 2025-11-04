Rory McIlroy And Tommy Fleetwood Spotted Using New TaylorMade Drivers In Abu Dhabi
Both McIlroy and Fleetwood were seen using the TaylorMade drivers that recently hit the USGA's conforming list, as both prepped for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood headline a star-studded field at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and, as both search for the victory, they may well be doing so with new equipment in the bag.
The Ryder Cup duo are TaylorMade staffers and, on Tuesday, McIlroy and Fleetwood were spotted using new drivers from the brand, models that hit the USGA's conforming list on Sunday evening.
Rory McIlroy tracers in Abu Dhabi 🚀#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/o1g33wCZRANovember 4, 2025
Tommy Fleetwood's numbers in Abu Dhabi 🚀#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/4SaQURQZktNovember 3, 2025
Seen practicing at Yas Links ahead of the $9 million tournament, it appears McIlroy was using the standard version of the TaylorMade Qi4D, while Fleetwood was using the LS version.
Little is known about the the Qi4D range that hit the conforming list, but what we do know is that there are three heads available. Like the current Qi35 range, they are the Standard, LS and Max heads.
In a statement from TaylorMade to Golf Monthly, it read: "Following ongoing testing, our athletes have expressed a strong desire to play these products. In order for them to use these in tournament play, we have added them to the USGA conforming list."
Being the first of the DP World Tour's Play-Off events, it's currently unclear as to whether the additions of the new drivers are a permanent one.
What we do know is that McIlroy previously had the TaylorMade Qi10 in the bag, while Fleetwood was using the TaylorMade Qi35 Dot, the more recent model of the two.
Previously, McIlroy had toyed with putting the Qi35 in the bag for 2025, using it at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the first three rounds before swapping back to the Qi10 for the final round.
He then tried the Qi35 again at the RBC Canadian Open, but moved back to the Qi10, a driver that helped him complete the Career Grand Slam in April and a club that has been in play since its release in 2024.
Fleetwood, meanwhile, put the Qi35 LS in play at the DP World Tour's Team Cup in January of this year, before changing to the Dot version of the driver.
The move helped him to a first PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship, as well as a victory at the DP World India Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
