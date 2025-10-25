Michael Brennan Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Pro

Michael Brennan is one of the game’s rising stars, having been a standout talent in college golf and claiming three rapid-fire wins in the professional game not long after leaving his amateur career behind.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Michael Brennan Facts

1. Michael Brennan was born on February 9th, 2002 in Leesburg, Virginia.

2. He joined Wake Forest in 2020.

3. Brennan is tied for third for the number of individual titles in Wake Forest’s history with eight, level with Curtis Strange.

4. One of those wins was at the 2022 Genesis Invitational Collegiate, which earned him an exemption into that year’s Genesis Invitational, his maiden PGA Tour event.

5. His first Major appearance came a year later at the US Open, where he missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club.

Michael Brennan made his Major debut in the 2023 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Following his college career, he held a career-stroke average of 71.46, only bettered at Wake Forest by Will Zalatoris, Bill Haas and Alex Fitzpatrick.

7. Brennan earned his PGA Tour of Americas status for 2024 after finishing 12th in the PGA Tour University ranking.

8. In 2025, he won three PGA Tour of Americas events in the space of a month – at the Biosteel Championship, CRMC Championship and ATP Classic.

9. That success helped ensure his Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2026 season.

10. He received a sponsor’s invite to the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, and he shared the lead with David Ford after two rounds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Michael Brennan Bio Born February 9th, 2002 -Leesburg, Virginia Turned professional 2024 Professional wins 3 Major debut 2023 US Open