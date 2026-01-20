Garmin Has Revealed Two Clever New Golf GPS Devices For 2026

Garmin makes some of the most technologically-advanced gadgets in the game and this shows no sign of changing with the unveiling of two new products for 2026.

The first is the Approach J1 (£309.99), the first golf GPS watch purpose-built to help junior golfers learning the game improve by tracking their performance. Features include tee-off guidance about where to tee off on every hole according to the golfer’s ability, personal par for realistic goals and confidence building and a pace of play timer to help young players understand the nuances of navigating the course from an earlier age.

(Image credit: Garmin Golf)

The water resistant Approach J1, which boasts 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, can also provide recommendations on club selection for more informed decisions on the course.

It features a bright, 1.2-inch Amoled touchscreen display and is available with either a cloud blue or lilac metal bezel and a ComfortFit fabric strap.

(Image credit: Garmin Golf)

“As a coach who works with young golfers daily, I see first-hand how critical it is for juniors to understand their distances and develop proper pace of play from the very beginning," says Courtney Mahon, 2024 LPGA Global Junior Golf Leader of the Year.

"By teaching distance awareness and on-course efficiency in a simple, age-appropriate way, the Approach J1 accelerates learning, builds confidence and helps young players develop habits that support long-term growth in the game.”

Next up there’s the Approach G82 (£519.99), which replaces the Approach G80 as Garmin’s handheld GPS device and launch monitor combined. Golfers can view key metrics like club speed, ball speed, carry and total distance on a 5-inch high resolution touchscreen. Ideal for warming up before a round or dialling in your distances, the Approach G82 even has putting metrics so you can hone your stroke length and tempo.

(Image credit: Garmin Golf)

On the course, this new unit, which measures 3.3″ x 6.3″, provides a wealth of distance information displayed on aerial hole maps with a moveable pointer. Whether its lay ups, distances to hazards, even green contour mapping and live wind speed and direction information, the Approach G82 is a comprehensive on-course companion.

Waterproof to IPX7 and with 25 hours of battery life in GPS mode and eight hours in radar mode, it comes with 43,000 courses preloaded and includes a stand that magnetically attaches when in use as a launch monitor.

(Image credit: Garmin Golf)

Other features include Automatic shot detection when paired with Approach CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately), Range Relay for more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder and a magnetic mount to attach it securely to a cart.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Approach G82, with our largest golf handheld display making it easier than ever to see your metrics and the lay of the land. It’s the ultimate pre-round warmup tool that doubles as an intuitive virtual caddie on the course and debuts putting metrics, allowing players to work on their entire game,” says Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President Consumer Sales & Marketing.

Finally, Garmin has also announced updates to the Home Tee Hero app, which now offers users more realistic graphics previously only available to users of the Approach R50 and 15 new courses.