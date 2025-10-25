Michael Brennan Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Pro
Michael Brennan has made rapid progress in his professional career. Here are 10 things to know about him
Michael Brennan is one of the game’s rising stars, having been a standout talent in college golf and claiming three rapid-fire wins in the professional game not long after leaving his amateur career behind.
Here are 10 things to know about the American.
Michael Brennan Facts
1. Michael Brennan was born on February 9th, 2002 in Leesburg, Virginia.
2. He joined Wake Forest in 2020.
3. Brennan is tied for third for the number of individual titles in Wake Forest’s history with eight, level with Curtis Strange.
4. One of those wins was at the 2022 Genesis Invitational Collegiate, which earned him an exemption into that year’s Genesis Invitational, his maiden PGA Tour event.
5. His first Major appearance came a year later at the US Open, where he missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club.
6. Following his college career, he held a career-stroke average of 71.46, only bettered at Wake Forest by Will Zalatoris, Bill Haas and Alex Fitzpatrick.
7. Brennan earned his PGA Tour of Americas status for 2024 after finishing 12th in the PGA Tour University ranking.
8. In 2025, he won three PGA Tour of Americas events in the space of a month – at the Biosteel Championship, CRMC Championship and ATP Classic.
9. That success helped ensure his Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2026 season.
10. He received a sponsor’s invite to the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship, and he shared the lead with David Ford after two rounds.
Born
February 9th, 2002 -Leesburg, Virginia
Turned professional
2024
Professional wins
3
Major debut
2023 US Open
Tour
Event
Winning Score
PGA Tour Americas
2025 Biosteel Championship
-25 (one shot)
PGA Tour Americas
2025 CRMC Championship
-26 (playoff)
PGA Tour Americas
2025 ATP Classic
-19 (three shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
