How Coupons Work at Golf Monthly

Why does Golf Monthly offer coupon codes?

Simply put, it’s a natural fit. At Golf Monthly, we rigorously test golf clubs, tees, balls, accessories, caddies, and more, and the next natural step was to share the best and most affordable ways to buy the products we recommend with our readers. The retailers we offer coupons for are golfing and sports retailers we trust.

How does Golf Monthly source our coupon codes?

We source, curate, and test all coupon codes and money-saving content ourselves. No third parties are involved in the sourcing or creation of our coupon codes, deals, or surrounding content.

As part of the Future PLC family, we have access to a central technology platform that enables us to simply and effectively list coupons, deals, and sale information. Working with the wider Golf Monthly team, we’ve selected retailers that we trust and would want to buy from ourselves.

We have a dedicated team of Golf Monthly deal experts who curate, verify, and list the best coupon codes and offers. We also have close working relationships with affiliate networks and retailers so that we can get a heads-up on upcoming discounts. These relationships are also how we can afford to bring you exclusive discount codes.

But we understand that sometimes there’s no substitute for the old-fashioned way. Our deal experts check retailer and competitor websites, and comb through retailer newsletters for coupon codes to test out and list, meaning you have all the working ones in one handy place.

The coupon codes and deals on our retailer pages are updated and checked by our team daily.

Why trust Golf Monthly?

As the world’s oldest golf magazine still in publication, Golf Monthly has been a trusted expert in golfing since 1911. With over a century of experience reviewing golfing equipment and covering golfing news, we’ve developed a reputation as a trusted and reliable source of information.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Our dedicated team brings that same ethos to our coupon codes. We’ve curated a list of sports retailers and golfing brands that we believe offer quality products, and we’ve tested and verified coupons and deals, so you can get the best price on your golfing gear.

Golf Monthly is among the most trusted Golf publications in the world, and we’d like to keep it that way. It’s for this reason that we produce and own all of our coupon content ourselves, without any third-party contributions.

Find out more about why we’re a trusted publication here.

How do we make money?

When you use a coupon code or offer from Golf Monthly, we may receive compensation if you then go on to make a purchase.

Our coupons, discounts, and deals are updated daily. To accomplish this, we have a team of editors, deal experts, commercial account managers, and developers behind Golf Monthly coupons, and they need to be paid for their hard work.

When one of our audience finds a coupon they like the look of, they click on it, and they’re taken to the retailer's website. When this happens, a cookie is dropped that lets the retailer know that they’re coming from Golf Monthly. If the user then purchases at the retailer, we get a commission. The size of the commission depends on the retailer and our relationship with the retailer.

Our parent site, Future PLC has in-depth terms and conditions that detail the different ways that we make money across the group's publications. You can also find out more about Future PLC.

How do we test coupon codes?

We want to ensure every user has the best experience possible, so we test these coupon codes by using them as any user would. That means using real people to test the coupon codes themselves.

A member of the Golf Monthly coupons team will head to the retailer's website, fill our basket with products that match the coupon's terms and conditions, and then put our code in the dedicated box when we’re at the checkout. If it doesn’t work, we don’t add it to our page, and move on to the next code.

If the coupon code does work, we add it to the retailer's dedicated coupon page on Golf Monthly’s website, come back the next day, and try it again so we can keep our page filled with only working codes.

It’s important to note that retailers can discontinue a coupon code without giving us notice. In these cases, we’ll try our best to remove it as soon as possible. It’s also why we don’t list one-time codes or user-specific discount codes as they’re not likely to work after being used once.

What if a discount code doesn’t work?

There may be a few terms & conditions worth double-checking, these can be found underneath the offer title by clicking the “View terms & conditions” button. It’s worth checking whether you’ve reached a minimum spend, whether the product you’re buying is included, or whether you need verification for student, military, or health worker discounts.

If you’re sure you meet the criteria set out in the terms & conditions, but you’re still having trouble, you can contact our customer support team via email at coupons.golfmonthly@futurenet.com.