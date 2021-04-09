Brian Harman's caddie, Scott Tway, comes from a big golfing family and has been a caddie on the PGA Tour for nearly 30 years.

Who Is Brian Harman’s Caddie?

Harman’s bagman is Scott Tway, who is originally from Oklahoma City in the United States.

Tway has a huge golfing background with his older brother, Bob Tway, famously winning the 1986 PGA Championship with a hole-out bunker shot against Greg Norman.

The caddie, who played college golf at Georgia Southern, has been on the bag for Harman for many years now, with the pair enjoying two PGA Tour titles.

Although the American has been Harman’s caddie for nearly 10 years, he wasn’t actually on the bag for his victory at the 2014 John Deere Classic.

During his first round, Harman called a medic over to tend to Tway who had been ill all night. Unfortunately, he couldn’t continue on and was replaced by a local high school softball and basketball coach, Jay Hatch.

Related: 13 Things You Didn’t Know About Brian Harman

Harman wound up shooting eight-under-par in that first round, but Hatch refused to take any credit for it: “Scott wasn’t looking good. He is tough as nails but I looked in his eyes and he didn’t look good. So I called a medic over.” said Harman

Their close relationship was also shown after Harman’s victory at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. After the round, Tway said: “Well, you want him to want to go for it. That’s the kind of attitude that you need to have if you’re going to win.

Related: Who Is Jon Rahm’s Caddie?

“I was going through the same thing as him so I’m excited for him. It’s exciting for me and for both of us to come together in the high five. It was fun, it was a rush.” said Tway.

At the same event, Harman was joined in the top-10 of the leaderboard by Kevin Tway, Scott’s nephew and son to Bob Tway.

With such a long and established career caddying, Tway has been bagman for a number of players, including Scott Verplank, Chris Kirk, and his older brother.

Tway says that his best ever victory came at the 1995 Heritage Classic, the first win whilst caddying for his older brother.

The American is not just a big golf fan, he enjoys other sports like UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), baseball and American football. Tway is a big Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

Related: Who Is Paul Casey’s Caddie?