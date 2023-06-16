TaylorMade promo codes for June 2023
FAQs
Which professional golfers use TaylorMade Equipment?
TaylorMade boasts a very impressive roster of professional players who all use their golf products. That list includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Charley Hull, Maria Fassi, Brooke Henderson and Sierra Brookes.
Are TaylorMade Clubs good for beginners?
Yes, but that depends on the type of clubs you’re buying. Beginner golfers need a lot of forgiveness in their driver and irons to help them hit the ball clearly and improve their swing. While TaylorMade primarily caters to scratch golfers and experienced players, you can often grab a good deal on one of their package sets which are fantastic for high-handicap players.
Is the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball better than the Titleist Pro V1?
That comes down to personal preference. Titleist say the Pro V1 is the number one ball in golf, and it is perhaps the most favored ball with a large proportion of tour pros using a Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Yet, the TP5 stands in the same class as the Titleist ball, with many professionals like McIlroy and Morikawa opting to use this ball. If they’re using it, then it must be good, right? For that reason, it’s wise to test both and see which works best for you.
Can I get a custom fitting with TaylorMade?
Yes you can! And you can find reputable custom fitters near you on the TaylorMade website through their custom fitting locator. It is always wise to get a fitting done before you buy a set of clubs as this allows you to tailor the clubs to your needs as a golfer. From size to swing speed, TaylorMade take it all into account.
Do TaylorMade offer a warranty on Golf Clubs?
Yes they do. At the moment their warranty stands at two years, but only for problems caused by a manufacturer.
How do I contact TaylorMade?
If you want to get in touch with TaylorMade, you can find a contact form on their website on the 'Customer Service' page. You can also call them on 877-860-8624.
Hints and tips
Shop TaylorMade sales: TaylorMade offer sales all-year-round on their golfing equipment, with big discounts usually available for the likes of Black Friday and Christmas. You can pick up great discounts on bundles or just individual clubs, which can be offered at up to 40% off depending on what generation club and what type (i.e. driver, wedge, iron or putter) you choose.
Look out for bundle deals: Bundle deals are a great way to save money but also get several products for great value. Grab yourself a set of irons and depending on the deal you’re looking to take advantage of, you might get a state-of-the-art TaylorMade golf bag thrown in for half price.
Buy second-hand clubs: You can always find bargains on second-hand TaylorMade clubs. For example, the M4 was one of the most popular drivers on the market three or four years ago but at the time cost golfers a hefty price. But with TaylorMade releasing several new additions to their range since then, a top-quality M4 driver can now be bought from a second-hand retailer for an excellent deal. Shop around and consider going for a second-hand club!
Opt for demo clubs: Buying a demo club is a fantastic way to save yourself a ton of cash. Similar to buying a second-hand club, a demo club will have been used in a store by people coming to test the product. I actually have a demo wedge in my bag which I bought a little over four years ago now, and it has worked a charm for me! Despite a bit of wear and tear, generally, you can get some quality demo clubs that you don’t need to pay full RRP for.
Attend promo events: Attending promotional events can sometimes be a win-win in terms of learning when products are going out of stock, new products are coming in and also picking up discounts on TaylorMade gear. Sometimes if you get onto the promo circuit, or get to visit the TaylorMade truck you may get lucky and snag a deal!
Sign up for the TaylorMade newsletter: Adding yourself to a newsletter can be a great way to get notified about when deals on cheap and discounted TaylorMade clubs come on sale. Just sign up with your chosen email address and you'll receive news on products & promotions direct to your inbox.
How to use TaylorMade promo codes
1. Head to the TaylorMade website and start browsing products.
2. When you're ready to buy, find one of our TaylorMade promo codes you'd like to use and click ‘Get code’.
3. Copy the code you’re presented, then head back over to TaylorMade and get ready to buy your product.
4. When you’re at the checkout, paste your code into the box that says ‘Do you have a code?’ and click "Apply".
5. Once that’s done, finalize your purchase to enjoy your discounted TaylorMade golf equipment.
What we like about TaylorMade
TaylorMade is one of the biggest and best golf manufacturers around, simply for the tour-quality level of technology they put into all their products. While that does make some of their gear, like their irons or drivers quite expensive, it does come with the caveat that you are getting a high-quality piece of kit that is built and designed for professional use.
If you're wondering what equipment you should buy from TaylorMade, the answer comes down to your experience as a golfer. More experienced players should look to some of their newer club ranges like the TaylorMade P790 irons; some of the best clubs in the game. Perhaps you’re a little less experienced, but are still looking to play a game improvement iron that will push you to lower figures, then the Stealth irons may be for you. What about putters too? Well, TaylorMade have you covered yet again with their range of new Spider Putters, that come in mallet-backed offerings, bladed designs and even high MOI builds, making them great for any type of player.
Plus women golfers can also pick up the Premier Kalea Club Set which is an excellent package that we gave a five-star rating when we got our hands on it earlier this year. The clubs are very forgiving and provide female players with excellent distance and control off the tee. Overall, TaylorMade produces a ton of excellent clubs for golfers of all abilities and experience levels. Depending on what your budget is, how much you play and the type of clubs you want to use, you can use one of our TaylorMade promo codes to save on your orders and get quality equipment for less.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
About TaylorMade
TaylorMade is one of the biggest brands in the golf industry, producing revolutionary technology that has helped the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson win countless major championships. Founded in 1979 in California by golf salesman Gary Adams, TaylorMade has a rich history of producing exceptional golf gear from clubs to hats thanks to the research the brand does into golf technology. TaylorMade was sold to adidas in 2005 and inherited a lot of golfing data and sports technology from the world renowned German sports company. TaylorMade was then sold to several other partnerships, with the brand now being owned by Centroid Investment Partners who purchased the golf company for a whopping $1.7 billion in 2021. Putting a modern spin on golf styling and club design, the brand is one of the best driver and wedge manufacturers in the business boasting a range of clubs that include the famous TaylorMade Stealth range, the TaylorMade SIM range, and the M2 range. Within those club series, you’ll find gems like the M2 driver, the Stealth irons, or the Hi-Toe 3 Wedge. But there’s more, as TaylorMade also produces some of the best premium golf balls on the market. Their range of excellent offerings can be found on our best TaylorMade golf balls guide, and you can use one of the vouchers below to grab yourself a brand new box of TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls, which is perhaps one of the best balls on the market.
Written by
