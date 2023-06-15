FAQs

Does Stix Golf offer free shipping? Yes but only on orders that exceed $500. Stix will also only send these packages to the US while other international shopping costs are calculated based on weight, dimensions and the destination on checkout. If you’re buying a big box of clubs, be sure to round your order up with a couple of extra goodies to get more bang for your buck.

What products does Stix Golf sell? Stix Golf designs and produces a full range of golf clubs that can be used by experienced or beginner golfers, while also selling these in package sets and as individual clubs. Stix also sells a variety of golf clothing, accessories, bags and gloves that are all designed with a sleek modern aesthetic.

Can I buy second hand clubs at Stix? The brand offers several second hand club options on their website that come in at a lower price than some of the brand new clubs on their sales pages.

Does Stix Golf offer a warranty on their equipment? Stix Golf does offer a warranty protecting your purchases from manufacturing defects from within six months of the date of receipt.

Does Stix Golf do returns on items? Stix Golf happily accepts returns on items so long as the return complies with the conditions set out on their website, however, customers are responsible for the return which must also come within 30 days of receipt of the item.

Hints and tips

Sign up to Stix’s mailing list: Add your email address to Stix’s mailing list and get signed up to their newsletter which will keep you posted on when the brand is launching new products and announcing new sales. That’ll help you act fast and get ahead of the game when new products are going live on sale.

Check out their guides and blog: While many golf retailers act as just a shop front, Stix are a leader when it comes to providing you with enough advice and support that can help ensure you make the right buying decision and get the clubs that are most suitable for your needs as a golfer. For example, they provide all kinds of information and helpful tools that can help you select the clubs that are the right size, the right flex and the right loft angle for you as a golfer.

Check out some of their second hand clubs: While the brand produces some of the best and highest quality golf clubs in the game, they also sell some second hand options that are some of the highest quality clubs in the game. They also come in at a much lower price than their brand new models, and while that comes down to some of the wear and tear on the clubs, they are actually still in very good condition and can help you strike the ball further and longer.

Use the brand’s rewards scheme: Sign up to Stix Golf’s rewards scheme and get points that you can redeem for exclusive discounts every time you make a purchase on the brand’s website. As soon as you sign up, you’ll receive 100 points, you’ll then earn points every time you shop and can then redeem those points for exclusive discounts. The brand will also gift you 1000 points on your birthday, wil give you points for each share on social media with 500 points equating to $5 worth of credit.

The Stix Golf Outlet: The Stix Golf outlet is the brand’s dedicated sales page where you can snag a bargain or a discount on some of their best equipment. From the best golf irons to top range package sets, you can find yourself a handy little discount at the Outlet that can be a great place to go for anyone looking to secure some great golf gear on a budget.

How to use Stix Golf coupons 1. Firstly add the products you want to buy into your basket. 2. Once you’re satisfied with your items, take a look at some of the voucher codes included in this guide and select the code that’ll save you the most money. 3. Click ‘Get Code’ on the code you want to use, and enter your personal information when prompted. 4. Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it down and make a note of it. 5. Next, head back to Stix.Golf and head to the ‘Checkout’. 6. Complete the steps and proceed to payment. Look for the button that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’ This is where you’re going to want to paste in your voucher ID. 7. You should then see the discount on your total order price. Once that’s happened, hit pay and wait for your new golf equipment to be delivered!

What we love about Stix Golf

Stix Golf has certainly filled a gap in the golf equipment market place. Designed by golfers, for golfers, the brand offers up a modern twist on how golf clubs should be designed. In fact, their clubs are some of the best looking options we’ve had the pleasure of testing, with Stix putting a futuristic and minimal twist on their club designs, which come in a variety of finishes, including the fantastic matte gray color design. In a nutshell, they offer bags of shelf appeal. We put the Stix Golf Complete 14 Piece Set to the test over several rounds and found it to be a highly consistent and forgiving set to play without on the golf course.

The standout performer was the driver which felt powerful and performed akin to many of the clubs found in our best golf drivers guide . The irons also continue the sleek design and feel very long. They have an inspiring look behind the golf ball that’ll suit the eye of many lower handicap players. The putter has been cleverly designed as a compact mallet with the same signature looks found on the other clubs in the set. Overall, it is a fantastic set that visually looks great but will also help you perform better out on the course. The great thing about the brand though is that you don’t have to buy everything in a package. You can buy clubs individually and pick them out according to your skill set too!