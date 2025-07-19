The Open Betting Picks 2025: Final Round Specials
Scottie Scheffler is odds-on to win the 2025 Open, so what other picks do we like the look of?
Scottie Scheffler carded a four-under-par 67 on Saturday at Royal Portrush to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 2025 Open.
The World No.1 entered the week as tournament favorite and he is now -700 to win his fourth Major, and third leg of the career grand slam.
Scheffler goes out with Haotong Li in the final group on Sunday knowing that the entire golfing world expects him to get the job done, so there is certainly plenty of pressure being put on him.
Can anyone chase him down? Rory McIlroy is second-favorite to win the Claret Jug at +2000, with the home favorite six back entering the final day after an impressive 65 on Saturday.
Haotong Li is third-favorite to pip his playing partner while the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Gotterup are all just about within touching distance.
For anyone from the chasing pack to win, however, you feel that Scheffler must stumble.
So, aside from Scheffler strolling across the finish line, what predictions are our staff members making? Here's some picks ahead of the final round...
The Open 2025 betting odds:
- Scottie Scheffler -700
- Rory McIlroy +2000
- Haotong Li +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +4500
- Chris Gotterup +7500
- Xander Schauffele +8000
- Harris English +9000
- Robert MacIntyre +27000
- Russell Henley +40000
- Rasmus Højgaard +50000
- Ludvig Åberg +50000
- Nicolai Højgaard +50000
- Brian Harman +60000
- Justin Rose +75000
- All other players priced at +10000
Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele & Ludvig Aberg all to Finish in the Top 10: +3100
All three men have performed well on links layouts and, going into the final round of The Open Championship, I expect the experience and class to shine through at Royal Portrush.
In terms of Schauffele, he showed glimpses of his former self with a five-under 66 on Saturday, with the defending champion currently sitting solo eighth.
Personally, I believe the American could manage a top-five, such is his class.
Moving on to the European duo of Fleetwood and Aberg, both men love a final day charge, as seen with Fleetwood when he carded a 63 in the US Open back in 2023.
The Englishman loves links golf and, although he will need to go low on Sunday, he has fired a three-under and two-under score in his last two rounds.
Aberg, meanwhile, had a strong showing at The Renaissance Club last week, with the Swede producing a three-under 68 on Saturday at this week's Open Championship.
One stat worth noting is that Aberg ranks 11th in terms of final round scoring average so, currently sat T14, I believe he will complete the three top 10s needed for this bet to land.
C.Gotterup, H.Li & N.Højgaard All to Finish in the Top 5: +3100
Two of the three are already inside the top-five and playing reasonably well through the first three days, but Nicolai Hojgaard has a bit of work to do as he sits T9th.
However, with such a tight leaderboard in effect and the gap to Scheffler so significant, they will all have to be particularly aggressive in order to give themselves even half a chance.
The trio are certainly capable, and at +3100, I'd personally be willing to put a couple of dollars on that.
72 Hole Matchbet Scottie Scheffler vs Xander Schauffele - Xander Schauffele: +1800
Xander actually beat Scottie in round three and he could easily do so again in round four.
Scheffler has a four-stroke lead so is hardly going to be playing aggressive golf, so it seems difficult to imagine him going super-low. Xander on the other hand will still believe he can win the golf tournament (he's seven back), so will be aiming to go low and chase down the World No.1.
Lee Westwood Top 5 (Inc Ties) Finish: +1900
Westwood is three back of the top-five so is well within reach and comes into the final round high on confidence after a remarkable 29 on the back nine in round three.
He leads the field in Strokes Gained: Off the tee this week (at the age of 52!) which tells you all you need to know about where his golf swing is right now. Form is temporary but class is permanent and the former World No.1 is certainly bringing his A game to Northern Ireland.
He finished T4 here last time in 2019 so clearly has some good feelings at Portrush, too.
All odds via FanDuel - odds correct at the time of publication.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
