FAQs

Does GlobalGolf offer free shipping? Yes, you can make the most of the free shipping to the continental US when you spend over $149 to save on extra fees. Alongside domestic shipping in the US, GlobalGolf ships to more than 100 countries. The cost of shipping abroad depends on the weight and size of the item, and does not include duties, taxes, or other import fees - these costs are the responsibility of the customer.

Is GlobalGolf an authorized retailer? Yes, GlobalGolf is an authorized internet retailer with a number of leading brands, including TaylorMade, Callaway, Nike, Titleist, Cleveland Golf, Adams Golf and more. This means GlobalGolf has been officially approved by these brands to sell products directly to consumers.

How much does GlobalGolf UTry cost? GlobalGolf’s trial period program UTry costs $25 per club for drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, wedges, and putters - you can select up to two clubs per trial. Iron sets are charged at $100 - only one set may be trialed at a time. If you then decide to keep your clubs, the trial fee will be deducted from the cost of the products.

How does GlobalGolf UTrade-In work? GlobalGolf trade in values are decided based on the condition of the club, using The Golf Price Book to ensure you get a fair price. Before receiving a quote for your used clubs, you will have to confirm that your club is not in need of any repairs, that it is not dented, badly scratched, cracked or significantly market. The club must be well taken care of or the value of the trade-in wil be slow.

Does GlobalGolf offer gift cards? GlobalGolf offers online gift cards ranging from $10 to $1,000. Gift cards do not come with any additional fees and sales tax is not applied on the purchase of eGiftCards. Gift cards can then be redeemed for products or services at GlobalGolf.com or by phone. Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash except in states where it is required by law.

How can I get in contact with GlobalGolf? GlobalGolf can be contacted by email, online chat, phone, fax, and mail. Customer service hours are Monday-Friday 9am to 7pm EST. You can email questions@globalgolf.com, call 866-843-0262 for US support, or mail GlobalGolf.com, 7249 ACC Blvd, Suite 107, Raleigh, NC 27617.

Hints and tips

Check the Weekly Specials: GlobalGolf.com offers regular special discounts on more than 100 products from all categories, including clubs, apparel, balls and training aids. Keep a look out for a great weekly deal.

Look for GlobalGolf ‘Second Chance’: GlobalGolf offers discounts on a variety of brand names through its Second Chance programme. Lightly-used inventory, sales representative samples, and customer returns are all made available at discounted prices, offering a sustainable and discounted option for golfers.

Get discounts for old gear with UTrade-In: If you’re looking to upgrade your existing kit, you can trade in your old clubs, tech and carts with GlobalGolf and gain up to 40% trade-in bonus,

UTry to test products: Unsure about your next purchase? With GlobalGolf’s ‘UTry’ scheme you can trial a product for 14 days to ensure its a good fit. Select up to two brand new products, try the selected products for two weeks, then return them if they’re not for you.

Get UPerks rewards: If you’re likely to be a regular shopper with GlobalGolf, you can make the most of the UPerks reward scheme, which gives bonuses every time you shop, trade-in a product, or leave a review with the retailer. You can earn 3% GlobalCash for every dollar you spend, which can then be redeemed anytime. Sign up for a free membership and get a $5 sign-up bonus.

Find advice from pros through USelect: GlobalGolf also offers unique buying advice from PGA pros. Simply choose what type of product you’re after, tell the pros about your game, and receive PGA professional advice on which product best suits your needs.