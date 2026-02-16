I Removed A ‘Stone’ From The Bunker But It Was A Clump Of Wet Sand. What’s The Ruling?
You can remove loose impediments, including stones from bunkers if you don’t move your ball, but what if you pick up a big chunk of sand?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
You’ve played what looked like an absolute beauty of an approach into a difficult green. It was flying straight at the pin!
But you got the clubbing wrong and it’s come up 10 yards short in a greenside bunker.
Not to worry, there’s been some light rain and the bunkers are firm, the ball shouldn’t have plugged. Maybe you can still save par!
You reach your ball and it’s sitting nicely atop the sand, right in the centre of the bunker giving you a good opportunity to splash onto the green and secure the up-and-down.
On closer inspection though, there’s (what looks like) a stone just behind the ball, roughly where you would aim to strike the bunker to execute the shot correctly.
You’re confident on this one. You’re sure that Rule 15 on Loose Impediments comes into play – a stone is a loose impediment – “any unattached natural object” – You can remove a loose impediment anywhere on or off the course so long as you don’t cause your ball to move in so doing.
Fine, you can pick up that ‘stone’ without disturbing your ball. You reach down and take hold of it. But, as you lift it, you realise to your dismay that it’s not actually a stone. It’s a clump of wet sand that was, unhelpfully, disguising itself as a stone. It crumbles in your hand.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What is the Ruling? Have you just incurred a penalty?
Unfortunately, the answer to that question is – Yes.
You have broken Rule 8.1. You have “Improved conditions affecting the stroke.” In Rule 8.1a the prohibited actions a player might take to improve conditions affecting a stroke are listed.
One of those is to “remove or press down sand or loose soil.”
In this instance you have removed sand from behind the ball and have made it easier for your next shot, clearing the path into the back of the ball.
For breaking Rule 8.1 – you would receive the general penalty of two strokes in stroke play and loss of hole in match play.
If the ‘stone’ that turned out to be a clump of sand wasn’t near your ball and its removal did not affect the conditions of your next stroke. You would avoid a penalty.
You wouldn’t have broken Rule 8.1 as above.
You also didn’t deliberately touch the sand to learn information about the next stroke so wouldn’t have broken Rule 12.2b. You had been attempting to care for/tidy the course and that is allowed.
So, if you accidentally pick up and remove a clump of sand from a position that improves conditions for your next stroke, you would incur a general penalty. If you accidentally do so elsewhere in the bunker, thinking it’s a stone you would normally be given the benefit of the doubt that you weren’t testing the sand and were caring for the course.
Rules Quiz
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.