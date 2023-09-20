FAQs

Does Callaway Pre-Owned offer free-shipping? Not for standard orders. Callaway’s Pre-Owned site does offer simple, flat-rate shipping that, no matter how many items you buy, the brand will ship them from $9.95 to anywhere in the contiguous US. You can get free shipping on orders over $199 if you are a Callaway Rewards member.

Can I buy individual preowned Callaway irons? Yes you can buy individual irons but they can cost a little more than buying a complete set.

Can I customize my Callaway clubs? Yes, Callaway will customize pre-owned clubs and can alter the lie, length, custom grip and grip size too.

How does Callaway Rewards work? Callaway Rewards gives customers points for purchases, which can be redeemed against future orders for discounts. For every dollar you spend you’ll earn points that you can use towards new purchases on the store. Players earn two points for each dollar you spend.

How does the Callaway trade in scheme work? You can get money off your new clubs by trading in your old gear and use that as credit to buy new pre-owned clubs! The better condition your clubs are in and the newer they are, the more money you’re likely to get back for them. It is worth noting that they need to also abide by Callaway’s trade in rules.

Can I trade in other brands? No. Only original Callaway, Odyssey or Toulon branded clubs in full working order will be accepted.

Hints and tips

Price protection guarantee: Callaway promises to provide price adjustments or partial refunds at a customer’s request should they see that a product on Callaway Golf’s Pre-Owned site is lowered within 14 days from the original purchase. So if you spat a price change in a purchase you’ve made, be sure to get in touch with Callaway.

Ninety day buy-back policy: Callaway’s Pre-Owned store operates a 90 day buy-back policy that allows customers to buy and try their clubs and send them back should they not like it for any reason. The longer you keep the club, the less the buy-back value will be though.

Twelve-month warranty: There are plenty of reasons to buy through Callaway’s Pre-Owned store, but one of the main reasons is to take advantage of their one-year limited warranty against defects. This allows players to replace their purchases should they find any issues or defects with them.

Free headcovers: Callaway’s Pre-Owned store will provide players with a free headcover with every metal wood bought through the website.

Look out for the sales: As with the brand’s new equipment, the Pre-Owned store also runs sales throughout the year on some of their equipment, in which you can snatch a discount of up to 20 to 30 percent. Meanwhile, Callaway also has a clearance section on their website that runs throughout the year and you can grab even more savings here too!

Callaway Rewards: Sign up to Callaway Rewards to take advantage of a variety of member benefits that can save you time and money. Reward members can redeem points they earn towards new products that can help you save money, plus you can also receive free shipping on orders over $199.

What we love about Callaway Preowned

Callaway produces some of the highest quality golf equipment in the business. The best Callaway golf drivers are widely regarded as some of the most reliable clubs in the game and regularly feature on our Editor’s Choice Awards , with the visually superb Paradym driver making it into that guide this year. The Paradym represents a real innovation from Callaway in the driver space and is a Tour-level driver that can help players keep the ball on the course but also send it longer distances. While you’re unlikely to find the Paradym driver on Callaway Golf’s Pre-Owned web pages, seeing as it has just been released, you will find the fantastic Rogue ST Max , it’s predecessor, which received rave reviews from our testers back in 2022. Again, it is still a fantastic driver that many low handicap players will still enjoy using, delivering high levels of stability and consistency while maintaining competitive distance.

Similarly, the Callaway Preowned site also has a selection of some of the best Callaway irons released in the past few years. And there are plenty of great options to pick from including, the fantastic Rogue ST Max irons , Rogue ST Pro irons and the Rogue Apex 21 Irons . Having put the Apex irons to the test, we loved the traditional looks and impressive technologies on these clubs, which also delivered plenty of consistency around the course. They come with a Flash Face that has been designed by Artificial Intelligence that should deliver greater distance, spin and consistency. We loved what these clubs delivered in both the long and short game, and the yardages were also excellent.