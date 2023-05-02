Stewart Golf discount codes for May 2023

Hints and Tips

Check out Stewart’s blog: One of the best things about Stewart Golf is that the brand is run by real golfers who know the game inside and out. They’re available to help you get the best return on your investment and the Stewart Golf blog (opens in new tab) is a great way for you to keep-up-to-date with all the latest news, guidance and offers coming live on their website. From winter care tips for your bag to how to clean your cart, the brand has a ton of handy info available on their news pages.

Free shipping: Golf trolleys don’t come cheap, but at Stewart Golf, you can save yourself a little extra money taking advantage of their free shipping options. Orders over £150 ($186) qualify for free standard shipping!

Subscribe to Stewart Golf’s Newsletter: Want to find out the latest deals on Stewart Golf trolleys as they come out? Subscribe to their newsletter for regular updates and news on deals, sales and new launches.

100-hole money back guarantee: Perhaps one of the best and most generous refund policies I’ve seen, Stewart Golf are so confident you’ll enjoy their products, they offer a 100-hole trial period, giving you enough time to sample the trolley. If it’s not working out afterwards, then you can contact them within 30 days to get a refund on the product.

Durability and battery power: One great reason why we think many golfers should shop with Stewart Golf is the quality of each of their products. Their trolleys come with exceptional battery life, which you can actually monitor from your smartphone! Each cart is sturdy and offers a lot of durability, which can be hard to find in some modern golf carts. For that reason, Stewart Golf trolleys offer an excellent return on your investment and can save you a lot of money in the long term.

Finance options: Spread the cost of your Stewart golf trolley out over several payments. Stewart has partnered with V12 who can help you pay in either a six to 48 month installment plan. That’s a great way to avoid an expensive hit to your bank account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stewart Golf Ship outside the UK? Yes. In territories where the brand does not have a local distributor they will ship by an international courier or DPD and costs may vary depending on location and products.

Does Stewart Golf offer free returns? Stewart Golf does offer free returns within 30 days of your first purchase of that product.

Do I get a warranty when I buy Stewart products? Each of Stewart Golf’s trolleys come with a two-year manufacturers warranty from the date of purchase and you will need to register that warranty after your purchase too.

How long do Stewart Golf trolley batteries last? Depending on how much golf you want to play you can get batteries from Stewart golf that can last for up to 36 holes.

Should I use an electric golf trolley? Electric golf trolleys offer great functionality for those players who don’t necessarily want to carry or push their clubs around the golf course. That’s where a remote control Stewart Golf trolley can help, as these take the strain off your arms and upper-body around the course. Particularly if you’re carrying a long-term injury or just want to conserve some energy around the course, the best electric golf trolleys can be a great option for you!

How to use Stewart Golf discount codes

Once you’ve identified the product you’re looking to buy, check out the voucher codes included on this list and identify the code that’s right for you. Once you’ve found the correct code, you can then grab yourself a hefty saving by using that discount code when you check out online. Click on the voucher you want to use, enter your personal information when prompted and copy that unique code.

Once you’re ready to purchase your Stewart Golf products, add them to the basket and click ‘Checkout’. When you’re ready to pay, paste the code into the box that says ‘Do you have a code?’ and get ready to pay the discounted price for your products. Once you’ve paid, sit back and get ready to receive your brand new trolley or bag.

The Best Golf Cart Designers Around

When it comes to picking out the best and most reliable golf carts on the market you can’t go wrong with Stewart Golf. They are, in our opinion, one of the best golf cart designers around and are a market leader when producing remote controlled golf carts and follow on golf carts. For that reason, you’ll find many of Stewart’s top models on our guide to the best remote control golf trolleys . On that list, you’ll see the excellent Q Follow Trolley (opens in new tab), an ergonomic and totally hands-free golf cart that is perfect for any golfer who dislikes wheeling their clubs around the course. It is perhaps one of the coolest pieces of golf tech we’ve ever tested, with the Q Follow doing what it says on the tin, following you around the golf course at a safe and comfortable walking distance.

You’ll also find the Stewart Golf Q Remote Trolley (opens in new tab) on that list; another excellent cart that is operated by a remote system. What we loved in particular about this trolley was how ergonomic it was to fold up and transport. It disassembled into one of the most compact golf trolleys on the market and the battery life on this trolley, offering up to 36 holes of power, was another great addition. It also comes with a scorecard holder, four accessory points and an umbrella holder mount, which means you can clip any kind of accessory to it that you might need.