TaylorMade Has Gone Retro With Its Latest Apparel Line, And The Results Are Beautiful
Rarely do TaylorMade make a splash in the apparel market but that is exactly what they've done, as 2026 sets up to be a very stylish year in golf
Sam Tremlett
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Old is new in this current age of golf fashion - nothing is more popular at the moment than brands plugging in the time machine and re-releasing styles that would have been hot property in the 90s and early 2000s. Baggy pants, loose fitting polos and retro logos are all the rage in this current climate, and as a bit of a fashion nerd myself, I can't get enough of it.
My favorite brand I've seen do this so far is adidas. Their Golf Originals has some of the coolest golf fashion we've seen in years and its forcing rival brands to lean into retro fashion in response. Arguably the trend-setters for this latest trend have been the likes of Malbon and Manors, two brands unafraid of pushing the boat out style-wise with eye-catching, often oversized fashion pieces that has left people like myself drooling at the mouth. Now, it's the turn of TaylorMade, and they've absolutely smashed it.
TaylorMade are more-so known for making some of the best clubs money can buy. Their stock regularly features in our club buying guides, including our best golf drivers, best golf irons and even best putters information pages. We even have specific buying guides tailored to solely their equipment, like the best TaylorMade drivers. Nevertheless, they've decided to dip their toe in the fashion game and the results are below - their heritage-inspired designs have led to some absolute beauties, including some of the best hats I've seen in recent years.
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Conor joined Golf Monthly in late 2024 after graduating with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Mary's University and heads up reviews for rangefinders, GPS and golf watches. Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course, beginning to play the game at the age of four, later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old and doing so for over 12 years. Playing to a 5 handicap, you’ll likely find him on the range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esque stinger that helped him win The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G40 Max 10K
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5
- Sam TremlettSenior E-commerce Editor
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