Paul Tesori, a good player himself, has caddied for Webb Simpson for the majority of his career.

Who Is Webb Simpson’s Caddie?

Who currently carries the Major winning Americans bag? We take a look below.

Simpson has Paul Tesori on the bag and has done for a number of years now despite a couple of missed tournaments.

Born in Ponte Vedra, Florida, Tesori is a very good player himself after competing at college for the University of Florida.

Eventually he played 20 events on tour himself, including 9 on the PGA Tour. They were all in 1999 and yet he quickly turned his attention to caddying.

The pair have been together for some of Simpson’s career highlights including his 2012 US Open and the 2018 Players Championship. In fact Tesori cites TPC Sawgrass as his favourite course to caddie at whilst his favourite course to play is Augusta National.

But it has not always been plain sailing on tour. Tesori was the man responsible for helping Simpson switch from an anchored stroke which became banned at the start of 2016. Tesori basically had the idea of switching sooner rather than later so they could get ahead of the ban, which he believes probably cost Simpson around $5 million dollars.

He explains as such on a podcast where he says; “We went in a year early, which was my call, and that cost us at least $5 million because the next year I think he finished third in ball-striking and only made about $1.5 million. We went in and looked at his average putting throughout his career and if he had an average putting year he would have been second on the Ryder Cup list, he would have won a couple of tournaments and he would have made about $6 million.”

Tesori has also caddied for Vijay Singh in the past too.

Paul Tesori is married to Michelle, who runs Olympus Foundation Management, a non-profit organisation designed for pro-athletes. They have a son called Isaiah.

Additionally, they both play a part in the Tesori Family Foundation that was founded in 2009 in which they give back to the less fortunate.

Interestingly, Simpson did have another man on the bag for the 2020 PGA Championship called Jonathan Dilami. This was not a permanent partnership clearly.