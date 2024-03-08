Stitch Golf Discount Codes for March 2024

FAQs

What is Stitch Golf’s shipping policy? Stitch Golf offers free shipping on domestic orders over $200. Delivery for Non-personalized items takes between 3-5 business days to process, while personalized items take between 7-10 business days to process.

Does Stich Golf offer returns? Yes, Stitch Golf operates a standard 30-day return policy, for your purchase to be eligible for return it must be accompanied with a proof of purchase and be in a ‘new’ condition. Final sale items are not eligible for return. Customers must cover the cost of return shipping.

Does Stitch Golf offer a warranty? Stitch Golf products come with a one-year warranty. Please note that purchases must be accompanied with a proof of purchase for a warranty resolution to be made. Warranties do not extend to purchases made via third-party retailers.

How do I contact Stitch Golf? You can call them directly on 866.529.9448 or email them at info@stitchgolf.com. Additionally, you can head to the Help Centre or Contact Us page on their website for further information.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the Newsletter: Sign up to receive 15% off your first purchase. Signing up for the newsletter also gives you the latest news, discounts, and sale information straight to your inbox. To sign up for the newsletter simply enter your email credentials when prompted.

Shop the Sale: The easiest way to save at Stitch Golf is to shop the sale selection on their website where you can save up to 70% on select products. It's also worth checking in during big holiday events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.

Follow them on Social Media: Stitch Golf routinely throws competitions and giveaways on their social media pages. If you’re interested in potentially winning some free golfing gear following their social media pages is quick and easy, you can find links to their social media at the bottom of their website.

How to use code Stitch Golf Discount Codes 1. To redeem your Stitch Golf discount code, add any items you'd like to purchase to your shopping basket and click on the 'View Basket' or 'Checkout' button. 2. Choose one of our Stitch Golf discount codes and copy it to your clipboard. 3. On the checkout page, enter your discount code in the 'Promo Code' box and click 'Apply'. 4. Complete the checkout process and enjoy your savings!

How we source coupon codes

Golf Monthly has a dedicated Coupons team who source all of the codes you see listed on our pages. We use our affiliate networks, connections with retailers, and the internet to track down the newest & best coupons. Each coupon page is updated multiple times a week to keep it fresh, and our Commercial team uses relationships with leading brands to negotiate exclusive codes and find out the latest sales information, helping you save on your next online order.

How we test coupon codes

Every code we listed on a Golf Monthly coupon page has been tested by our team before uploading. We make sure all codes, whether they’re sales or student discounts, free shipping deals, or multi buy offers, will be accepted at the checkout and work as intended. For that reason, our pages don’t include any user-specific or one-time use codes - just verified deals across a range of brands & categories.

Wherever it is available, we include information about each coupon on the page for clarity. You’ll find details such as expiry dates and terms & conditions below the description and ‘Get Code’ button. To view the requirements of a coupon, simply click ‘Terms & Conditions’. This will expand the code area to show additional details. We work hard to keep this information up to date, with each page refreshed at least twice a week.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

Although we take great care to verify our codes, sometimes a coupon will expire or be updated before we have a chance to change our page. If you do experience any issues, don’t panic. We have a dedicated customer service team on hand to offer support should you need it.

Start by checking the terms & conditions of the coupon you have chosen. Click ‘Terms & Conditions’ to reveal all the caveats & requirements and make sure your order meets all of these. Coupons may require a number of different conditions, such as a minimum spend (i.e. when you spend $30 or more), selection of specific products (i.e. 5% off selected Golf clubs), or verification (i.e. verify with a valid military email address).

If you’ve confirmed that you meet all applicable conditions and your code is still not being accepted, you can contact our team via email. Provide a summary of the code you used, which page it was found on, and what went wrong in an email, then send it to coupons.golfmonthly@futurenet.com. A member of our team will be in touch as soon as possible to help resolve the issue.

How we make money

Golf Monthly doesn’t charge any fees to use our coupon codes. All our revenue from our coupon pages is made through commission. For every coupon page on our site, we have an agreement with that retailer.

Whenever someone applies one of our codes to their order and makes a purchase, the brand pays us a percentage of the order total in commission. This model means our codes are always free to use, and all of our money is made directly from retailers. Our audience won’t pay any additional charges to save on their order - just the discounted price of their online order.

If you're looking for more info on Golf Monthly coupons, you can read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.