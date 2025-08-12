BMW Championship 2025 Sleeper Picks: Ryder Cup Hopefuls Among Those Potentially Overlooked For A Title Run At Caves Valley

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have begun, and the pressure is really starting to mount up for all those chasing a spot at the Tour Championship and a chance to win the FedEx Cup.

49 of the top-50 players on the historic US circuit are in attendance at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, with only Sepp Straka absent after it was confirmed that he had withdrawn in the build-up.

The Austrian's position at the Tour Championship is safe, regardless, due to sitting fifth in the FedEx Cup standings. But, for the remainder of the field, they will all be looking to finish as high as possible to ensure a top-30 spot once this week's no-cut event has wrapped up.

Scottie Scheffler is the betting favorite to lift the title, comfortably ahead of the returning Rory McIlroy and a considerable figure in front of the rest.

But given the two world leaders are priced so short for the BMW Championship, you might want to consider looking elsewhere for a bit of value. That should not be a problem given the intense quality of those in the field and the fine margins which are so often witnessed in elite-level sport.

Keegan Bradley holds up the BMW Championship trophy after his win in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With spots on Ryder Cup rosters and places in the big-money Tour Championship on the line, everyone in action this week has something considerable to fight for.

With that in mind, we have narrowed down some of the best sleeper options and shared them with you below.

BMW Championship Sleeper Picks 2025

Prices via BetMGM (odds correct at time of publication)

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas +12500 To Win (+550 Top-10) @ BetMGM

The big-hitting Venezuelan snuck into the top 50 courtesy of an excellent 68 in Memphis on Sunday, where he birdied three of his last eight holes. Vegas is on a steady run with just one missed cut since The Masters, and he has a T5 at the PGA Championship in that run (his best career Major finish).

He was T14 at the FedEx St Jude where he gained over five strokes in approach and still finished inside the top 15 despite losing strokes on the greens. If he can roll in some more putts this week I think he could easily challenge the top page of the leaderboard.

Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry +15000 To Win (+550 Top-10) @ BetMGM

It feels like a long time ago that Detry charged through to easily win his maiden PGA Tour title at the WM Phoenix Open by seven strokes.

The supremely talented Belgian has seemingly fallen out of Ryder Cup contention but a big finish to the Playoffs could change that. He is 36th in the standings so could easily make the Tour Championship with a good showing at the BMW.

A poor final round cost him a top-20 at the FedEx St Jude Championship on last week, where he gained strokes in putting, short game and approach. I think he could be a good surprise pick for a top-10 this week considering he played solid golf last week and seems overdue a good performance.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harris English +5000 To Win (+275 Top-10) @ BetMGM

English is criminally undervalued this week, I feel, making him the perfect choice for a sleeper pick at the BMW Championship. He is +5000 to win and +275 to finish inside the top-10, despite being sixth in Team USA's Ryder Cup standings and playing some of the best golf of his career.

Admittedly, last week was a little sloppy with a T48th finish most likely the result of rust over a sudden loss of form, but I don't expect that to continue after a week of competitive reps. And I know English's record at the BMW Championship isn't amazing, but he did finish T10th in 2023 and T26th when Caves Valley last hosted in 2021.

For someone who doesn't always putt all that smoothly, English's numbers here are exemplary, so I really don't see why he can't sneak up along the rail and content for a top-10 at the very least here this week.

Brian Harman +9000 To Win (+400 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Harman is another who seems to be overpriced, especially when you consider recent form at this event and over the course of his season. The left-hander was T29th here in 2021 but has since finished T5th (2023) and solo 25th (2024) so has good memories to draw on.

Over his past four starts, Harman has finished eighth, T50th, T10th and T22nd, with incredible accuracy the hallmark of his game as always. A lack of power might be an issue for others, but Harman is more than capable of thinking his way around Caves Valley and sneaking in the back door for a well-deserved top-10. At +400 to do just that, I feel you have to consider him.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Gotterup +4000 To Win (+230 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Chris Gotterup has taken the the golf world by storm in his last four starts, with a second PGA Tour win in Scotland, a third place finish at the Open Championship and a top-10 finish at the 3M Open.

That surge in form has seen him rise 131 places in the Official World Golf Rankings, from 158th to 27th, but things could get even better for the American.

He was somewhat disappointing by recent standards last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but this test suits him better than TPC Southwind and I wouldn't be surprised to see him utilise his strengths once again.

Gotterup ranks second for driving distance and 11th for SG: Around The Green, therefore offering a similar profile to headline pick Rory McIlroy at a much bigger price, so he could also be worth siding with in top-10 finish markets.

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300 To Win (+240 Top-10) @ BetMGM

Matt Fitzpatrick has been trending in the right direction for some time now, rising 40 places in the Official World Golf Rankings in his last six starts courtesy of four top-eight finishes.

The former US Open Champion hasn't missed a cut since the week before The Masters, which is a significant upturn from the poor form we saw the start of the season.

This bet would have won in 50% of his last ten starts, which is very encouraging considering the smaller field size, and I can see Fitzpatrick closing out the year in style. Who knows, he might even go and win it!