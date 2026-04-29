10 Lessons You Can Steal From The World's Best Female Golfers To Drop Your Handicap

Watching women’s golf on television is one of the best learning curves when it comes to improving your own game, so let’s take a closer look at the players at the top of the Rolex World rankings. If you can glean even a small amount of knowledge and motivation from them, perhaps this summer could be your best golfing season yet.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda (Image credit: Getty Images)

For me, it’s Nelly Korda's driving that stands out. On her way to winning the recent Chevron Championship and third Major title, she totalled an incredible 77% of fairways hit for the tournament.

Averaging a driving distance of 269 yards, she rarely belts it at 100% effort and that relaxed rhythm is something every golfer can afford to copy. Combine that with her arrow-like approaches to greens and it’s no wonder she’s a force to be reckoned with.

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Jeeno Thitikul

Jeeno Thitikul (Image credit: Getty Images)

A consistency queen, Jeeno Thitikul’s ability to post a top 10 finish is second to none with record breaking scoring averages. She’s unfazed by tough losses and often describes her ability to bounce back as her superpower.

If there’s something to learn from Thitikul, it’s that she sees golf as just golf. Even at her level, this is awe inspiring. It must help her to compartmentalise and focus when she needs to whilst enjoying the whole experience along the way. Her grounded approach is something we can all learn from to manage expectations.

Hyo-Joo Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting is Hyo-Joo Kim’s speciality. Leading the rankings in putts per greens in regulation and putts per hole in 2025, she’s formidable with the short stick. She’s never fallen below 4th in putts per green in regulation since 2022 and that’s one heck of a record.

Kim is unshakable, even over the pressure putts. If you want to stand out like her, practice drills that recreate pressure like 'Around the World'. Begin with 2ft putts at each compass point, add a foot on, if you miss one, start again.

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Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charley Hull’s fiery determination is something that we’d like to bottle and hand out at weekly roll-ups. She has such fierce focus and sticks to her routine whatever situation she finds herself in. Hull doesn’t mess about, she visualises and commits to the shot quickly, with a few glances at the target, then the ball is gone with every ounce of her being.

Hull is a go-get-it player and I’d love to see more amateurs play with her conviction and tenacity. Every player needs a solid and committed pre-shot routine.

Hannah Green

Hannah Green (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no doubt that Hannah Green can win tournaments (often battling back from large deficits in final rounds) as she demonstrated when winning three on the bounce in one month earlier this year.

An accurate and aggressive iron player who thrives in windy conditions, this Australian record breaker knows how to hold her own when conditions get tough. I’d recommend all golfers practice getting more confident when the weather isn’t brilliant, choosing to play a few holes in rainy and blustery conditions can help when it comes to a competitive round with less than perfect weather.

Miyu Yamashita

Miyu Yamashita (Image credit: Getty Images)

Standing at only 4 '11 ", Miyu Yamashita has a proven track record of dominating greens and fairways in regulation with her military-like accuracy. Proving it’s not always a power game, as short and sniper straight can win the race too.

In her rookie year in 2025 she ranked 3rd in driving accuracy. Add to this her accuracy on the greens, ability to make putts from 10-20 feet and you have yourself a recipe for low scoring and stealth like winning. She’s an inspiration to anyone who thinks they don’t hit it far enough, it’s not always about the length.

Minjee Lee

Minjee Lee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minjee Lee is one of the best ball strikers on the LPGA and is often topping the proximity to hole list at events. She’s casually known for throwing darts, which she puts down to her constant work on knowing her exact distances.

This is something everybody can work on, knowing your average carry distances with every club. That way decision-making is fast and can be trusted, resulting in a more committed swing.

Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the 2026 season to date, Ruoning Yin is ranked No.1 in her performance on par-3s. This may not seem a wow stat, but if every amateur golfer decided to work on their strategy and attitude on par-3s they’d see their scores tumble.

As they’re the shortest holes, par-3s often get overlooked until you’re standing on the tee, faced with a green surrounded by hazards. Work on getting the chip shot close, increase the percentage of getting up and down and you’ll begin to relish the thought of all the shorter holes.

Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking of short game goddesses, Lydia Ko fits that bill perfectly. Her ability to save par and make birdies with her magical short game is proven with 23 wins on the LPGA.

If you want a short game like Ko’s, try working on your landing spots in the back garden. Practice landing your ball on its first bounce into an upturned umbrella or onto a towel. Do this with different clubs from different lengths. Then take it onto the course. This will save you bundles of shots and exercise your imagination in practice and on the course.

Lottie Woad

Lottie Woad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lottie Woad’s scrambling ability is incredible. Her wedge play is deadly accurate and this often saves her. She’s always played smart golf, using tactics over power, and this methodical approach will save you shots too.

Use your shots that your handicap gives you and plot your personal par for each hole. Play for position and use the clubs you love to hit. You’ll find the score just comes together without the stress of thinking you have to hit it as far up the hole as possible. You’ll find you avoid those big numbers and enjoy your golf more.

If you do anything this golfing year, tune in to some of the women’s golf on TV, catch highlights on YouTube and follow these amazing players on social media. They’re wonderful personalities and talent will inspire you to get out and work on your own game.