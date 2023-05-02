TravisMathew coupon codes for May 2023

Hints & Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

What professional golfers wear TravisMathew clothing? Perhaps the most notable golfer to wear TravisMathew golf gear is the 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm. He’s joined by other players including Seamus Power and Keegan Bradley too!

Do TravisMathew produce women’s clothing? Yes! Last year the brand announced their first women’s clothing collection that features a ton of excellent styles that ladies can wear both on the golf course and in their day-to-day lives.

Do TravisMathew produce good and reliable golf gear? Having tested many TravisMathew products before, we have been seriously impressed with the performance features the brand offers in terms of the durability and comfort in the products they produce.

Can I wear TravisMathew golf clothes away from the golf course? Absolutely. The brand are a leader in producing some of the most high-performing golf gear that is also seriously versatile. From golf tops to trousers, you’ll find a lot of their gear can be worn almost anywhere.

Does TravisMathew offer free shipping? TravisMathew only offers free shipping on standard orders to customers who have registered with the brand online.

Does TravisMathew offer free returns? Yes, but only to registered users. They automatically qualify for free return shipping. Guest customers will have to comply with the brand’s shipping rates (opens in new tab).

How to use TravisMathew coupon codes

The Best Designer Golf Clothing

One of the main things we look out for when testing new golf apparel is how versatile that piece of clothing is. Being able to comfortably able to wear your golf clothing both on the course and in your day-to-day really is a big bonus point that designers like TravisMathew really get right. In fact, we’ve really enjoyed testing some of the excellent tops, jumpers and jackets TravisMathew produces. You can see the brand puts a lot of time into producing some of the most durable and high-quality clothing in the golf market, and that’s why they feature heavily on our guide to the best designer golf clothing .

One thing we love about TravisMathew is the high-quality, comfortable materials they use in each product and that is perhaps why they are such such a big hit with some of the biggest names on the professional tours. One of our favorite TravisMathew products is the Wanderlust 2.0 Golf Hoodie (opens in new tab), which can be found on our best golf hoodies guide. Firstly, it’s great to see brands moving away from traditional styles and producing more modern clothing like this smart but very trendy golf jumper. It’s made of a lightweight, stretch fabric making it both comfortable and stretchy, moving and adjusting to your swing. It’s also surprisingly warm, coming as part of the TravisMathew heater series.

On that point, it’s worth noting that the brand designs and builds a wide variety of clothing that will help you perform in all types of weather conditions. For example, we took the Interlude Puffer Jacket (opens in new tab) out for a spin on a cold and windy day and loved how it kept us warm and dry on the course. It’s durable and lightweight, and delivers a 4-way stretch to maximize movement, but is also a versatile coat that we felt comfortable wearing not just on the course but out and about in our daily lives. While it is one of the best golf wind jackets on the market, TravisMathew also produces some excellent summer apparel too.