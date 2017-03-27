2017 TaylorMade M2 irons Review article and video - We test out the new distance iron from TaylorMade to see what kind of performance package it will provide golfers. Watch our full video review here:

2017 TaylorMade M2 irons Review

Technology TaylorMade engineers have been able to lower CG and improve consistency by adding Face Slots, creating a thinner overall topline and adopting a deeper Speed Pocket with 33% thinner front wall for even more flexibility.

A new thinner, wider six-sided fluted hosel saves weight that is put lower in the clubhead. The new hosel bend slot also allows for a 30% improvement in bending. Similar to the M2 metalwoods, the new M2 irons employ ‘Geocoustic’ engineering techniques; acoustics tuned through geometry for better feel and sound via 3-D damping and an optimized rib structure to create ideal frequencies.

Shafts The 2017 TaylorMade M2 irons come with a REAX HL 88 by FST steel shaft or the M2 REAX graphite shaft (£799)

Will Suit Golfers that would benefit from improved distance and accuracy on off-centre hits. GM REVIEW

Looks From every angle, it would appear much has gone into making the new TaylorMade M2 irons perform better than the previous generation. Down address there’s the face slots which frame the ball nicely, a thick topline and generous offset to create a user-friendly profile.

Related: TaylorMade M2 irons launched

Performance You’ll struggle to find an iron that’s easier to hit on the market in 2017 than the new M2. They have a springy feel off the face with enough feedback on the strike, they’re not hard like game improver irons can be. The sound is also more on the traditional side, not loud or in your face, and it makes the hitting experience that much more enjoyable.

These clubs were always going to hit the ball a long way given the strength of the lofts (7-iron is 28.5°) but what I like is how the peak height of the ball flight is comparable to that of a traditionally lofted iron, marginally lower if anything.

The Face Slots and Speed Pocket also combine to deliver and consistent shot pattern, even when you miss the middle, and while the odd shot may fly a few extra yards than expected from the sweetspot, generally the dispersion in both directions was encouragingly tight.