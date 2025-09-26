Watch The Ryder Cup Day One: Live Streams, TV Coverage, Timings For Today's Play

Today, September 26, marks the start of one of the biggest occasions in golf, the Ryder Cup, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch the opening day of the battle between USA and Europe, wherever you are in the world.

Day One at the Ryder Cup features eight matches, half of them foursomes, half of them fourballs, all at the Bethpage Black Course in New York.

The first swing is swung at 7:10am ET in the States, which is 12:10pm in the UK, and it's a full day of golf, with play expected to conclude at around 6pm ET / 11pm BST.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will lead off against Europeans Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the morning foursomes.

Since Europe entered the Ryder Cup, the result of the opening match has mirrored the ultimate result of that year's Ryder Cup 13 times out of 21. Only twice in this period has the opening match been halved – and one of these was in 1989 when the overall match itself was tied.

The Ryder Cup never fails to excite and after all the hype of the build-up, the 45th edition fires into life right here, right now. Read on as we bring you all the details on how to watch the Ryder Cup today online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN

Free streaming on the Ryder Cup website & app

The Ryder Cup is offering free streaming of certain matches on its website and app.

Today, you can watch Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas vs Jon Rahm and Trryell Hatton.

Geo-restrictions apply, so the feed will only work in the USA. If you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to ensure your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

There is no full coverage with free-to-air broadcasters but you could watch the Ryder Cup today with a free trial, such as Kayo Sports in Australia, which is offering one week free of charge.

Watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual Ryder Cup streaming services from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of cyber security software that can make your devices appear to be in any location, which unblocks the geo-restrictions you find on most streaming services. It's great for getting your usual Ryder Cup coverage wherever you are in the world, and you'll be much safer online, too.

Our techy colleagues across the office at TechRadar know everything about VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the very best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s lightning-fast connections, extensive server network, device compatibility, and top-notch security features. You get 24/7 support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and just in time for the Ryder Cup, an amazing discount!

Watch the Ryder Cup Day One in the US

While the final two days of the Ryder Cup will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock, the opening day today is going out on USA Network.

USA Network is a cable TV channel that does not have its own streaming platform. There will be some coverage on Peacock today but this involves feeds for specific matches, rather than full editorial coverage of the day's events that you'll find on USA Network.

No cable? You can still stream USA Network online thanks to cord-cutting streaming services such as Sling, which give you all the important channels in an online package.

Sling TV: 50% off your first month Sling's Blue package is the one you need for USA Network, and it also carries NBC, so you'll be set for all three days of play at the Ryder Cup. Sling Blue usually costs $50.99 per month but right now you can get your first month half-price!

Watch the Ryder Cup Day One in the UK

The opening day of the Ryder Cup today is being broadcast live and in full by Sky Sports.

You can watch the action on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Golf, with build-up starting at 09:00 BST ahead of the first tee time of 12:10 and running through to around 23:30.

You can get a long-term package with Sky for £35 per month, and that includes Netflix. For less of a commitment, Now TV offers streaming of Sky Sports channels from £31.99 per month.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

Watch the Ryder Cup Day One in Australia

The opening day of the Ryder Cup is being aired on Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming via Kayo Sports.

Fox Sports 503 is the channel you need for the main Ryder Cup coverage, if it's part of your TV package. You can also stream all the action on Kayo Sports, which is usually $30 per month but comes with a one-week free trial.

What time is the Ryder Cup on today?

Play on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup, September 26, begins at 7:10am ET in the US, which is 12:20pm BST in the UK, and 21:10 AEST in Australia.

The first four matches of foursomes all get underway within the space of an hour, while the fourballs do the same a few hours later, starting from 12:25 ET / 17:25 BST.

Coverage of the day's play expected to conclude around 18:30 ET / 23:30 BST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Match Tee time Match 1:

DeChambeau &

Thomas vs Rahm & Hatton 07:10 ET

12:10 BST

21:10 AEST Match 2:

Scheffler & Henley vs Åberg & Fitzpatrick

07:26 ET

12:26 BST

21:26 AEST Match 3:

Morikawa & English vs McIlroy & Fleetwood 07:42 ET

12:42 BST

21:42 AEST Match 4:

Schauffele & Cantlay vs MacIntyre & Hovland 07:58 ET

12:58 BST

21:58 AEST Match 5

(Fourballs) 12:25 ET

17:25 BST

02:25 AEST Match 6

(Fourballs) 12:41 ET

17:41 BST

02:41 AEST Match 7

(Fourballs) 12:57 ET

17:57 BST

02:57 AEST Match 8

(Fourballs) 13:13 ET

18:13 BST

03:13 AEST

See also | Ryder Cup Schedule And Tee Times 2025