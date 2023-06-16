FAQs

Which professional golfers use TaylorMade Equipment? TaylorMade boasts a very impressive roster of professional players who all use their golf products. That list includes the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Charley Hull, Maria Fassi, Brooke Henderson and Sierra Brookes.

Are TaylorMade Clubs good for beginners? Yes, but that depends on the type of clubs you’re buying. Beginner golfers need a lot of forgiveness in their driver and irons to help them hit the ball clearly and improve their swing. While TaylorMade primarily caters to scratch golfers and experienced players, you can often grab a good deal on one of their package sets which are fantastic for high-handicap players.

Is the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball better than the Titleist Pro V1? That comes down to personal preference. Titleist say the Pro V1 is the number one ball in golf, and it is perhaps the most favored ball with a large proportion of tour pros using a Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Yet, the TP5 stands in the same class as the Titleist ball, with many professionals like McIlroy and Morikawa opting to use this ball. If they’re using it, then it must be good, right? For that reason, it’s wise to test both and see which works best for you.

Can I get a custom fitting with TaylorMade? Yes you can! And you can find reputable custom fitters near you on the TaylorMade website through their custom fitting locator. It is always wise to get a fitting done before you buy a set of clubs as this allows you to tailor the clubs to your needs as a golfer. From size to swing speed, TaylorMade take it all into account.

Do TaylorMade offer a warranty on Golf Clubs? Yes they do. At the moment their warranty stands at two years, but only for problems caused by a manufacturer.

How do I contact TaylorMade? If you want to get in touch with TaylorMade, you can find a contact form on their website on the 'Customer Service' page. You can also call them on 877-860-8624.

Hints and tips

Shop TaylorMade sales: TaylorMade offer sales all-year-round on their golfing equipment, with big discounts usually available for the likes of Black Friday and Christmas. You can pick up great discounts on bundles or just individual clubs, which can be offered at up to 40% off depending on what generation club and what type (i.e. driver, wedge, iron or putter) you choose.

Look out for bundle deals: Bundle deals are a great way to save money but also get several products for great value. Grab yourself a set of irons and depending on the deal you’re looking to take advantage of, you might get a state-of-the-art TaylorMade golf bag thrown in for half price.

Buy second-hand clubs: You can always find bargains on second-hand TaylorMade clubs. For example, the M4 was one of the most popular drivers on the market three or four years ago but at the time cost golfers a hefty price. But with TaylorMade releasing several new additions to their range since then, a top-quality M4 driver can now be bought from a second-hand retailer for an excellent deal. Shop around and consider going for a second-hand club!

Opt for demo clubs: Buying a demo club is a fantastic way to save yourself a ton of cash. Similar to buying a second-hand club, a demo club will have been used in a store by people coming to test the product. I actually have a demo wedge in my bag which I bought a little over four years ago now, and it has worked a charm for me! Despite a bit of wear and tear, generally, you can get some quality demo clubs that you don’t need to pay full RRP for.

Attend promo events: Attending promotional events can sometimes be a win-win in terms of learning when products are going out of stock, new products are coming in and also picking up discounts on TaylorMade gear. Sometimes if you get onto the promo circuit, or get to visit the TaylorMade truck you may get lucky and snag a deal!

Sign up for the TaylorMade newsletter: Adding yourself to a newsletter can be a great way to get notified about when deals on cheap and discounted TaylorMade clubs come on sale. Just sign up with your chosen email address and you'll receive news on products & promotions direct to your inbox.

How to use TaylorMade promo codes 1. Head to the TaylorMade website and start browsing products. 2. When you're ready to buy, find one of our TaylorMade promo codes you'd like to use and click ‘Get code’. 3. Copy the code you’re presented, then head back over to TaylorMade and get ready to buy your product. 4. When you’re at the checkout, paste your code into the box that says ‘Do you have a code?’ and click "Apply". 5. Once that’s done, finalize your purchase to enjoy your discounted TaylorMade golf equipment.

What we like about TaylorMade

TaylorMade is one of the biggest and best golf manufacturers around, simply for the tour-quality level of technology they put into all their products. While that does make some of their gear, like their irons or drivers quite expensive, it does come with the caveat that you are getting a high-quality piece of kit that is built and designed for professional use.

If you're wondering what equipment you should buy from TaylorMade, the answer comes down to your experience as a golfer. More experienced players should look to some of their newer club ranges like the TaylorMade P790 irons ; some of the best clubs in the game. Perhaps you’re a little less experienced, but are still looking to play a game improvement iron that will push you to lower figures, then the Stealth irons may be for you. What about putters too? Well, TaylorMade have you covered yet again with their range of new Spider Putters , that come in mallet-backed offerings, bladed designs and even high MOI builds, making them great for any type of player.