FAQs

Does Golf Direct Now offer free shipping? Yes, you can make the most of Golf Direct Now free shipping on purchases over $100 if you live in the contiguous US states. Hawaii and Alaska will be subject to different shipping charges. Golf Direct Now also offers international shipping, with a flat rate of $7.99 for all domestic orders under $100. Orders to Canada are typically delivered within 10-20 business days after despatch, and most items are also available for wider international shipping, but some restrictions do apply.

What other services does Golf Direct Now offer? Golf Direct Now offers a number of other services alongside its online golf retail, including its outdoor products from other activities. The retailer also has a showroom in West Chicago, where you can visit the fitting center to get the perfect fit for your clubs, and get your gear repaired at competitive prices. Golf Direct Now also offers custom embroidery in-store.

What is the Golf Direct Now 90-day playability guarantee? The Golf Direct Now 90-day playability guarantee lets you try your new club for 90 days before deciding if it’s perfect for you. The 90-day playability guarantee is limited to one club per year, and lets you get store credit if you’re not happy with your purchase. The clubs cannot be altered and should not be damaged beyond normal wear. If you’d like to initiate a return, email your request to the customer service team, then you can ship your club back to the retailer to claim your store credit.

How can I get in contact with Golf Direct Now? Should you need to get in touch with the Golf Direct team, you can contact them in a number of ways. You can email help@golfdirectnow.com, call (888)-647-2638, or mail their main store at 560 West Roosevelt, West Chicago, IL 60185.

Hints and tips

Check out the clearance section: Golf Direct Now has a handy clearance section on its website, to help you find the best deals on clubs, bags, men’s and women’s apparel, and plenty more. Keep an eye on this section to find the best deal.

Get GDN Insider offers, tips & news: GDN Insider is Golf Direct Now’s blog section, offering valuable articles on new products in stock, how to choose the right gear for your game, and with some inspiration to help you get out on the course.

Look for featured promotions: The Golf Direct Now homepage also points towards some of the top deals available from the retailer, with clearances in varying categories (including shoe clearances and apparel deals). Make sure you keep an eye on these featured promotions to bag a bargain.