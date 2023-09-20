Callaway Preowned coupons for September 2023
Add one of these 14 Callaway Preowned coupons to your order to save money on pre-owned Callaway clubs, clothing balls & golfing equipment.
FAQs
Does Callaway Pre-Owned offer free-shipping?
Not for standard orders. Callaway’s Pre-Owned site does offer simple, flat-rate shipping that, no matter how many items you buy, the brand will ship them from $9.95 to anywhere in the contiguous US. You can get free shipping on orders over $199 if you are a Callaway Rewards member.
Can I buy individual preowned Callaway irons?
Yes you can buy individual irons but they can cost a little more than buying a complete set.
Can I customize my Callaway clubs?
Yes, Callaway will customize pre-owned clubs and can alter the lie, length, custom grip and grip size too.
How does Callaway Rewards work?
Callaway Rewards gives customers points for purchases, which can be redeemed against future orders for discounts. For every dollar you spend you’ll earn points that you can use towards new purchases on the store. Players earn two points for each dollar you spend.
How does the Callaway trade in scheme work?
You can get money off your new clubs by trading in your old gear and use that as credit to buy new pre-owned clubs! The better condition your clubs are in and the newer they are, the more money you’re likely to get back for them. It is worth noting that they need to also abide by Callaway’s trade in rules.
Can I trade in other brands?
No. Only original Callaway, Odyssey or Toulon branded clubs in full working order will be accepted.
Hints and tips
Price protection guarantee: Callaway promises to provide price adjustments or partial refunds at a customer’s request should they see that a product on Callaway Golf’s Pre-Owned site is lowered within 14 days from the original purchase. So if you spat a price change in a purchase you’ve made, be sure to get in touch with Callaway.
Ninety day buy-back policy: Callaway’s Pre-Owned store operates a 90 day buy-back policy that allows customers to buy and try their clubs and send them back should they not like it for any reason. The longer you keep the club, the less the buy-back value will be though.
Twelve-month warranty: There are plenty of reasons to buy through Callaway’s Pre-Owned store, but one of the main reasons is to take advantage of their one-year limited warranty against defects. This allows players to replace their purchases should they find any issues or defects with them.
Free headcovers: Callaway’s Pre-Owned store will provide players with a free headcover with every metal wood bought through the website.
Look out for the sales: As with the brand’s new equipment, the Pre-Owned store also runs sales throughout the year on some of their equipment, in which you can snatch a discount of up to 20 to 30 percent. Meanwhile, Callaway also has a clearance section on their website that runs throughout the year and you can grab even more savings here too!
Sign up to the newsletter: Callaway’s Pre-Owned website also has a newsletter that customers can sign up to where they will receive regular updates and information on new deals and savings that are dropping on the website.
Callaway Rewards: Sign up to Callaway Rewards to take advantage of a variety of member benefits that can save you time and money. Reward members can redeem points they earn towards new products that can help you save money, plus you can also receive free shipping on orders over $199.
How to use Callaway Preowned coupons
1. Head to the Callaway Golf Pre-Owned website and have a browse of the products you want to purchase.
2. Once you’ve identified what you want to buy, choose one of our Callaway Preowned coupons you want to use.
3. Next, click ‘Get Code’ on the vouchers you want to use. Once your code appears, copy it and make a note of it.
4. Head back to the Callaway Golf Pre-Owned website and add the product you want to buy to your basket.
5. After you’ve done this and are ready to pay, press ‘Checkout’ and enter your discount code into the box that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’
6. Lastly, enter your payment details and sit back and wait for your new golf gear to be delivered!
What we love about Callaway Preowned
Callaway produces some of the highest quality golf equipment in the business. The best Callaway golf drivers are widely regarded as some of the most reliable clubs in the game and regularly feature on our Editor’s Choice Awards, with the visually superb Paradym driver making it into that guide this year. The Paradym represents a real innovation from Callaway in the driver space and is a Tour-level driver that can help players keep the ball on the course but also send it longer distances. While you’re unlikely to find the Paradym driver on Callaway Golf’s Pre-Owned web pages, seeing as it has just been released, you will find the fantastic Rogue ST Max, it’s predecessor, which received rave reviews from our testers back in 2022. Again, it is still a fantastic driver that many low handicap players will still enjoy using, delivering high levels of stability and consistency while maintaining competitive distance.
Similarly, the Callaway Preowned site also has a selection of some of the best Callaway irons released in the past few years. And there are plenty of great options to pick from including, the fantastic Rogue ST Max irons, Rogue ST Pro irons and the Rogue Apex 21 Irons. Having put the Apex irons to the test, we loved the traditional looks and impressive technologies on these clubs, which also delivered plenty of consistency around the course. They come with a Flash Face that has been designed by Artificial Intelligence that should deliver greater distance, spin and consistency. We loved what these clubs delivered in both the long and short game, and the yardages were also excellent.
You’ll also be able to snag a deal on some of the best pre-owned Callaway putters in the game. The website features some of the best mallet putters and best blade putters in the game with the website featuring pre-owned editions of the Odyssey 2-Ball Ten putter, a favorite among the Golf Monthly writers, as well as the visually superb Tri-Hot 5K #2 Putter. Overall, there are some fantastic products on the Callaway Preowned site, with customers able to take advantage of some excellent cut-prices on some of the best Callaway golf clubs.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
About Callaway Preowned
Callaway are renowned as one of the biggest and best golf equipment manufacturers in the game at the moment, producing some of the best clubs, bags and equipment. Some of the best golf drivers and best golf irons can set you back a pretty penny, and while they can work to improve how you play, you may not want to spend tons of cash on a state of the art set of clubs. The Callaway Preowned store is the place to purchases pre-loved clubs from the brand to help you save on the cost of your orders. If you’re a fan of the California-based manufacturer, then you’ll be excited to hear that you can pick up a bargain on some high-quality pre-owned Callaway gear at their certified second-hand sales site. In fact, you can also save yourself some cash, by trading in and trading up on your old golf clubs to get yourself a new set of sticks. The brand also trades other brands too, selling other products from other club designers, including TaylorMade, Titleist and Cleveland. And if you’re concerned about shopping second hand, Callaway’s Pre-Owned site is perhaps one of the most reliable places to buy second-hand sticks, thanks to the brand’s condition guarantee policy. That ensures that each pre-owned club that Callaway sells is backed by the brand, ensuring shoppers get the best clubs for them at the best prices.
