What Is Keegan Bradley’s Net Worth?
Keegan Bradley’s career has brought some big prize money and sponsorship deals, but what is his estimated net worth?
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has steadily built a hugely impressive PGA Tour career since turning professional in 2008.
It didn’t take him long to make a big impact on the circuit, becoming its Rookie of the Year in 2011 helped by victory in the HP Byron Nelson Championship, for which he won $1.17m.
While Bradley’s maiden PGA Tour win came early in his professional career, it wasn’t even the highlight of 2011 for the American.
He followed that up with success in his first-ever Major appearance, the PGA Championship, beating Jason Dufner in a playoff to claim another $1.445m as his net worth continued to grow.
A couple of notable blips aside, Bradley has spent the majority of his career well inside the world’s top 100, and as a result, plenty more substantial prize money has followed.
More PGA Tour victories have come, including the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, earning him $1.4m and the 2018 BMW Championship, which brought in $1.62m.
A winless gap on the circuit ended with victory at the 2022 Zozo Championship, for which Bradley won another $1.98m, but like a fine wine, Bradley is getting better with age.
Indeed, his last three PGA Tour wins have of his eight PGA Tour wins came within three years leading up to the Ryder Cup.
After the Zozo Championship title, he earned the biggest prize money of his career, $3.6m, for each of his wins at the 2023 and 2025 Travelers Championship and the 2024 BMW Championship.
Of course, it’s not just wins that have brought in big money for Bradley. Ahead of the Bethpage Black match, he had also finished runner-up on the PGA Tour 11 times, placed third twice and placed in the top five 39 times.
Bradley has also claimed bonus money during his PGA Tour career. For example, he won $2m for finishing 10th on the 2025 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 standings.
The upshot of Bradley’s considerable success on the PGA Tour means that, ahead of the Ryder Cup, he had earned $56,124,514, with overall prize money throughout his career reportedly north of $66m.
During his career, Bradley has also struck lucrative sponsorship deals, linking up with the likes of Nike, Srixon, Titleist, Tommy Hilfiger and Rolex to further boost the coffers.
It’s easy to forget that, even with the huge prize money available on the PGA Tour, players face considerable expenses, including taxes, caddie and fees and travel costs.
However, multiple reports estimate Bradley’s net worth is at around $25m.
Given how solid his game remains, even with his 40th birthday arriving in June 2026, there’s every chance that figure will grow considerably as his career continues.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
