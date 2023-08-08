Golf Direct Now coupon codes for August 2023
FAQs
Does Golf Direct Now offer free shipping?
Yes, you can make the most of Golf Direct Now free shipping on purchases over $100 if you live in the contiguous US states. Hawaii and Alaska will be subject to different shipping charges. Golf Direct Now also offers international shipping, with a flat rate of $7.99 for all domestic orders under $100. Orders to Canada are typically delivered within 10-20 business days after despatch, and most items are also available for wider international shipping, but some restrictions do apply.
What other services does Golf Direct Now offer?
Golf Direct Now offers a number of other services alongside its online golf retail, including its outdoor products from other activities. The retailer also has a showroom in West Chicago, where you can visit the fitting center to get the perfect fit for your clubs, and get your gear repaired at competitive prices. Golf Direct Now also offers custom embroidery in-store.
What is the Golf Direct Now 90-day playability guarantee?
The Golf Direct Now 90-day playability guarantee lets you try your new club for 90 days before deciding if it’s perfect for you. The 90-day playability guarantee is limited to one club per year, and lets you get store credit if you’re not happy with your purchase. The clubs cannot be altered and should not be damaged beyond normal wear. If you’d like to initiate a return, email your request to the customer service team, then you can ship your club back to the retailer to claim your store credit.
How can I get in contact with Golf Direct Now?
Should you need to get in touch with the Golf Direct team, you can contact them in a number of ways. You can email help@golfdirectnow.com, call (888)-647-2638, or mail their main store at 560 West Roosevelt, West Chicago, IL 60185.
Hints and tips
Check out the clearance section: Golf Direct Now has a handy clearance section on its website, to help you find the best deals on clubs, bags, men’s and women’s apparel, and plenty more. Keep an eye on this section to find the best deal.
90-day playability guarantee: As we all know golf gear is all about personal preference, which is why Golf Direct Now offers a 90-day club playability guarantee, to make sure your new purchase is just right.You can use your club for 90 days after purchase, and if it's not satisfactory you can return it. Golf Direct Now will give you store credit towards new equipment that will be a better fit.
Get GDN Insider offers, tips & news: GDN Insider is Golf Direct Now’s blog section, offering valuable articles on new products in stock, how to choose the right gear for your game, and with some inspiration to help you get out on the course.
Look for featured promotions: The Golf Direct Now homepage also points towards some of the top deals available from the retailer, with clearances in varying categories (including shoe clearances and apparel deals). Make sure you keep an eye on these featured promotions to bag a bargain.
How to use Golf Direct Now coupon codes
1) Once you’ve identified which products you want to buy from Golf Direct Now, add them to your checkout basket.
2) You’re then going to find the voucher code that best suits your purchase and saves you the most cash.
3) Click ‘Get code’ next to the Golf Direct Now coupon codes you want to use, and once your code appears, copy the unique number sequence.
4) Head back to Golf Direct Now website and once you’re ready to make your purchase, go to the checkout and follow the steps to buy your products.
5) Look out for a box that says ‘gift card or discount code’ and when you see this option, paste your unique number into the box, then click ‘apply’. You should then see the discount appear on your total order price.
6) Lastly, enter your payment details, hit purchase and you’re all set!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
About Golf Direct Now
Golf Direct Now is a leading online retailer for golf gear, and works with the biggest names on the market, including Callaway, Cobra, Ping and Srixon. The retailer also offers a range of products in other outdoor pursuits, including fishing, hunting, pickleball and snowsports. Family-owned and operated, and founded in 2012, Golf Direct now is based in West Chicago but is an international retailer for all your golfing needs. Alongside its online offering, Golf Direct Now also runs a luxury golf showroom in Chicago, offering a fully-stocked shop floor, alongside performance fittings, golf lessons, and club repair. With clubs on offer from the big names, Golf Direct Now also stocks leading apparel brands, including Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Nike, and plenty more. But what makes Golf Direct Now stand out from the competition is the custom embroidery offering for your golf gear, which lets you bring your own flare to your purchases from this particular retailer. Golf Now Direct also publishes its own blog posts to help inform you about the latest products and offer some solid advice to improve your game. If you're looking to save on your next order, choose one of our Golf Direct Now coupon codes.
