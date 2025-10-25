Mikael Lindberg Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Here are 10 things you may not know about Swedish golfer Mikael Lindberg
After a successful amateur career, Mikael Lindberg has claimed some impressive victories since turning pro. Here are 10 things to know about him.
Mikael Lindberg Facts
1. Mikael Lindberg was born on January 12th, 1993 in Stockholm, Sweden.
2. After winning several local events as an amateur, he turned pro in 2013, initially joining the Nordic Golf League.
3. His first win as a pro came at the 2016 Trummenas Open where he beat compatriot Oliver Lindell in a playoff.
4. Lindberg’s breakout season came in 2020, when he won three times on the Nordic Golf League and one on the Swedish Golf Tour.
5. That form saw him top the Nordic Golf League Order of Merit.
6. It also earned him a Challenge Tour card, and his first win on it came in 2022 at the Indoor Group Golf Challenge in his homeland.
7. During 2020, he also reached a career-high world ranking of 250th.
8. That helped him finish fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.
9. After dropping back to the Challenge Tour in 2024, he regained his DP World Tour card following a season that included victory at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open.
10. He is a Callaway Golf staffer.
Born
January 12th, 1993 -Stockholm, Sweden
Turned professional
2013
Professional wins
8
Highest OWGR
250th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Nordic Golf League
2016 Trummenas Open
-10 (playoff)
Nordic Golf League
2019 Tour Final
-18 (two shots)
Nordic Golf League
2020 Lumine Lakes Open
-10 (playoff)
Swedish Golf Tour
2020 Stockholm Trophy
-7 (three shots)
Nordic Golf League
2020 Thisted Forsikring Championship
-13 (two shots)
Nordic Golf League
2020 Ledreborg Palace Golf Masters
-16 (three shots)
Challenge Tour
2022 Indoor Golf Group Challenge
-17 (three shots)
Challenge Tour
2024 Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
-16 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
