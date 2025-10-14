DP World India Championship 2025: Our Expert Sleeper Tips And Picks

The DP World Tour heads back to India for a second time in the 2025 schedule, but this time we head to Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship.

Our resident betting expert has already released his weekly betting column, Bazza's Best Bets, but who is going to capitalise on a late season win as we motor towards the conclusion in the Race To Dubai.

Rory McIlroy makes his first ever appearance in India and leads the betting market as a worthy favourite, but he is flanked by some big names in the DP World India Championship field including Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry.

The claims of those recent Ryder Cup heroes is obvious, but in this article we will be digging a little deeper and venturing down the odds board in search of value.

So, armed with our panel of betting experts at Golf Monthly HQ, we set about searching for the best sleeper picks at the DP World India Championship...

DP World India Championship 2025: Our Expert Sleeper Tips

Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Schaper has been in great form over the last three events on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayden Schaper (+4500 with BetMGM)

The South African has often been a favorite pick of mine when it comes to sleepers, and he's rarely let me down.

I'm going for him again this week because I think his form is trending in the right direction and he seems to do well on the shorter and tighter courses, as a rule.

Aside from a MC in India earlier this year, Schaper has finished fourth in Kenya, T9th at the Joburg Open and ninth at the Open de France.

There have been a few surprise misses in there, too, but I think his confidence from a T5th in Spain last time out should hopefully see Schaper make good decisions and emerge with another top-10.

Adrien Saddier (+5500 with BetMGM)

Saddier is another who should enjoy this second Indian test of the season, especially given he was fifth at DLF Golf and Country Club back in March.

The Frenchman's game is solid overall and he has largely performed well of late - aside from a tough week on the links in Scotland.

Plus, his results on similar courses are encouraging with a T7th in Kenya, a T19th at the Joburg Open, a win at the Italian Open and a second at the BMW PGA Championship.

The latter more proves he is capable of mixing it with the big names, which will be important in this star-studded field.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Anirban Lahiri won at Delhi Golf Club in 2015 and was second here in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anirban Lahiri (+3300 with BetMGM)

Claiming the Hero Indian Open on this course back in 2015, as well as finishing runner-up in 2016, home hero Anirban Lahiri is certainly one to keep an eye on, especially at generous odds given his history with this layout.

The only slight worry I have is the lack of competitive reps, with Lahiri not featuring since LIV Golf's Team Championship in August; However, returning to a venue he likes, and with the home fans behind him, I'm hoping he can carry on a good 2025 that includes a runner-up finish on the LIV Golf League.

Darius Van Driel (+10000 with BetMGM)

Having not missed a cut since the Irish Open, Darius Van Driel has been going about his business nicely, producing a top 25 at the BMW PGA Championship and Open de Espana, as well as a T10th at the FedEx Open de France.

It's that result that is giving me hope for this week, as Delhi Golf Club shares plenty of characteristics with that of the French Open venue, with the short and tight layout putting accuracy over distance.

Van Driel ranks 24th in driving accuracy and, with his approach play and putting starting to fire over the past month, he looks at good odds to have another strong week.

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Alex Fitzpatrick might be flying in under the radar this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayden Schaper (+4500 with BetMGM)

Jayden Schaper has been going along nicely over the course of the 2025 season, currently ranking in the top-25 on the Race to Dubai and going close to a first DP World Tour title.

Two top-10 finishes in his last three starts indicate how well he is playing at the moment, while a 4th place finish in Kenya earlier in the season is particularly encouraging.

Schaper also ranks in the top-25 for driving accuracy, Strokes Gained: Approach and in the top-15 for SG: Around The Green, so fits the bill perfectly.

At a reasonable price, I wouldn't put anyone off having a punt on him this week.

Alex Fitzpatrick (+10000 with BetMGM)

Alex Fitzpatrick might not be at the top of your betting card, but I would argue he should certainly feature on it.

His form of late has been patchy, but a T9 finish at the Open De Espana last week caught my eye and sent me down a bit of a rabbit hole.

Fitzpatrick plays tight, tree-lined tracks particularly well - as evidenced by his form on correlating tracks in the past two years.

He was 11th at the Soudal Open in 2025, plus inside the top-20 in Kenya, Switzerland and at the Czech Masters in 2024. Positive form at the Turkish Open also ticks a correlation box for me, so the form certainly stacks up.

He was 17th in India earlier this season, and 5th at a Challenge Tour event in Delhi last season, so has plenty of positives to lean on and he could be a dark horse in this packed field.