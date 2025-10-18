Jens Dantorp: 15 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

DP World Tour player Jens Dantorp has had his fair share of ups and downs since turning professional, including several victories and some prolonged periods on the Challenge Tour.

Here are 15 things to know about the Swede.

Jens Dantorp Facts

1. Jens Dantorp was born in Malmo, Sweden on April 28th, 1989.

2. He turned professional in 2008, initially joining the Nordic Golf League.

3. His first win on the circuit came that August at the Gant Open. By the end of 2012, he had eight Nordic Golf League titles.

4. Dantorp came top of the 2011 Nordic Golf League Order of Merit, earning his Challenge Tour card.

5. That year, he shot a 59 in the second round of the Bravo Tours Open.

6. His first Challenge Tour win came at the 2013 Rolex Trophy, where he beat Adrian Otaegui by one.

7. Later that year, he gained his DP World Tour card via Q-school.

8. After finishing 154th in the rankings in his maiden DP World Tour season, Dantorp made a swift return to the Challenge Tour.

9. In 2017, he regained his DP World Tour card, helped by his second Challenge Tour title, the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Challenge, which he won in a playoff.

Jens Dantorp's maiden Major appearance came at the 2018 Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In that event, he holed out for eagle on the first extra hole to beat Adrian Meronk.

11. He made his Major debut at the 2018 Open at Carnoustie, but missed the cut. It was five years until he next played in a Major, the 2023 US Open, where he again didn’t get beyond the second round.

12. After once again dropping back to the Challenge Tour in 2020, he earned his DP World Tour card for the third time for the 2023 season, helped by winning the 2022 Challenge de Espana.

13. He has a career-high world ranking of 152nd, achieved in July 2023.

Jens Dantorp's wife Emma has caddied for him (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. He is married to Emma Eksell, who played golf for Morehead State University.

15. Eskell has also caddied for Dantorp.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jens Dantorp Bio Born Malmo, Sweden - April 28th, 1989 Turned pro 2008 Professional Wins 12 Highest OWGR 152nd (23rd July 2023)