Take a look at the Titleist clubs Webb Simpson uses on the PGA Tour

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Check out the clubs being used by Webb Simpson.

Aside from an Odyssey putter, the American has a full set of Titleist clubs in the bag and has been with the brand many years now.

For many years he had Titleist’s 917 driver in the bag but he has changed to the TS3 driver.

Simpson had been using the TaylorMade M4 fairway but it appears he has since put a Titleist TS2 model in the bag with 15 degrees of loft.

His 5-wood is the Titleist 913Fd. The Fd version features a weight further forward for a more penetrating, low-spinning ball flight.

Interestingly, Simpson carries two fairway woods and two hybrids (one with a steel shaft), with a 5-iron being the longest iron in his bag.

He has a 913Hd hybrid in 20 degrees and a 915Hd in 23.5 degrees of loft, equivalent to 3 and 4 irons.

He had been using Titleist 718 muscleback irons but has since switched to 620 MB’s.

The American then has two wedges, a Titleist Vokey Raw SM7 in 54 degrees and a Titleist Vokey Raw SM5 in 60 degrees.

Finally he carries a long Odyssey putter which he runs up his forearm in an armlock-style hold and combines with a claw grip.

In the past he has struggled with his putting as he used to use an anchor style and that was banned in 2016. Nowadays it seems he has found a system that works for him with the Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line putter.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TS3, (10.5 degrees, A1 setting, draw setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 65 TX shaft

3 wood: Titleist TS2, (15 degrees, A1 setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 70 TX shaft

5 wood: Titleist 913Fd, (18 degrees, B1 setting) with UST Mamiya VTS 86 TX shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 913Hd (21 degrees, B2 setting) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 915Hd, (23.5 degrees, C3 setting) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (5-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Raw SM7 54 F-Grind and Titleist Vokey SM5 60 with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line with an Odyssey Arm Lock grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1