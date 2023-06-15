FAQs

Can I get free shipping with Worldwide Golf Shops? If you spend $99 or more, you’ll be able to get free shipping on your new golf gear, while also being able to take advantage of the brand’s same day shipping policy if you order before 12pm CST.

Does Worldwide Golf Shops offer international shipping? Yes, but you will need to pay $100 with the products taking up to 10 business days to ship.

Does Worldwide Golf Shops offer regular sales? Worldwide Golf Shops run regular sales on all of their products from the best golf bags to the best golf carts . Check out their sales pages for more information on some of the excellent products they have available on offer!

What brands does Worldwide Golf Shops stock? The World Wide Golf Shop stocks all of the best golf brands from Callaway to TaylorMade. The brand has great experience stocking some of the best brands in the game and offers up a high-quality range of products that are suitable for all players.

Can I visit Worldwide Golf Shops in person? Worldwide Golf Shops has a ton of brick and mortar golf shops around the US. Each comes stocked well with a range of the best and newest golf gear, while Worldwide Golf Shops’ experts in store will be able to assist you with whatever query you have. Check out their store finder tool to see the closest Worldwide Golf Shops to you.

Can I order personalized golf balls at Worldwide Golf Shops? You can get golf balls personalized at Worldwide Golf Shops, but you must adhere to their personalisation policy if you do.

Hints and tips

90 day satisfaction guarantee: We’ve all been there when ordering a product online and finding out once it arrives that it’s not quite what we were looking for. With Worldwide Golf Shops, you can browse their wares worry free! The brand is committed to providing high-quality equipment and will offer you a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee if the products you buy are not up to what you were expecting. This can be a great way to ensure you get the right golf gear for your needs.

Trade in your old clubs: One great way to save an extra bit of cash is to trade in your old golf clubs for store credit. Worldwide Golf Shops will give you an eGift Card that you can use to spend in any of their stores. The make, model, year of manufacture all play a part in determining how much cash you’ll get back from your trade-in. The condition of the clubs is also vitally important and the better nick your clubs are in, the more cash you’ll get.

Promotions: As with many of the best golf equipment retailers, the Worldwide Golf Shops have a dedicated promotions page where the brand releases tons of deals and discounts on the best golf equipment that’s on sale at their site. Many of their deals don’t just include discounted products, but the brand will also offer buy-one-get-one-free deals on some products or even throw in an extra gadget or product with a purchase like a free mini bluetooth speaker.

Spread your payments out with Affirm: Don’t want to take a big hit on an expensive piece of golf, you can spread the cost of your equipment out using Affirm. Here you can stock up on some pricey golf gear, and spread out your payments across several installments.

Low price guarantee: Spot something cheaper elsewhere? Flag it to Worldwide Golf and they will match that price if they stock that product at the lowest available price.

Take advantage of their loyalty rewards: Gain points on purchases you make at the retailer and use them to save money on new products! Members will earn 0.02 points on every $1 spent on qualifying purchases so stash your points up and make big savings!

Read their online blog: The Worldwide Golf Insider is a great place to go if you’re looking for information or advice on a certain kind of product. In fact, the blog is a great place to go if you’re stuck on whether to buy a new golf product or not and can be a great place to read up about the latest sales, deals and launches at the store.