Mikael Lindberg Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

After a successful amateur career, Mikael Lindberg has claimed some impressive victories since turning pro. Here are 10 things to know about him.

Mikael Lindberg Facts

1. Mikael Lindberg was born on January 12th, 1993 in Stockholm, Sweden.

2. After winning several local events as an amateur, he turned pro in 2013, initially joining the Nordic Golf League.

3. His first win as a pro came at the 2016 Trummenas Open where he beat compatriot Oliver Lindell in a playoff.

4. Lindberg’s breakout season came in 2020, when he won three times on the Nordic Golf League and one on the Swedish Golf Tour.

5. That form saw him top the Nordic Golf League Order of Merit.

6. It also earned him a Challenge Tour card, and his first win on it came in 2022 at the Indoor Group Golf Challenge in his homeland.

7. During 2020, he also reached a career-high world ranking of 250th.

8. That helped him finish fifth in the Challenge Tour rankings to earn his DP World Tour card for the 2023 season.

Lindberg has eight professional victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. After dropping back to the Challenge Tour in 2024, he regained his DP World Tour card following a season that included victory at the Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open.

10. He is a Callaway Golf staffer.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mikael Lindberg Bio Born January 12th, 1993 -Stockholm, Sweden Turned professional 2013 Professional wins 8 Highest OWGR 250th