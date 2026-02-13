The 7-Shot Penalty You're Giving Yourself... And How To Stop

As golfers, we have a knack for becoming our own worst enemies. We let past mistakes haunt our current swing, often losing focus and strokes before we’ve even addressed the ball. If you feel like you're sabotaging your own scorecard, here are seven common ways you’re wasting shots and exactly how to stop.

Don’t Play The Number Game

Stop setting yourself goals with your score or handicap, as this immediately puts you under pressure to succeed. It increases tension and the likelihood of you getting your knickers in a twist.

Rather than set yourself a goal that’s a score or a handicap reduction, why not just say to yourself, “Today I’d like to hit a few decent drives.” Or, “Today I’m going to consciously brush the grass on every chip shot.” Often thoughts like this will be far more effective at improving your performance than setting a particular number in your head. Those magic numbers will appear in a stress free way.

Don’t Focus On Everyone Else

This is one of the biggest issues for golfers. They’re so consumed with the effect they’ll have on others, or what other players are doing, they forget to focus on themselves.

Stop worrying about your playing partners. Nine times out of ten, they’re not worried about you! If you are paired with particularly slow golfers, there’s a chance you speed up to try and make up for them. Often golfers skip their pre-shot routines and rush their putts because they’re so worried about holding up the group behind.

Try staying in your zone by walking quickly between shots and ensuring you still go through your pre-shot routine. Get to your ball and settle yourself with a big breath out. Ask yourself what your attention is at that moment. A bitesized pre-shot routine will often be as effective as a long winded one. The point is you’re in the zone and focused on where you want the ball to go.

If you skip the pre-shot routine you run the risk of a sloppy setup and alignment. You can’t control how the people you’re playing with act on the golf course, so stop trying to make up for them. You’re sacrificing your own game for no reason. You’ll often play worse and take as long as they’re taking!

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Banish The Disastrous Deja Vu

If you stand over the ball thinking about how many ways this shot can go wrong, then guess what? Disaster will strike. So many players imagine hitting into trouble from the tee. Their mindset becomes all about the doom and gloom.

You’ve already talked yourself out of hitting a great shot. Flip this mindset and turn up your visualisation dial to super positive. Stay in the moment and don’t jump ahead to the ‘what ifs.’

Always rehearse a positive practice swing, brushing the grass, then focus on where you want your ball to go, picking a spot up on the horizon.

You can work on improving positive visualisation at home.Close your eyes and imagine the first tee shot and go through the motions as if playing the round. Your first tee shot will often be poor even in your imaginary scenario, but these are your fears coming to the surface. The more you practice within your mind, the better you’ll start to play.

(Image credit: Future)

You Belong Out There

Don’t ever think that you don’t belong on a golf course. Imposter syndrome contributes hugely to us messing up. For example, spotting a group in front and suddenly panicking that if you’re a high handicapper they’ll think you shouldn’t be out on the golf course. Most people only concentrate on what they’re doing, they’re in their own world.

Everyone started somewhere, always remember that and choose times where you’re less likely to see loads of golfers. This will take the pressure off and confidence will start to grow.

(Image credit: Paul Severn)

Play Within Yourself

If you’re not feeling great, or have come back from injury, then don’t play 18 holes. You’ll play better and enjoy it more with a shorter version where you can maintain focus and avoid fatigue.

Equally, if you don’t enjoy 18 holes, or you haven’t got time, or you’re only doing it because you’ve been told you should, then just say no. Saying NO to someone else is saying YES to yourself. Playing the kind of golf you think you should be playing can really hamper a goal for getting better. You begin to dread playing because you know after 12 it’s going to be downhill.

Golfers who suffer from ADHD will find it hard to concentrate for 18 holes. If this is an issue, try to reshuffle your golf diary to incorporate some shorter courses or rounds.

Fuel Yourself

Often golfers will play 18 holes without eating or drinking. You need fuel in the tank if you are to maintain focus and energy levels.

I’ve coached and caddied for a +3 handicapper who didn’t eat or drink properly until I caddied for her at Ladies European Tour Q-School. I fed her and made her sip water and protein shakes all the way round. It made a huge difference and contributed towards earning her card.

Many women I speak to don’t drink because they have a fear of needing to go to the bathroom whilst out on the course. However, your golf will improve if you allow yourself to play freely, so fuel your tank by eating and drinking to maintain efficient thinking and swinging.

(Image credit: Future)

Stop Picking The Wrong Club

Trying to hit your 3-wood from any lie to gain maximum distance is a mistake. Opt for clever course management by choosing a more lofted 7-wood or hybrid instead. Correct club or shot selection will actually see your scores tumble.

Chances are, chucking shots away on your card happens more around the greens. You need to look at how much green you have to work with and land the ball on the front edge of the green, choose a club that will roll the ball out to the flag - a 9-iron is a great option.