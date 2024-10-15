Eye-Watering Ryder Cup Ticket Prices Spotted For Bethpage Black Showdown

The cheapest ticket for 2025 Ryder Cup competition days at Bethpage Black will be almost $750 - an increase of nearly $500 from the 2023 event at Marco Simone.

Per the FAQ section on the Ryder Cup website - first spotted by No Laying Up’s Kevin Van Valkenburg - the PGA of America offer something called a Ryder Cup+ ticket which not only gives the holder access to the grounds, seating areas, and the shop, but also includes unlimited food and non-alcoholic drink.

Between Friday, September 26, 2025 and Sunday, September 28, 2025, Ryder Cup+ tickets will be $749.51, tallying up to around $2,250 per person if someone bought a ticket for each competition day. The total figure includes total fees and New York sales taxes per ticket.

Meanwhile, tickets for Thursday's final practice session - which will also see the opening ceremony, celebrity matches, and a Junior Ryder Cup exhibition take place - are $423.64.

The grounds are not open to the public on Monday as practice for both teams will take place across Tuesday and Wednesday. Ryder Cup+ tickets for those days are $255.27.

I would like to go on the record now and say that if Europe wins the Ryder Cup at Bethpage because the crowds were turned into a polite snooze fest like LACC by the insane ticket prices, it's going to go down as a massive own goal. pic.twitter.com/wnAOP72lqAOctober 14, 2024

Tickets go on sale in November, but hopeful fans can sign up for the ballot until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, for the opportunity to purchase single, daily tickets through the PGA of America’s Random Selection process. If successful, people will be notified via email and have a brief window to be able to purchase their tickets on a first come, first served basis.

It is expected to be a hostile atmosphere for the Europeans at Bethpage, with the PGA of America putting actions in place to eject fans who overstep the mark in Farmingdale next September.

However, several people - such as Van Valkenburg - have already pondered whether the high ticket prices will prevent genuine golf fans from attending, consequently forcing a repeat of the 2023 US Open at LA Country Club, an event which was strongly criticized for its lack of passion and limited crowd numbers.

Both Ryder Cup captains have admitted they are looking forward to a lively scene at Bethpage, with US skipper Keegan Bradley stating that he has "total faith" in the behavior of the home crowd.

He said: "I have total faith in the fans of New York to cheer on their team, proudly and loudly. I don't want them to cross the line, to do anything that would affect the course of play. But it's going to be a tough atmosphere. It's going to be tough for both teams."

A far cry from $750-weekend options, the cheapest equivalent in Rome was $53 practice-day tickets, with prices stretching all the way up to a maximum of $277 from the official ticket platform. Going back to the last Ryder Cup to take place on US soil - at Whistling Straits in 2021 - even resale tickets topped out at roughly $200 across the weekend.

For context, the PGA of America - which is in charge of running the Ryder Cup when the US hosts - also offers a similar ticket at the PGA Championship in which fans can take advantage of the unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages.

At the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Friday and Sunday Championship+ tickets start at $262 (not including taxes) while the Thursday equivalent begins at $219. Saturday's Championship+ tickets are already sold out and Club PGA hospitality tickets are the only options remaining on that day - they start at $1,249 each.

Otherwise, the cheapest daily ticket at the other three men's Majors start at approximately $140 each. The Masters confirmed prices would remain static between 2024 and 2025 throughout the week, while tickets for the 2024 Open Championship began at £110 (circa $143) and increased slightly as the days wore on.

The PGA of America has been contacted for comment.