Interested in the Ryder Cup but don't want to pay for a subscription to one of the main broadcasters? You can watch the Ryder Cup for free in some cases, and we have all the details right here.

The Ryder Cup is a biennial golfing contest between the USA and the continent of Europe, with 12 players representing each side across 28 matches played in pairs or singles.

The rivalry is intense and the Ryder Cup sees the world's best players, who compete mostly on an individual basis all season, coming together in a team format that never fails to produce drama.

So no wonder you want to watch it, and no wonder you want to find out how to do so the cheapest way possible. So read on for Golf Monthly's tips on how to watch the Ryder Cup for free online.

Free streaming on the Ryder Cup website & app

The Ryder Cup itself is hosting free streaming on its website and app for featured matches.

That means you won't get the full editorial coverage of the major TV broadcasters, who will flick between all the matches to show the key shots as they happen around the course. Instead, you'll be able to watch a dedicated feed for a couple of key matches each day, but that's still something, and it's totally free.

Geo-restrictions may apply, but if you're abroad you can tune in as if back home by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Broadcaster free trials for the Ryder Cup

One way you could watch the Ryder Cup for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

Simply sign-up, stream free for a limited time, and cancel if you don't think you'd get value out of a longer-term subscription.

Fubo: 5 days FREE Fubo is a US cord-cutting streaming service that carries all the channels that show live golf – NBC, Golf Channel, ESPN, CBS, Fox – for a monthly subscription of $84.99 per month, but with your first 5 days free.

Kayo Sports: 7 days FREE Kayo Sports is the streaming platform for Fox Sports in Australia, with the Ryder Cup among a wealth of golf coverage throughout the season. Plans start from $30 per month but they all come with your first week completely free with the ability to pull out.

Watch the Ryder Cup from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the Ryder Cup, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching from another country, but a Virtual Private Network gets around this problem by making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be somewhere else. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Our expert colleagues at Tom's Guide test a lot of VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can on the market. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!