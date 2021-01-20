Here we take a look at the clubs Rory McIlroy has in the bag

Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?

The four-time Major winner signed with TaylorMade in 2017 and currently plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including all 14 clubs and his ball.

For 2021, Rory has switched out his 2020 SIM products for the brand new 2021 SIM2s.

He currently has put the SIM2 driver in the bag as well as two SIM2 fairway woods.

McIlroy’s five wood has been in and out of the bag traditionally, replaced with 2 or 3 irons or a hybrid.

In 2020, he had been chopping and changing that five wood with a P790 UDI utility iron, a traditional 3 iron and a TaylorMade SIM Max hybrid.

In the irons, Rory has a set of TaylorMade P7MB‘s in the bag and he has them from three-iron down to pitching wedge.

The P7MBs were released in 2020 and replaced his P730 RORS PROTO blades, which were the irons he first put into the bag when joining TaylorMade.

His wedges are the TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 in 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

He has his wedges fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts and his irons with the stiffer Project X 7.0.

To many people the weakest part of Rory’s game is his putting but since he has put the TaylorMade Spider X Tour in the bag, he has had several wins and got himself back to World No.1.

The Spider X has been in his bag since 2019 and it remains in for 2021.

McIlroy’s golf ball is a new one for 2020, which TaylorMade say is one of the new TP5 & TP5X versions that the athletes are testing

He stamps his ball with #22 and wears Nike shoes and apparel.

Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag? *McIlroy regularly changes his set-up at the top of the bag in terms of playing fairway woods and 3 iron/utility iron. Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 10.5° with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft 3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15° with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft *5 wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 19° with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro White 90X shaft