Stewart Golf discount codes for May 2023
Use these 12 Stewart Golf discount codes to save on electric trolleys today.
Hints and Tips
Check out Stewart’s blog: One of the best things about Stewart Golf is that the brand is run by real golfers who know the game inside and out. They’re available to help you get the best return on your investment and the Stewart Golf blog (opens in new tab) is a great way for you to keep-up-to-date with all the latest news, guidance and offers coming live on their website. From winter care tips for your bag to how to clean your cart, the brand has a ton of handy info available on their news pages.
Free shipping: Golf trolleys don’t come cheap, but at Stewart Golf, you can save yourself a little extra money taking advantage of their free shipping options. Orders over £150 ($186) qualify for free standard shipping!
Subscribe to Stewart Golf’s Newsletter: Want to find out the latest deals on Stewart Golf trolleys as they come out? Subscribe to their newsletter for regular updates and news on deals, sales and new launches.
100-hole money back guarantee: Perhaps one of the best and most generous refund policies I’ve seen, Stewart Golf are so confident you’ll enjoy their products, they offer a 100-hole trial period, giving you enough time to sample the trolley. If it’s not working out afterwards, then you can contact them within 30 days to get a refund on the product.
Durability and battery power: One great reason why we think many golfers should shop with Stewart Golf is the quality of each of their products. Their trolleys come with exceptional battery life, which you can actually monitor from your smartphone! Each cart is sturdy and offers a lot of durability, which can be hard to find in some modern golf carts. For that reason, Stewart Golf trolleys offer an excellent return on your investment and can save you a lot of money in the long term.
Finance options: Spread the cost of your Stewart golf trolley out over several payments. Stewart has partnered with V12 who can help you pay in either a six to 48 month installment plan. That’s a great way to avoid an expensive hit to your bank account.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Stewart Golf Ship outside the UK?
Yes. In territories where the brand does not have a local distributor they will ship by an international courier or DPD and costs may vary depending on location and products.
Does Stewart Golf offer free returns?
Stewart Golf does offer free returns within 30 days of your first purchase of that product.
Do I get a warranty when I buy Stewart products?
Each of Stewart Golf’s trolleys come with a two-year manufacturers warranty from the date of purchase and you will need to register that warranty after your purchase too.
How long do Stewart Golf trolley batteries last?
Depending on how much golf you want to play you can get batteries from Stewart golf that can last for up to 36 holes.
Should I use an electric golf trolley?
Electric golf trolleys offer great functionality for those players who don’t necessarily want to carry or push their clubs around the golf course. That’s where a remote control Stewart Golf trolley can help, as these take the strain off your arms and upper-body around the course. Particularly if you’re carrying a long-term injury or just want to conserve some energy around the course, the best electric golf trolleys can be a great option for you!
How to use Stewart Golf discount codes
Once you’ve identified the product you’re looking to buy, check out the voucher codes included on this list and identify the code that’s right for you. Once you’ve found the correct code, you can then grab yourself a hefty saving by using that discount code when you check out online. Click on the voucher you want to use, enter your personal information when prompted and copy that unique code.
Once you’re ready to purchase your Stewart Golf products, add them to the basket and click ‘Checkout’. When you’re ready to pay, paste the code into the box that says ‘Do you have a code?’ and get ready to pay the discounted price for your products. Once you’ve paid, sit back and get ready to receive your brand new trolley or bag.
The Best Golf Cart Designers Around
When it comes to picking out the best and most reliable golf carts on the market you can’t go wrong with Stewart Golf. They are, in our opinion, one of the best golf cart designers around and are a market leader when producing remote controlled golf carts and follow on golf carts. For that reason, you’ll find many of Stewart’s top models on our guide to the best remote control golf trolleys. On that list, you’ll see the excellent Q Follow Trolley (opens in new tab), an ergonomic and totally hands-free golf cart that is perfect for any golfer who dislikes wheeling their clubs around the course. It is perhaps one of the coolest pieces of golf tech we’ve ever tested, with the Q Follow doing what it says on the tin, following you around the golf course at a safe and comfortable walking distance.
You’ll also find the Stewart Golf Q Remote Trolley (opens in new tab) on that list; another excellent cart that is operated by a remote system. What we loved in particular about this trolley was how ergonomic it was to fold up and transport. It disassembled into one of the most compact golf trolleys on the market and the battery life on this trolley, offering up to 36 holes of power, was another great addition. It also comes with a scorecard holder, four accessory points and an umbrella holder mount, which means you can clip any kind of accessory to it that you might need.
But why not complete the experience by also grabbing one of Stewart’s ergonomic stand bags to go with your new trolley. We put the Q Follow cart to the test with one of the brand’s StaffPro Bags and the combination was a real winner. Featuring 14 full length dividers, plenty of pockets and a lightweight design, this bag measured up very nicely against some of the best golf stand bags on the market. Stewart Golf certainly designs and builds some amazing products that you should definitely consider purchasing if you’re thinking about upgrading your golf trolley or bag game.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
About Stewart Golf
Depending on whether you’ve been playing for many years or are new to the sport, every golfer can take advantage of some of the excellent golf technology available on the market. From the best golf gadgets to the best remote control golf trolleys, there are plenty of useful products out there that will help you enjoy your round more. One brand who is constantly striving to deliver new and high-quality products is Stewart Golf. Founded over 20 years ago by Roy Stewart, the brand is a leader in the electric trolley space, producing some of the most innovative and technologically advanced carts in the business. In fact, Stewart founded his business back in the late 90s after he became frustrated that his clubs kept getting wet when he played golf in the rain. Living in the north of England, he was regularly plagued by bad weather, so Stewart designed a golf cart that would flip traditional golf bag designs on their heads, quite literally, spinning the bag around to ensure his clubs and grips stayed completely dry. That design concept, which he called the ‘Carousel’, never came to fruition, but Stewart Golf was subsequently founded has continued on that path of innovation to produce some of the best golf carts in the game. In fact, the British manufacturer was included in the Sunday Times 100 fastest-growing private companies list for 2022.Their mission statement is ‘Better never stops’ and that is certainly the case, considering some of the excellent new carts and bags they have launched in recent years and the brands commitment to sustainability. In fact, Stewart Golf’s commitment to the environment, using solar panels to power their factories while also adopting a zero-to-landfill waste policy makes them one of the best in the game for their commitment to the environment. Having also tested many of their products before, we can certainly vouch that they pack a lot of quality and performance into everything they produce. So, in this guide, we’ll be walking you through how you can use our handy voucher codes and money saving tips to grab a bargain on a brand new Stewart Golf trolley.
Written by
