How do I contact Golf Avenue Customer Support? You can contact a customer support representative directly by calling 1-888-908-5994 between 8:00 am - 4:30 pm ET (Monday-Friday). Alternatively, you can head to the support page on their website for further contact options such as live chat and email.

Does Golf Avenue have Free Shipping? Yes, all orders over $50 are eligible for free shipping, which can take up to 3-5 working days from the time of purchase. You can also select faster delivery options at the checkout for an extra fee.

What is Golf Avenues Return Policy? Golf Avenue has a standard 30-day return policy, meaning you have 30 days from the time of purchase to return your items. Returned items can only be exchanged for Golf Avenue store credit. Once you’ve initiated the return process by contacting a Golf Avenue customer support specialist, you’ll be sent a pre-paid shipping label to return your items.

Can you trade in your old clubs at Golf Avenue? Yes, you can trade in your old clubs with Golf Avenue. Once the refurbishment specialists at Golf Avenue have received your clubs they’ll sell them on their platform, you’ll receive an offer on the clubs which you can choose to receive as a store credit or a cash wire transfer.

Newsletter: The best way to stay updated on the latest, deals, promotions, and, sales is by signing up for the Golf Avenue newsletter. Signing up is easy! Simply put your email address in the box at the bottom of their page. New sign-ups get $20 off their first purchase.



Social Media: If you don't want to give out your email address but still want the latest on Golf Avenue sales, deals, and promotions you can follow them on any of their social media accounts.



Sales: Golf Avenue hosts a bunch of sales throughout the year including Black Friday, Christmas, Spring, and more. Not only are there seasonal sales but also specific sales for golfing events such as The Masters Tournament where you can save up to 30% off.



Read the Blog: If you’re just getting started out on the green, then reading the Golf Avenue blog is a great place to start. There you’ll find reviews on the latest gear, news about the latest products, and tips to help you improve your game.

How to use a Golf Avenue Coupon 1. Select a code that suits you and copy it to your clipboard. 2. Head to the Golf Avenue website and add your items to the basket. 3. Once at the checkout, paste the code into the box labeled ‘coupon code’ and click apply. 4. When your coupon code has been applied, finish the checkout process as usual.



How we source coupon codes

Golf Monthly has a dedicated Coupons team who source all of the codes you see listed on our pages. We use our affiliate networks, connections with retailers, and the internet to track down the newest & best coupons. Each coupon page is updated multiple times a week to keep it fresh, and our Commercial team uses relationships with leading brands to negotiate exclusive codes and find out the latest sales information, helping you save on your next online order.

How we test coupon codes

Every code we listed on a Golf Monthly coupon page has been tested by our team before uploading. We make sure all codes, whether they’re sales or student discounts, free shipping deals, or multi buy offers, will be accepted at the checkout and work as intended. For that reason, our pages don’t include any user-specific or one-time use codes - just verified deals across a range of brands & categories.

Wherever it is available, we include information about each coupon on the page for clarity. You’ll find details such as expiry dates and terms & conditions below the description and ‘Get Code’ button. To view the requirements of a coupon, simply click ‘Terms & Conditions’. This will expand the code area to show additional details. We work hard to keep this information up to date, with each page refreshed at least twice a week.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Although we take great care to verify our codes, sometimes a coupon will expire or be updated before we have a chance to change our page. If you do experience any issues, don’t panic. We have a dedicated customer service team on hand to offer support should you need it.

Start by checking the terms & conditions of the coupon you have chosen. Click ‘Terms & Conditions’ to reveal all the caveats & requirements and make sure your order meets all of these. Coupons may require a number of different conditions, such as a minimum spend (i.e. when you spend $30 or more), selection of specific products (i.e. 5% off selected Golf clubs), or verification (i.e. verify with a valid military email address).

If you’ve confirmed that you meet all applicable conditions and your code is still not being accepted, you can contact our team via email. Provide a summary of the code you used, which page it was found on, and what went wrong in an email, then send it to coupons.golfmonthly@futurenet.com. A member of our team will be in touch as soon as possible to help resolve the issue.

How we make money

Golf Monthly doesn’t charge any fees to use our coupon codes. All our revenue from our coupon pages is made through commission. For every coupon page on our site, we have an agreement with that retailer.

Whenever someone applies one of our codes to their order and makes a purchase, the brand pays us a percentage of the order total in commission. This model means our codes are always free to use, and all of our money is made directly from retailers. Our audience won’t pay any additional charges to save on their order - just the discounted price of their online order.

If you're looking for more info on Golf Monthly coupons, you can read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.