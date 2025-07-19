The Open Betting Picks 2025: Final Round Specials

Scottie Scheffler carded a four-under-par 67 on Saturday at Royal Portrush to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 2025 Open.

The World No.1 entered the week as tournament favorite and he is now -700 to win his fourth Major, and third leg of the career grand slam.

Scheffler goes out with Haotong Li in the final group on Sunday knowing that the entire golfing world expects him to get the job done, so there is certainly plenty of pressure being put on him.

Can anyone chase him down? Rory McIlroy is second-favorite to win the Claret Jug at +2000, with the home favorite six back entering the final day after an impressive 65 on Saturday.

Haotong Li is third-favorite to pip his playing partner while the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Gotterup are all just about within touching distance.

For anyone from the chasing pack to win, however, you feel that Scheffler must stumble.

So, aside from Scheffler strolling across the finish line, what predictions are our staff members making? Here's some picks ahead of the final round...

The Open 2025 betting odds:

Scottie Scheffler -700

Rory McIlroy +2000

Haotong Li +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Chris Gotterup +7500

Xander Schauffele +8000

Harris English +9000

Robert MacIntyre +27000

Russell Henley +40000

Rasmus Højgaard +50000

Ludvig Åberg +50000

Nicolai Højgaard +50000

Brian Harman +60000

Justin Rose +75000

All other players priced at +10000

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele & Ludvig Aberg all to Finish in the Top 10: +3100

All three men have performed well on links layouts and, going into the final round of The Open Championship, I expect the experience and class to shine through at Royal Portrush.

In terms of Schauffele, he showed glimpses of his former self with a five-under 66 on Saturday, with the defending champion currently sitting solo eighth.

Personally, I believe the American could manage a top-five, such is his class.

Moving on to the European duo of Fleetwood and Aberg, both men love a final day charge, as seen with Fleetwood when he carded a 63 in the US Open back in 2023.

The Englishman loves links golf and, although he will need to go low on Sunday, he has fired a three-under and two-under score in his last two rounds.

Aberg, meanwhile, had a strong showing at The Renaissance Club last week, with the Swede producing a three-under 68 on Saturday at this week's Open Championship.

One stat worth noting is that Aberg ranks 11th in terms of final round scoring average so, currently sat T14, I believe he will complete the three top 10s needed for this bet to land.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

C.Gotterup, H.Li & N.Højgaard All to Finish in the Top 5: +3100

Two of the three are already inside the top-five and playing reasonably well through the first three days, but Nicolai Hojgaard has a bit of work to do as he sits T9th.

However, with such a tight leaderboard in effect and the gap to Scheffler so significant, they will all have to be particularly aggressive in order to give themselves even half a chance.

The trio are certainly capable, and at +3100, I'd personally be willing to put a couple of dollars on that.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

72 Hole Matchbet Scottie Scheffler vs Xander Schauffele - Xander Schauffele: +1800

Xander actually beat Scottie in round three and he could easily do so again in round four.

Scheffler has a four-stroke lead so is hardly going to be playing aggressive golf, so it seems difficult to imagine him going super-low. Xander on the other hand will still believe he can win the golf tournament (he's seven back), so will be aiming to go low and chase down the World No.1.

Lee Westwood Top 5 (Inc Ties) Finish: +1900

Westwood is three back of the top-five so is well within reach and comes into the final round high on confidence after a remarkable 29 on the back nine in round three.

He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off the tee this week (at the age of 52!) which tells you all you need to know about where his golf swing is right now. Form is temporary but class is permanent and the former World No.1 is certainly bringing his A game to Northern Ireland.

He finished T4 here last time in 2019 so clearly has some good feelings at Portrush, too.

All odds via FanDuel - odds correct at the time of publication.