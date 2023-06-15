Worldwide Golf Shops coupons for June 2023
Find one of these 10 Worldwide Golf Shops coupons to save on all kinds of golf goods including gadgets, balls, bags & clothing.
FAQs
Can I get free shipping with Worldwide Golf Shops?
If you spend $99 or more, you’ll be able to get free shipping on your new golf gear, while also being able to take advantage of the brand’s same day shipping policy if you order before 12pm CST.
Does Worldwide Golf Shops offer international shipping?
Yes, but you will need to pay $100 with the products taking up to 10 business days to ship.
Does Worldwide Golf Shops offer regular sales?
Worldwide Golf Shops run regular sales on all of their products from the best golf bags to the best golf carts. Check out their sales pages for more information on some of the excellent products they have available on offer!
What brands does Worldwide Golf Shops stock?
The World Wide Golf Shop stocks all of the best golf brands from Callaway to TaylorMade. The brand has great experience stocking some of the best brands in the game and offers up a high-quality range of products that are suitable for all players.
Can I visit Worldwide Golf Shops in person?
Worldwide Golf Shops has a ton of brick and mortar golf shops around the US. Each comes stocked well with a range of the best and newest golf gear, while Worldwide Golf Shops’ experts in store will be able to assist you with whatever query you have. Check out their store finder tool to see the closest Worldwide Golf Shops to you.
Can I order personalized golf balls at Worldwide Golf Shops?
You can get golf balls personalized at Worldwide Golf Shops, but you must adhere to their personalisation policy if you do.
Hints and tips
90 day satisfaction guarantee: We’ve all been there when ordering a product online and finding out once it arrives that it’s not quite what we were looking for. With Worldwide Golf Shops, you can browse their wares worry free! The brand is committed to providing high-quality equipment and will offer you a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee if the products you buy are not up to what you were expecting. This can be a great way to ensure you get the right golf gear for your needs.
Trade in your old clubs: One great way to save an extra bit of cash is to trade in your old golf clubs for store credit. Worldwide Golf Shops will give you an eGift Card that you can use to spend in any of their stores. The make, model, year of manufacture all play a part in determining how much cash you’ll get back from your trade-in. The condition of the clubs is also vitally important and the better nick your clubs are in, the more cash you’ll get.
Promotions: As with many of the best golf equipment retailers, the Worldwide Golf Shops have a dedicated promotions page where the brand releases tons of deals and discounts on the best golf equipment that’s on sale at their site. Many of their deals don’t just include discounted products, but the brand will also offer buy-one-get-one-free deals on some products or even throw in an extra gadget or product with a purchase like a free mini bluetooth speaker.
Spread your payments out with Affirm: Don’t want to take a big hit on an expensive piece of golf, you can spread the cost of your equipment out using Affirm. Here you can stock up on some pricey golf gear, and spread out your payments across several installments.
Low price guarantee: Spot something cheaper elsewhere? Flag it to Worldwide Golf and they will match that price if they stock that product at the lowest available price.
Take advantage of their loyalty rewards: Gain points on purchases you make at the retailer and use them to save money on new products! Members will earn 0.02 points on every $1 spent on qualifying purchases so stash your points up and make big savings!
Read their online blog: The Worldwide Golf Insider is a great place to go if you’re looking for information or advice on a certain kind of product. In fact, the blog is a great place to go if you’re stuck on whether to buy a new golf product or not and can be a great place to read up about the latest sales, deals and launches at the store.
How to use Worldwide Golf Shops coupons
1. Firstly add the products you want to buy into your basket.
2.Once you’re satisfied with your items, take a look at some of the Worldwide Golf Shops coupons included in this guide and select the code that’ll save you the most money.
3. Click ‘Get Code’ on the code you want to use, and enter your personal information when prompted.
4. Once you’re presented with the unique code, copy it to your clipboard.
5. Next, head back to WorldwideGolfShops.com and head to the ‘Checkout’.
6. Complete the steps and proceed to payment. Look for the button that says ‘Do you have a voucher code?’ This is where you’re going to want to paste in your voucher code.
7. You should then see the discount on your total order price. Once that’s happened, hit pay and wait for your new golf equipment to be delivered!
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
About Worldwide Golf Shops
From the best golf gadgets to the best golf balls, Worldwide Golf Shops stock the best and most revered brands in the business. And if you’re a golfer looking to snag a great deal on a top piece of golf gear, you’re in luck as Worldwide Golf Shops have all the major brands including Titleist, Callaway and TaylorMade. We’ve really enjoyed testing some of the new golf club releases that have launched this year including the excellent Ping G430 Driver and the Callaway Paradym Driver, both of which can be bought online at Worldwide Golf Shops for a fantastic price. These are two of the best drivers in the game that players looking for greater performance can utilize to hit the ball further, straighter and more consistently. You’ll also find many of the best golf balls at Worldwide Golf Shops. For example, Titleist Pro V1’s are some of the best balls in the game and you’ll be able to pick up a packet at Worldwide Golf Shops. Equally, the brand also offers up some of the best golf balls for higher handicap players looking to improve their skills around the golf course. For example, you can snag a box of TaylorMade Soft Response Golf Balls for under $30 at Worldwide Golf Shops. Then comes their apparel and bag collections, which are very comprehensive. From the best women’s golf clothes to the best men’s golf polos, there are plenty of fantastic options available for all golfers on the brands web pages. For the golfers looking to make a statement on the golf course or those just looking to complete a casual and understated look, Worldwide Golf Shops stock a ton of equipment that is both comfortable, looks great and will help you restock your golf wardrobe. Need a new golf bag too? Well look no further as the brand also has a range of the best golf stand bags and best golf cart bags available for you to peruse. Check out our Worldwide Golf Shops coupons to save on a range of excellent golf equipment.
