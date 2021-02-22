In this Srixon Soft Feel ball review, Kit Alexander tries out the 12th generation of Srixon's most popular golf ball on the golf course

Srixon Soft Feel Ball Review

The Srixon Soft Feel has been a well-established and popular ball for a long time now – it’s the brand’s least expensive and most popular offering, ahead of the likes of the Q-Star Tour and the new Z-Star for 2021. The new version was released in November 2020 and is the 12th generation of the soft-feeling golf ball.

It’s a two-piece ball with a FastLayer Core and a soft and thin ionomer cover, but it feels and plays way better than you might expect from such a relatively simple design (in comparison to the many three, four and five-layer balls on the market).

One of the reasons for this is that the core has a softer centre that gets gradually firmer towards the outer edge.

The Soft Feel really lives up to its name as it feels and sounds very soft in the long game and short game because it’s a 60 compression and the cover is only 0.063-inches thick. It’s pretty hard to fault the feel, even compared to more expensive balls on the market – it just feels right.

It performed well too. It’s impressively long and the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern produces a pretty stable flight. It launches at a nice height through the bag and offers good control on approach shots.

It isn’t as spinny around the greens as the best premium golf balls, but it still performed well in this category. Even as a player used to a more premium ball, the Soft Feel inspired a good amount of confidence.

Additionally, the thicker black alignment line over the name on the ball is a really nice touch that especially helps with aiming on the greens. The durability is good but not great as there were some scuff marks that appeared on the ball after a few holes.