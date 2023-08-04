Global Golf coupons for August 2023
Add one of these 11 Global Golf coupons to your order to save on top-of-the-range golf clubs, apparel, footwear & accessories.
FAQs
Does GlobalGolf offer free shipping?
Yes, you can make the most of the free shipping to the continental US when you spend over $149 to save on extra fees. Alongside domestic shipping in the US, GlobalGolf ships to more than 100 countries. The cost of shipping abroad depends on the weight and size of the item, and does not include duties, taxes, or other import fees - these costs are the responsibility of the customer.
Is GlobalGolf an authorized retailer?
Yes, GlobalGolf is an authorized internet retailer with a number of leading brands, including TaylorMade, Callaway, Nike, Titleist, Cleveland Golf, Adams Golf and more. This means GlobalGolf has been officially approved by these brands to sell products directly to consumers.
How much does GlobalGolf UTry cost?
GlobalGolf’s trial period program UTry costs $25 per club for drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges, and putters - you can select up to two clubs per trial. Iron sets are charged at $100 - only one set may be trialed at a time. If you then decide to keep your clubs, the trial fee will be deducted from the cost of the products.
How does GlobalGolf UTrade-In work?
GlobalGolf trade in values are decided based on the condition of the club, using The Golf Price Book to ensure you get a fair price. Before receiving a quote for your used clubs, you will have to confirm that your club is not in need of any repairs, that it is not dented, badly scratched, cracked or significantly market. The club must be well taken care of or the value of the trade-in wil be slow.
Does GlobalGolf offer gift cards?
GlobalGolf offers online gift cards ranging from $10 to $1,000. Gift cards do not come with any additional fees and sales tax is not applied on the purchase of eGiftCards. Gift cards can then be redeemed for products or services at GlobalGolf.com or by phone. Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash except in states where it is required by law.
How can I get in contact with GlobalGolf?
GlobalGolf can be contacted by email, online chat, phone, fax, and mail. Customer service hours are Monday-Friday 9am to 7pm EST. You can email questions@globalgolf.com, call 866-843-0262 for US support, or mail GlobalGolf.com, 7249 ACC Blvd, Suite 107, Raleigh, NC 27617.
Hints and tips
Check the Weekly Specials: GlobalGolf.com offers regular special discounts on more than 100 products from all categories, including clubs, apparel, balls and training aids. Keep a look out for a great weekly deal.
Look for GlobalGolf ‘Second Chance’: GlobalGolf offers discounts on a variety of brand names through its Second Chance programme. Lightly-used inventory, sales representative samples, and customer returns are all made available at discounted prices, offering a sustainable and discounted option for golfers.
Get discounts for old gear with UTrade-In: If you’re looking to upgrade your existing kit, you can trade in your old clubs, tech and carts with GlobalGolf and gain up to 40% trade-in bonus,
UTry to test products: Unsure about your next purchase? With GlobalGolf’s ‘UTry’ scheme you can trial a product for 14 days to ensure its a good fit. Select up to two brand new products, try the selected products for two weeks, then return them if they’re not for you.
Get UPerks rewards: If you’re likely to be a regular shopper with GlobalGolf, you can make the most of the UPerks reward scheme, which gives bonuses every time you shop, trade-in a product, or leave a review with the retailer. You can earn 3% GlobalCash for every dollar you spend, which can then be redeemed anytime. Sign up for a free membership and get a $5 sign-up bonus.
Find advice from pros through USelect: GlobalGolf also offers unique buying advice from PGA pros. Simply choose what type of product you’re after, tell the pros about your game, and receive PGA professional advice on which product best suits your needs.
How to use Global Golf coupons
1) Once you’ve identified which products you want to buy from GlobalGolf, add them to your shopping cart.
2) Head back to this page and find the Global Golf coupons that best suits your purchase and saves you the most cash.
3) Click ‘Get code’ on the one you want to use, and once your code appears, copy the unique number sequence.
4) Head back to GlobalGolf website and once you’re ready to make your purchase, go to the checkout and follow the steps to buy your products.
5) Look out for a box that says ‘Discounts and gift cards' and when you see this option, paste your unique number into the box, then click ‘apply code’. You should then see the discount appear on your total order price.
6) Lastly, enter your payment details, hit purchase and you’re all set!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
Rate Global Golf Coupons
About Global Golf
GlobalGolf.com is a leading retailer of golf clubs, apparel, footwear and accessories for both men and women, that specializes in the sale of new and used kit. First launched in 2006, the GlobalGolf website aims to offer expert advice, combined with great value. Specializing in high-quality, premium brands, GlobalGolf also lets golfers trade in their old kit, and a unique ‘UTRY’ system that lets you test products from top brands before 14 days to ensure it suits - if you love the product you can keep it, or you can return it using a prepaid label. With clubs from all the top brands, including TaylorMade, Callaway, and Ping, along with apparel and footwear from the likes of Nike and Adidas, GlobalGolf is a one-stop website for all your new and used golfing needs. In 2021, GlobalGolf also launched a full-service retail store, attached to its 50,000 square foot distribution warehouse and HQ in Raleigh, North Carolina. Staffed by PGA professionals, this physical retail location offers everything you’d expect from a trusted golf retailer, from a well-stocked store offering new and pre-owned products, to custom club fitting and lessons with pros. If you want to save on your next order, find one of the latest Global Golf coupons on this page.
Written by
