PGA Pro Q+A: Ask Our Expert For Advice On Improving Your Golf Game

As amateur golfers, we all want to start the new season strongly. But, after a long winter of the clubs hibernating in your shed or garage, that doesn't always materialise.

Whether your dream for 2026 is to boost your clubhead speed, sharpen up your short game, ensure a centred strike with driver more consistently, or literally anything else relating to improving your game - we want to hear from you... because we can help.

Ged Walters is a PGA Professional with more than two decades of coaching experience, helping countless amateurs to improve their swing and shoot lower scores - so he is the perfect person to field your questions and guide you towards progress.

Have you been struggling with how far to stand from the golf ball, wondering how to get a straight left arm in your golf swing or falling foul of the 7 things you should never do at the driving range? Then you need this... trust me.

Drop your questions into the comments section below right now to ensure you get the expert advice that could help you play better golf in 2026 - it really is that simple.

Ged and I will be monitoring the comments all week, with every single one getting a response on Friday 13th February between 4pm and 5pm (GMT) - who doesn't love free expert advice, right?

For those who have already submitted their question and simply can't wait until Friday to start their progress journey, check out the video above - where Peter Finch answers your golf equipment questions - it's a great way to learn more about your game.

Until Friday, have a good think, submit more than one question if you are in real need of some help and don't miss this incredible opportunity to utilise the extensive expertise of a Top 50 Coach...

Expert Q+A Guest Expert Q+A Guest Ged Walters PGA Professional and Top 50 Coach Using different styles, teaching aids, technology and games to measure improvements, Ged is keen to make the learning process educational and fun. He's worked with a number of top local, national and international instructors, including Adrian Fryer and Jeff Ritter, one of the most prominent golf instructors in America. He's also working hard on his own game with the aim of playing on the Senior Tour in the future.