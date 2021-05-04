Take a look at these 14 facts on the 2012 US Open winner.

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson is a player that frequently flies under the radar compared to some other big name American golfers. Regardless he is still immensely successful and very popular amongst his contemporaries.

Have a look at these 14 facts you didn’t know about him.

1 Simpson picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2012 US Open. Posting a score of +1 he was able to secure a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson.

2 His best world ranking was number 5.

3 He has been involved in seven playoffs on the PGA Tour and has managed to secure victory in only two, the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship and 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

4 His 2018 victory at the Players Championship was his first win on the PGA Tour for nearly five years.

5 His real name is James Frederick Webb Simpson.

6 His wife, Dowd Simpson also goes by her middle name too. Her real name is Taylor Dowd Keith.

7 Webb is the fifth of six sons from Sam Simpson.

8 He has the course record of 63 at TPC Sawgrass (along with Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, and Brooks Koepka).

9 The American went to Wake Forest College on an Arnold Palmer scholarship in 2004. Whilst there he studied religion.

10 While there he was named All-American three times.

11 He has his own junior golf tournament known as the Webb Simpson Challenge which helps provide scholarships to junior golfers.

12 He has five children with his wife. They are called James, Willow, Wyndham, Mercy and Eden.

13 Simpson grew up playing against Brendon Todd, another PGA Tour rookie in 2009, during their youth in the Raleigh, North Carolina area.

14 He has made over $42 million in PGA Tour career earnings.