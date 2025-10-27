This 5-Star Push Cart Is Our Favorite On The Market And It Now Has 20% Off At Amazon

The Bag Boy Nitron push cart is one of the best push carts on the market; it not only holds the top pick title in our push carts guide, but also wheeled away with a much-deserved spot in Golf Monthly's Editor's Choice Awards, and with only 100 spots available across the best golf products each year, it's safe to the the Bag Boy is in esteemed company.

At Amazon, you can pick up the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart with a 20% discount, reduced to $240.30 from $299.95. It's the cheapest price we've seen on the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart, and beats last year's Black Friday deal by 5%.

Get the Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart for just $240.30 at Amazon.

The Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart scored a flawless 5 out of 5 star review, and in his testing, David Taylor said, "The Bag Boy Nitron folds down easily and compactly, it's lightweight, and has well-thought-out storage areas for water bottles and phone." and David summed up the Nitron by saying, "Overall, I've thoroughly enjoyed using the Bag Boy Nitron and it is certainly a model that rightly deserves to be as popular as it is."

In David's testing, some of the many review highlights included the Nitron's extremely lightweight design, at just 7.6kg, making it one of the lightest golf pushcarts available. Our choice as the best lightweight cart is the Big Max Blade Trio, which tips the scales at 6.7kg.

When combined with the impressive speed at which the patented nitrogen-powered opening mechanism on the Nitron worked, opening in one smooth action and then folding closed again just as easily at the end of a round, It makes it very compact, and a dream to transport, and crucially takes up very little space in terms of storage at home.

The Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart folds up easily and is extremely compact. (Image credit: Future)

If the Bag Boy Nitron isn't on your radar, and you're perhaps on the hunt for something with a bit of power, then our best golf electric trolleys guide will have you covered there, and our best remote control golf trolleys has all the very latest in golf trolley tech wizardry. You do pay top dollar for these, with our best overall remote trolley, the Motocaddy M5 GPS, coming in at a whopping $1,599.

However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, and we expect some big discounts to be dropping, so be sure to check in on our Black Friday Golf Deals page closer to the time. Black Friday is on the 28th of November, and Cyber Monday is the 1st of December.

In the meantime, as the Bag Boy Nitron Golf Push Cart is at its lowest price of the year, it's unlikely to get cheaper come Black Friday, so why take the chance of missing out on this brilliant discount?