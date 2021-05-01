We get to know the wife of Webb Simpson, Taylor Dowd.

Who Is Webb Simpson’s Wife?

Who is part of Webb Simpson’s on tour? We get to know his wife Taylor in the piece below.

Webb Simpson, 2012 US Open winner and frequent Ryder Cup player, is married to Taylor Dowd Keith and they have five children together called Mercy, James, Willow, Wyndham and Eden Bee.

The pair met whilst at Wake Forest University in North Carolina and it was an unorthodox meeting at that.

Webb was an incoming freshman and Dowd at that time was a sophomore, so Webb’s father Sam, is believed to have offered her $100 to go on a date with his son. She supposedly responded with, “If he’s as cute as you, I’ll go for free.”

The pair would eventually meet through a mutual friend and they started dating from that point, and yet they ended their relationship after they had finished college.

Dowd said; “Webb and I dated all through college at Wake Forest, then broke up for a year after college, which was a healthy thing for us. We didn’t even talk. Then we got back together, and five months later we were engaged, and five months later, we were married.”

After college, Dowd, pursued an acting career in Los Angeles and Atlanta after graduating in theatre.

She is also, along with Webb, a devout Christian and studies the Bible regularly.

“That subject [religion] interested me most at the time. I’m a Christian, so I thought learning about other religions could only help me firm up my beliefs in Jesus.”

Webb also studied religion whilst at Wake Forest University.