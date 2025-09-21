What Is Keegan Bradley’s Net Worth?

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has steadily built a hugely impressive PGA Tour career since turning professional in 2008.

It didn’t take him long to make a big impact on the circuit, becoming its Rookie of the Year in 2011 helped by victory in the HP Byron Nelson Championship, for which he won $1.17m.

While Bradley’s maiden PGA Tour win came early in his professional career, it wasn’t even the highlight of 2011 for the American.

Keegan Bradley's first PGA Tour win banked him $1.17m (Image credit: Getty Images)

He followed that up with success in his first-ever Major appearance, the PGA Championship, beating Jason Dufner in a playoff to claim another $1.445m as his net worth continued to grow.

A couple of notable blips aside, Bradley has spent the majority of his career well inside the world’s top 100, and as a result, plenty more substantial prize money has followed.

More PGA Tour victories have come, including the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, earning him $1.4m and the 2018 BMW Championship, which brought in $1.62m.

A winless gap on the circuit ended with victory at the 2022 Zozo Championship, for which Bradley won another $1.98m, but like a fine wine, Bradley is getting better with age.

Indeed, his last three PGA Tour wins have of his eight PGA Tour wins came within three years leading up to the Ryder Cup.

After the Zozo Championship title, he earned the biggest prize money of his career, $3.6m, for each of his wins at the 2023 and 2025 Travelers Championship and the 2024 BMW Championship.

Of course, it’s not just wins that have brought in big money for Bradley. Ahead of the Bethpage Black match, he had also finished runner-up on the PGA Tour 11 times, placed third twice and placed in the top five 39 times.

Bradley has also claimed bonus money during his PGA Tour career. For example, he won $2m for finishing 10th on the 2025 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 standings.

The upshot of Bradley’s considerable success on the PGA Tour means that, ahead of the Ryder Cup, he had earned $56,124,514, with overall prize money throughout his career reportedly north of $66m.

Keegan Bradley has won over $56m on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his career, Bradley has also struck lucrative sponsorship deals, linking up with the likes of Nike, Srixon, Titleist, Tommy Hilfiger and Rolex to further boost the coffers.

It’s easy to forget that, even with the huge prize money available on the PGA Tour, players face considerable expenses, including taxes, caddie and fees and travel costs.

However, multiple reports estimate Bradley’s net worth is at around $25m.

Given how solid his game remains, even with his 40th birthday arriving in June 2026, there’s every chance that figure will grow considerably as his career continues.