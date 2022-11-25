One Of The Best Budget Golf Shoes Is Now Even Cheaper At $50
Looking for a pair of golf shoes on a budget? Then these Tech Response 2.0s from adidas are a perfect option
One Of The Best Budget Golf Shoes Is Now Even Cheaper At $50 In The Black Friday Sale
When it comes to golf equipment, individuals are always looking to get the most out of their money. Now, with this superb Black Friday Golf Deal (opens in new tab), you can pick up our favorite, and one of the best budget golf shoes (opens in new tab) for even cheaper!
Currently, the adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes are now under $50 on Amazon, with the footwear some of the best adidas golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market right now. Certainly you won't find much better value for money, especially with an array of sizes and color options available too.
adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes | 23% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $65 Now $49.99
One of our favorite budget shoes is now even cheaper in the Black Friday sale, with the adidas Tech Response under $50 in this incredible deal.
To begin with, the Tech Responses' are spiked models and, although they may not be amongst the more premium shoes of the Ecco Biom G5 (opens in new tab) and the FootJoy Tour Alpha (opens in new tab), they are comfortably more than half the price.
Ranked as one of the best golf shoes for under $100 (opens in new tab), they offer solid stability, grip and comfort. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, such as the Puma GS-Fast (opens in new tab) and New Balance Fresh Foam Pace SL (opens in new tab), there's no denying the value for money and longevity the Tech Response 2.0 offers.
Constructed from a mixture of materials, including a textile mesh and a synthetic leather, the first thing you will notice is how lightweight the shoe is. Being so lightweight means there is little foot fatigue to be had at the end of walking 18 holes and the Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole provide plenty of medial support and cushioning underfoot.
Another excellent feature is the impressive outsole, which uses a mixture of standard soft spikes and some additional plastic lugs for extra grip. We really liked how sparingly and spread out the soft spikes have been added on the Tech Response 2.0 as it keeps the shoe nice and low-profile while still providing plenty of grip.
So, why not pick up these golf shoes at an incredible discount and, with a variety of sizes and three color choices to choose from, there will be plenty of options for your tastes. What's more, why not check out our other specific hub pages as well, with Golf Monthly creating guides on the best Black Friday golf club deals, best Black Friday golf shoe deals, best Black Friday golf bag deals and more...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
