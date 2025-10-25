Mikael Lindberg Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

Here are 10 things you may not know about Swedish golfer Mikael Lindberg

Mikael Lindberg at the Hangzhou Open
Mikael Lindberg turned professional in 2013 - here are 10 things to know about him
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

After a successful amateur career, Mikael Lindberg has claimed some impressive victories since turning pro. Here are 10 things to know about him.

Mikael Lindberg Facts

2. After winning several local events as an amateur, he turned pro in 2013, initially joining the Nordic Golf League.

3. His first win as a pro came at the 2016 Trummenas Open where he beat compatriot Oliver Lindell in a playoff.

4. Lindberg’s breakout season came in 2020, when he won three times on the Nordic Golf League and one on the Swedish Golf Tour.

5. That form saw him top the Nordic Golf League Order of Merit.

6. It also earned him a Challenge Tour card, and his first win on it came in 2022 at the Indoor Group Golf Challenge in his homeland.

7. During 2020, he also reached a career-high world ranking of 250th.

8. That helped him finish fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.

Mikael Lindberg with the Bain&#039;s Whisky Cape Town Open trophy

Lindberg has eight professional victories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. After dropping back to the Challenge Tour in 2024, he regained his DP World Tour card following a season that included victory at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open.

10. He is a Callaway Golf staffer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mikael Lindberg Bio

Born

January 12th, 1993 -Stockholm, Sweden

Turned professional

2013

Professional wins

8

Highest OWGR

250th

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Mikael Lindberg Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Nordic Golf League

2016 Trummenas Open

-10 (playoff)

Nordic Golf League

2019 Tour Final

-18 (two shots)

Nordic Golf League

2020 Lumine Lakes Open

-10 (playoff)

Swedish Golf Tour

2020 Stockholm Trophy

-7 (three shots)

Nordic Golf League

2020 Thisted Forsikring Championship

-13 (two shots)

Nordic Golf League

2020 Ledreborg Palace Golf Masters

-16 (three shots)

Challenge Tour

2022 Indoor Golf Group Challenge

-17 (three shots)

Challenge Tour

2024 Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open

-16 (playoff)

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.