FAQs

Does Vice Golf offer free delivery? Vice golf does not regularly offer free shipping, but if you are a subscriber to their newsletter you may receive free shipping info codes!

Does Vice Golf offer golf ball personalisation? Yes, you can get your golf balls personalized or customized at Vice golf. You can get logos, photos, text printed on your golf ball for a small price per ball. Vice also has a range of ready-made logos that you can rely on if you’re stuck for ideas. Each print is done to the highest quality and speed to ensure you get a great looking golf ball as soon as you order it!

How many kinds of golf balls do Vice produce? The brand produces a wide range of golf balls that cater to all abilities. From the high-performance model to the model that is best for beginner players, the underlying fact remains that Vice produces some of the best value golf balls on the market. The brand uses some of the best construction and design technology to produce each golf ball, which all deliver great feedback, feel and performance.

Do Vice produce golf apparel too? Vice produces some of the most stylish and best golfing apparel on the market. In fact, the brand has pushed the boundaries of golf styling to bring more modern designs and themes to their clothing, making them a leader when it comes to producing some of the best and most versatile clothing on the market.

Hints & Tips

Buy golf balls in bulk: If you’re planning on buying vice golf balls, it’s never been easier to save yourself a ton of money on their products. Essentially, the more balls you buy at any one time with vice, the greater the discount you’ll get. For example, if you buy five dozen of their Winner Winner Dinner golf balls, you can save yourself nearly $50. That’s nearly $2.50 for a premium golf ball!

Sign up to Vice’s mailing list: Join the brand’s mailing list to receive regular updates on new product launches, sales, one-time offers and updates on some excellent deals going live on the brand’s web pages.

Vice’s golf deals: Speaking of which, the brand often runs regular promotions and deals on their web pages that can save you a ton of money. From savings on golf balls, to grabbing a deal on some new golf clothing, keep an eye on their web pages to stay up-to-date with more offers coming live!

Vice stories: Another fantastic way to stay in the know on some of Vice’s best deals and product launches is to check back on their Vice Golf Stories pages. This is essentially the brand’s blog and here you’ll find information on some of the new campaigns that the brand is running.

Mix and match: Can’t decide which golf ball you want to play with? Or just want to add different colors to your golf bag? Take advantage of the brand’s mix and match deals that’ll let you buy several different balls or a variety pack for a great value.

Get fitted for your perfect ball: One great way to ensure you’re getting the best value possible for your golf equipment is to get properly fitted. Vice offers a free golf ball fitting service that you can utilize to get the right golf ball for your needs. Simply fill out a few quick questions and Vice will figure out which of their golf ball options is best for you!

Refer a friend and get 10 percent off: Vice will also give you a discount if you refer a friend to the brand. They’ll get a 10 percent discount on any product bought on the brand’s website and you’ll also get a 10 percent discount too!

How to use Vice Golf promo codes 1) First, pick out the product you want to buy from Vice’s sales pages. 2) Next, find one of our Vice Golf promo codes 3) Click ‘Get Code’ on the code you want, then copy it down and make a note of it. 4) Next, head back to the Vice Golf website and go to the ‘Checkout’. 5) Complete the steps and proceed to payment. 6) Look for the button that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’ This is where you’re going to want to paste in your voucher ID. 7) You should then see the discount on your total order price. Once that’s happened, hit pay and wait for your new golf equipment to be delivered!

What we love about Vice Golf

The best golf balls deliver on performance, feel and visuals and from having tested many of the best Vice golf balls previously, we can firmly say their options tick all of those boxes and many more! The German ball manufacturer believes that the best performing products don’t have to cost you an arm and a leg and endeavors to provide golfers with top-quality products that’ll help you play better but won’t break the bank!

The Vice Pro Plus golf ball is one such product that has established itself among some of the top golf balls in the game right now. It is a low spinning golf ball that delivers penetrating designs, but comes with plenty of feel and control too. Perhaps you’re someone looking for a little more consistency but also plenty of distance? Then why not check out Vice’s Tour Ball , a solid option for mid-handicap players looking to score better with a ball that’ll deliver high and strong ball flights.