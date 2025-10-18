Jens Dantorp: 15 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Jens Dantorp has flitted between the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour for much of his professional career. Here are 15 facts about the Swede
DP World Tour player Jens Dantorp has had his fair share of ups and downs since turning professional, including several victories and some prolonged periods on the Challenge Tour.
Here are 15 things to know about the Swede.
Jens Dantorp Facts
1. Jens Dantorp was born in Malmo, Sweden on April 28th, 1989.
2. He turned professional in 2008, initially joining the Nordic Golf League.
3. His first win on the circuit came that August at the Gant Open. By the end of 2012, he had eight Nordic Golf League titles.
4. Dantorp came top of the 2011 Nordic Golf League Order of Merit, earning his Challenge Tour card.
5. That year, he shot a 59 in the second round of the Bravo Tours Open.
6. His first Challenge Tour win came at the 2013 Rolex Trophy, where he beat Adrian Otaegui by one.
7. Later that year, he gained his DP World Tour card via Q-school.
8. After finishing 154th in the rankings in his maiden DP World Tour season, Dantorp made a swift return to the Challenge Tour.
9. In 2017, he regained his DP World Tour card, helped by his second Challenge Tour title, the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge, which he won in a playoff.
10. In that event, he holed out for eagle on the first extra hole to beat Adrian Meronk.
11. He made his Major debut at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, but missed the cut. It was five years until he next played in a Major, the 2023 US Open, where he again didn’t get beyond the second round.
12. After once again dropping back to the Challenge Tour in 2020, he earned his DP World Tour card for the third time for the 2023 season, helped by winning the 2022 Challenge de Espana.
13. He has a career-high world ranking of 152nd, achieved in July 2023.
14. He is married to Emma Eksell, who played golf for Morehead State University.
15. Eskell has also caddied for Dantorp.
Born
Malmo, Sweden - April 28th, 1989
Turned pro
2008
Professional Wins
12
Highest OWGR
152nd (23rd July 2023)
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Nordic Golf League
2008 Gant Open
-11 (two shots)
Nordic Golf League
2009 St Ibb Open
40 points (11 points)
Nordic Golf League
2011 Sturup Park Masters
-11 (one shot)
Nordic Golf League
2011 Bravo Tours Open
-15 (two shots)
Nordic Golf League
2011 Golf Experten Open
21 points (4 points)
Nordic Golf League
2011 Backtee Race to HimmerLand
Playoff
Nordic Golf League
2012 Elisefarm Open
-5 (two shots)
Hi5 Pro Tour
2012 Hacienda Riquelme Open
-10 (one shot)
Nordic Golf League
2012 Backtee Race to HimmerLand
-11 (four shots)
Challenge Tour
2013 Rolex Trophy
-18 (one shot)
Challenge Tour
2017 Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge
Playoff
Challenge Tour
2022 Challenge de Espana
-10 (three shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
