3 Ways To Avoid A Slow Start (And Buck The Trend) As Data Reveals Stark Front-Nine Scoring Pattern

Hitting your groove on the back nine is a great feeling, but if you have played yourself out of a decent score in the first half of the round it can also be a great source of frustration.

According to the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, that's a very common scenario that many amateur golfers face.

In fact, the average amateur golfer scores better on the back nine when compared to the front nine, which means a slow start is seriously impacting your ability to cut your handicap and shoot lower scores.

In order to help you play better golf in 2026, we crunched the numbers by handicap index range and use those statistics to offer your some personalised advice on how to buck the trend and get hot from the word go...

Front Nine vs Back Nine Scoring: What Does The Data Say?

After analysing thousands of rounds played by Shot Scope users, the data clearly suggests that golfers of nearly every ability level score better on the back nine.

The only exception to this trend is seen among scratch golfers, perhaps due to their increased competence and skill level when compared with many amateurs.

Interestingly, the trend for scratch golfers actually goes the other way.

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Those who do not receive any shots to the course seem to start fast and marginally tail off throughout the second half of the round (on average).

The average scratch golfer shoots 36.2 on the front nine and 36.4 on the back nine, equating to a 0.2 shot decline in scoring after the turn.

The same cannot be said for almost every other amateur golfer throughout the full handicap index spectrum.

A 5-handicap and 10-handicap golfer shoots on average 0.2 shots worse on the front nine, whereas a 20-handicap averages almost a shot (0.9) worse before reaching the halfway house.

Generally, 15- and 25-handicappers remain fairly consistent, according to the data, but it's safe to assume that the 'average' golfer struggles with a slow start.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shot Scope: Front Nine vs Back Nine Scoring Comparison Table Handicap Avg v Par (Front 9) Avg v Par (Back 9) 0 36.2 36.4 5 39.6 39.4 10 42.1 41.9 15 44.8 44.8 20 47.5 46.6 25 49.5 49.4

3 Ways To Avoid A Slow Start On The Golf Course

The first piece of advice seems fairly obvious, but so many amateurs completely neglect the importance of a good warm-up.

Going one step further and regularly participating in golf fitness exercises is also a great investment in your game, and one that I incorporated throughout my winter golf rebuild to see a 106% power boost, but if you only have a 15 minutes before your round you should at least opt for some basic stretches.

Pre-round stretching and regularly completing golf specific gym exercises can improve your performance on the golf course (Image credit: Future)

When playing golf, you are about to head out for a four-hour walk, often across severe undulations and differing levels of altitude, while also performing an athletic and powerful movement over and over again.

Doing so without loosening your muscles and preparing your body for exercise is a mistake that negatively impacts your physical performance and ability to technically start in a positive fashion over the first few holes.

Golf warm-up exercises are part of 5 things you should do before every round. With your brain and your body feeling ready to take on the challenge of 18-holes, you can experience an improvement in your front-nine scoring and reduce the likelihood of your body fatiguing as quickly throughout the knock.

It's also about being organised with your time. Rolling up five minutes before your tee time and sprinting from the car to the first tee is the worst way to start your round, so be sure to plan ahead and be proactive with your preparation.

It's also a good idea to hit some balls before you head out, starting with a few wedge shots to experience that feeling of achieving a centred strike or start with a little bit of work on your short game to loosen up and concentrate on the task ahead.

This is something I have incorporated to my pre-round routine, as you can see in the video below, and I find that once I have clipped a few away in this fashion I experience increased concentration on those fuller swings on the range (and course) while also noticing less stiffness.

A post shared by Baz Plummer (@bazplummergolf) A photo posted by on

These slower or more controlled swings can help to settle the mind, increase confidence and banish nerves, but following that you can move into full swings with irons and woods to shake of some of the rust.

Don't overthink technique too much at this stage, as getting too much into the weeds with technical information before a round can actually have a detrimental impact on your early performance.

Instead, play a few holes on the range by visualising the tee shot and approach shot for each of the first three holes on the course you are about to play or a course you know very well.

Picture the shot you want to hit and try to execute it, using reference points on the range to frame it as though you were standing on the first tee.

Visualising and executing a tough tee shot on the range can help you to produce better results when faced with it on the course shortly after (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

The final piece of advice is to consider your strategy - it's time to check your ego and stop forcing it.

Adopting an incredibly aggressive approach too early can lead to mistakes and big scores on the card, as amateurs often have unrealistic expectations about the shots they can actually hit successfully on the course.

If you have a par-5 in the first few holes, considering laying up on approach and giving yourself a good number to set up a birdie putt with a wedge in hand.

If you have a drivable par-4 early in the round, perhaps consider the risk involved and whether the reward outweighs that when looking ahead to the rest of your round.

It might be a better strategy to find the fairway and give yourself a nice approach opportunity early in the round, using the shots on your handicap index and making pars and bogeys instead of doubles and triples.